“Labor haven’t released their costings”
I, like millions of others, have already cast my vote at an early polling booth.
As I walked past the many volunteers (and the Liberal and Labor candidates), I politely declined their proffered How to Vote cards saying I knew what I wanted to do. They just smiled and moved on to the next person – until I got to a very noisy older woman who, when I refused her Liberal HTV, loudly called after me, Vote Liberal. I smiled and replied not a chance as I joined the line.
Obviously not happy with my answer, she stepped forward to shout “Labor haven’t released their costings”.
When I replied that Tony Abbott did the same when the Liberals were last in Opposition, she said “Tony Abbott? That’s ancient history.”
As the line was moving forward, and out of respect for someone volunteering their time to be involved, I said no more. As I moved away, a Greens volunteer gave me a thumbs up and the Labor candidate quietly said “On that note…”, before engaging with another voter about Labor’s plan for aged care.
As I left the booth after voting, another volunteer approached me to express their thanks, saying how that woman had been yelling the same thing at everyone who went past and how annoying it was.
Under different circumstances, there are many things I would have liked to say.
A party that has run up a trillion dollars in debt has no right to ask how are you going to pay for it.
A party that is predicting hundreds of billions of dollars in deficits over the next decade and beyond should not be fixating on Opposition policy costings.
A treasurer whose December fiscal outlook was wrong by $100 billion only a few months later is not to be trusted about projections for the future.
A treasurer who brags about a $100 billion windfall just by changing his guesses, and rather than banking it, then proceeds to spend $70 billion of it (and counting) in more promised spending is not in a position to be pedantic about Labor costings.
The election table is groaning under dead cats as the Liberals look for some traction on the dung heap they built and are rapidly sliding down.
I don’t want to hear any more.
Five more sleeps and we wake up to find out the result of what I think will be the most important election in my lifetime. A choice between profit or wages, between greed or saving the planet, between transparency or secrecy, between democracy or the cult of Morrison.
I don’t know what polling place volunteers think they achieve by verbally assaulting voters?
Election before last we got a park right outside the door of the polling place and the volunteer leapt out at us while I still had one foot in the car! He was so intent on shoving his HTV card in our faces he nearly connected with us!
And why is it always the right??
Sometimes I would love to stop and point out the failings that they are supporting but then I think, my life on earth is limited and like their idols they will just interrupt and talk over me.
Morrison does not have a silent majority.
Albanese has a long suffering silent majority.
As I had long suspected and expected, Morrison’s answer to restoration of “the Budget” is austerity measures. They deviously call it an “efficiency dividend” but it is only about slashing public services, to the tune of billions. As has been the case with Bobo Boofboof in the UK, these austerity measures are invariably targeted towards the disadvantaged or impact them far more than the wealthy – since the wealthy use public services less. As far as I am aware thus far, none of the journalists caterwauling and screeching about Labor not releasing its costings are demanding Hiviz Bargearse-McSmirky and Friedeggburger explain which services will be cut – and they aren’t going to say anything other than a mealy-mouthed “it won’t be essential services”. Apparently, that doesn’t bother the kinds of loud-mouthed conservative dipshits trying to force their crackpot attitudes down other people’s throats. As a species, “we” really are pretty stupid in the way that we are standing by and letting the Coalition drag us away from secularism to authoritarianism, thereby eroding our democracy – conservatives are always far more inclined to want to control the behaviours of others – but some of that “we” are way more brainless than others.
Politicians’ pay has gone up 30 per cent over the past 10 years. The annual base rate for a backbencher is now $211,250 (ministers and shadows get more), and the prime minister’s salary is $550,000. And Ken Wyatt is calling for a pay rise “to attract talent”.
Pay rises are supposed to be linked to, not just underlying inflation, but productivity gains. Have we seen productivity increases from our political class over the past decade?
In the absence of a federal ICAC, as Morrison keeps telling us, it’s only us who can hold them to account.
This is our chance to apply an efficiency dividend on government. Some redundancies will be required.
Hoping that Australian voters will sack Scummo & Co from the Australian Parliament requires the following procedure to make it happen:
(i) In the House of Reps (the small ballot paper) –
.
1) In city electorates VOTE ANYONE BUT LIARBRALS, ONE NOTION OR UAP; &
.
2) In country electorates VOTE CREDIBLE NDEPENDENT OR SFF while in the Senate (the very big ballot paper)
.
3) VOTE BELOW THE LINE FOR AT LEAST 12 CANDIDATES OF YOUR CHOOSING INSURING THAT ANY VOTE FOR THE LIARBAL NAZIONAL$ ARE THE HIGHEST NUMBERS
.
then we may have a chance of saving Australian democracy for our grandkids.
Thanks NYC, good instructions.
So many people tell me they’re voting Independent. ho do they preference I ask? Doesn’t matter is the reply, time to get rid of the majors. OH GIVE ME STRENGTH. Even the simplest of folk know the preference matters. If enough of the “Teal” independents side with Scummo, he gets another 3 years. The chance that the Indies will get anything they asked for is remote, and it will be too late to save the country.
VOTE LABOR, BOTH HOUSES.
We also voted today.
It was a difficult choice of which candidate to put last; PHON, UAP, Liberals or Nationals. I decided on PHON, a whisker in front of UAP. Carol did the same.
It was actually disturbing that PHON and UAP had candidates in our little backwater.
Remember that a vote for Palmer’s UAP or Hanson’s One Nation is a vote for Scummo’s government.
Gee, Scotty was so impressive with his super for homes and his performance on 7:30 that I changed my mind… It’s just a pity that I’d already cast my vote and put Monique Ryan Number 1!
And then today I got a letter from John Howard telling me what a great bloke Josh was.
Honestly, did they not realise that some of us were going to do a postal or an early vote?
Ok, I didn’t really change my mind.
Rossleigh, the only letter we’ve received was from the Australian Christian Lobby to inform us how wicked Helen Haines is for voting against Morrison’s Religious Discrimination Bill.
Binned.
From the Australian Christian Lobby’s Facebook page: “The truth about Helen Haines.”
How out of touch with modern Australia are those idiots?
Thankfully, they’re getting hammered on their Facebook post.
The old born to rule, do as I say, as people have done so all my life and who are you to question me, don’t you know what family I am from and what school I attended, are impossible reason with. You may as well talk to the moon, at least it fades away every 2 weeks, These creeps, straight from Liberal Party Central Casting, usually a male and female with all the trappings of the faded gentry can be found on polling booths in all safe Liberal Seats and more than a few marginals. They demand to be at the front of the queue because that’s the way it has always been. I have had more than a few battles with them at Polling booths when handing out Labor how to vote cards. And loved every minute of every one of them.
So?
Since when have they released THEIR costings?