Last Push for 500,000 votes! Be a part of History!

Royal commission into News Corp domination of Australian media

If you have missed it already, former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has a petition for a Royal Commission to ensure a strong, diverse Australian news media.

The petition is now in it’s last day and you can be a part of history by getting this petition to 500,000 votes.

You can be a part of history by either clicking on the Petition link from the live count link above, or click directly on the link below:

Royal Commission to ensure a strong, diverse Australian news media

The petition closes at midnight tonight (4th November, 2020) so please take a moment to share this petition with your family and friends!

You can watch Kevin talk about the petition here:

