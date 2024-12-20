Labor’s coal mine expansions fly in the face of science

Climate Council Media Release

THE ALBANESE GOVERNMENT’S approval of four coal mine expansions locks in decades of climate pollution and flies in the face of science, says the Climate Council.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has justified the mine approvals because they will mostly produce coal for steelmaking, with some thermal coal also produced for burning in power stations.

Climate Councillor Professor Lesley Hughes said: “Our atmosphere doesn’t care if this coal is for steel or power – it’s all heating our planet and driving climate pollution. Burning coal fuels the climate crisis, worsening bushfires, floods and heatwaves that devastate our communities. This decision flies in the face of science, common sense, global responsibility and our duty to protect our kids’ future.”

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has made it clear: new or expanded coal mines are incompatible with limiting global warming to 1.5°C. Even for steelmaking, existing coal supplies are capable of meeting demand through to 2050.

This decision is a clear example of how Australia’s broken environment laws fail to protect the environment from its biggest threat: climate change. Currently, they don’t require projects to account for their climate pollution, allowing coal and gas giants to open more polluting projects without accountability. Addressing this blind spot by strengthening our environmental laws could stop this, but the Albanese government seems to have all but given up on these critical reforms.

“Approving these mines while delaying stronger protections shows a clear disconnect between the government’s rhetoric and its actions. It’s past time to make cuts to climate pollution central to every decision we make,” Professor Hughes said.

