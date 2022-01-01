Know your Premier
As NSW records over 22,000 new cases of COVID and the number in hospital races towards a thousand, it’s worth getting to know the man who decided to “open up” just as the Omicron strain was taking off.
At 39, Dominic Perrottet is our youngest premier. He is one of 12 children and is about to become a father for the 7th time.
His younger brother gave an interesting defence to police when he faced allegations of rape in 2017.
Mr Perrottet, who comes from a large family belonging to the conservative Catholic order Opus Dei, later told police there was no way they had sexual intercourse. “It’s against my religion,” he said.
Dom was born in 1982 and was preselected in 2010 for the NSW seat of Castle Hill. Prior to that he had completed a commerce/law degree which takes 5 years. He apparently worked briefly for a law firm but it was purely a stepping stone as his political ambitions were clear, serving as the President of the NSW Young Liberals Movement in 2005 and on the NSW State Executive of the Liberal Party from 2008 to 2011.
Perrottet is an electorate hopper, moving from Castle Hill to Hawkesbury to Epping, wherever he sees the cushiest path.
In 2019, he voted against decriminalising abortion in NSW, saying anyone who believes women should have a right to an abortion are on the “wrong side of history”. He has also spoken out against same-sex marriage., saying “Marriage is about every child’s fundamental right to grow up with their own mum and dad.” On voluntary assisted dying he says “The answer to suffering is not to offer death, but care, comfort and compassion.”
There are still unanswered questions about Perrottet’s involvement in very dodgy dealings at icare, the state’s worker’s compensation scheme, which had underpaid up to 52,000 injured workers by up to $80m in compensation.,
The Information and Privacy Commission NSW found that icare had not publicly registered 422 contracts since 2015, each worth more than $150,000. These contracts include some being awarded without a competitive tender to companies associated with Liberal Party figures, such as marketing firm IVE Group being awarded millions of dollars in contracts. IVE Group is run by former NSW Liberal party president Geoff Selig.
An internal note among senior figures in the NSW Treasury in 2018 raised a concern that “a direct line to [Perrottet] means icare often bypasses Treasury”. Other concerns raised included icare’s non-compliance with recruitment policies and limited disclosures of capital expenditures.
Perrottet has decided he knows better than the health authorities how we should handle this pandemic. Back in July, when the vast majority of people were not fully vaccinated, he fervently opposed lockdowns and restrictions, saying, with zero regard for our health workers or the health system, we just had to learn to live with it.
This absolute certainty that he is right, this determination to impose his will, is truly scary.
And if you really want to know the type of man who is now our Premier, this was what he posted on Facebook in response to the election of Donald Trump:
Some people seem surprised by Donald Trump’s success in the US election.
But this result is a victory for people who have been taken for granted by the elites in the political establishment for too long.
There is a silent majority, a forgotten people, who feel like the values they hold dear are no longer being represented by the political class.
In fact, these values and the people who hold them are looked upon with contempt.
If you stand for free speech, you are not a bigot.
If you question man-made climate change, you are not a sceptic.
If you support stronger borders, you are not a racist.
If you want a plebiscite on same sex marriage, you are not a homophobe.
If you love your country, you are not an extremist.
These are mainstream values that people should be free to articulate without fear of ridicule or persecution by the Left.
It’s time for a new political conversation that reflects the concerns of everyday people.
It’s time for a conservative spring.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
40 commentsLogin here Register here
Fascist frauds abound in politics lately, and Perrotet, a serial self deceiving liar on any matter of truth is a severe case, a penalty on us all. “Belief” in absurd fantasy ancient myths, mystery, murk, is the driving force in this anti-intellectual movement. Romanist ratbags have polished up the line of faith, submission, belief. What have these in common..? Hitler, Mussolini, Franco, Salazar, Horthy, Pilsudski, the Ustasha, Peron, Pinochet, hordes of other minor figures like Degrelle, Mosley, etc. Raised as lay catholic youth, they never developed much awareness, decency, ability to think clearly, to reason, use logic, accept science, understand analysis, But, they resorted to brainless aggression, hatreds, prejudices, intolerance, any stupidity to collect support and retain power. MURDEROUS IGNORANCE, GROSS NEGLECT, STUPID DOGMA, RATBAG RITUAL, RIGHTEOUS RAVING, THAT IS THE FASCIST WAY. With such as Trump, Johnson. Morrison, Perrotet in office, we are doomed, for religious ratbaggery and a lack of reason is killing the planet. Their stupid lying beats service and duty to us.
Bring Gladys back (please) !
I druther an electable NSW Labor party, but I’d settle for a return of Berejiklian, who at least displayed occasional competence.
An ideologue is now imposing his dubious beliefs on New South Wales. The health system is under increasing strain due to his social Darwinism.
How will the parrot’s experiment end?
S
The truly disturbing thing is that this recalcitrant bigot and religious zealot will have his eye on the ‘top job’ – god forbid
It’s all a conundrum to me.
He spruiks personal responsibility, yet wants to tell me who I can marry, what I must do with my uterus (and the rest of my life), and that I must endure agony at the end of my life.
He rails against the “political elite” having spent his entire life as one of them.
I agree with him that “If you question man-made climate change, you are not a sceptic” – you are either an ambitious politician on the make, a greedy capitalist who puts profit in front of everything, or a dangerous ideologue who thinks it’s all God’s will…..or, in the case of our DoPe, all of the above.
What, Terence, bring Gladys back? What use were the angry womens’ marches if this pathetic woman can claim she was allegedly deceived by an ugly crook named Daryl? She was compliant with her male master , as were Ghislaine and her repulsive consorts. Gladys was not a child. She should have reported the ugly man she was sleeping with.
I suspect god may yet bring the cleansing ordeal of covid to Mr Perrotet ; if for no other reason than to atone for the selfishness of breeders of nonentities when already this planet is grossly overwhelmed with human billions, at the expenses of trees, other animals, clean water and plastic free seas… Boris the entitled upper class twit is another such, so to be fair it is not just catholic fanatics who think they are entitled to flourish at the expense of the weak and poor , but, oh how Christian that is too it seems ! Perrotet condoned the vagaries of Gladys and should be judged, not by the lord but by learned humans.
Regardless of what “Political Party” is in office, a personal agenda, by a leader, should never have the power to override a properly thought out course of action. A leader, should not have the authority , in their own right to install their own beliefs and ideals – there should still be a 24/7 sub committee to decide significant decisions. This includes taking advice form experts in the know… from best advice available…
There is a danger of any one “power play” person, whether it be personal beliefs, or off the cuff decisions, based on preferences, to make poor choices on behalf of the public good.
Our demographic political system, needs looking at , if it allows a potential leader, personal choices in their leadership. If they are corrupt, have a hidden dictator streak, or ultra conservative, or too radical views, they pose a great danger, to a society we live in… and history around the world proves UNDOUBTEDLY that ! Our CURRENT state and national system, dictates leaders, MUST WIN at ALL COSTS! …and we let them!
As I gaze upon gangrenous ulceration, I recall scabacious excema with a certain fond nostalgia.
Would it be wrong of me to remember Abbott with nostalgia as the predictable village idiot?
@Terence Mills: No thank you Terence, we are attempting to restore competent honest government to NSW and Gladbags is anything but either of those objectives.
@Kaye Lee: Uhm ….. a most uncharacteristic major slip in discriminating thinking that would ruin your impressive reputation at AIMN.
Perrottet is the Vatican Puppet Primer, angling to sell off about $5 BILLION worth of NSW Cemeteries to the Roman Church … as consideration for a dispensation for betraying the Australian voters in NSW?
KL,
Funny thing is, amongst the people who question the validity of scientific orthodoxy regarding climate change, they often take offense at the term ‘denier’ and demand to be called ‘sceptics’ (or ‘skeptics’)
If you question the mainstream science of human-driven climate change then you are, by definition, a sceptic, and if you dismiss it outright then you are, by definition, a denier.
Ps were you to start expressing nostalgia for Abbotts malevolent idiocies, I would probably recommend you take an EEG scan.
Kaye Lee,
No, it would not, the mad monk was the country’s village idiot. Scummo went one better and became the worlds village idiot.
Kaye Lee,
No, it would not, the mad monk was the country’s village idiot. Scummo went one better and became the worlds village idiot.
Moment of madness. The spectre of Abbott was what got me writing in the first place. He was inadequate when we were 20 and that was his peak.
I didn’t mean it…honest. The fact that ScoMo and his lot are even worse is NO reason for me to lower my standards but hells bells and cockle shells, it’s hard to find politicians who live up to them.
I don’t need them to be perfect. Honest would be a great start.
The AIMN is nine years old tomorrow.
In those nine years Abbott stands out as the politician that people liked to read about the most.
We owe him. 😁
GL,
Remember back in 2014 when Abbott, although in NY at the time, skipped the UN climate conference to have dinner with Murdoch, and simultaneously tried (unsuccessfully) to convince the UK, Canada & NZ to form an axis of odium to oppose any meaningful climate mitigation measures?
Abbott was another globally exported idiot.
KL,
Honest, intelligent, competent, decent, sane.
I’d settle for 1 out of 5.
Kaye Lee – Abbott was weirdly amusing.
The LNP is being over-run and overtaken by crass, judgemental, homophobic, misogynistic bible-thumping hypocrites! Not only are these whacko, sanctimonious RWNJs totally unsuitable to be in ANY position of political power in a nation as historically (and, thankfully) SECULAR, multicultural and egalitarian as Australia, they are a very dangerous indication that these self-serving, narrow-minded members of mad, bad and intolerant religious, paedophile-protecting cults really believe that they are “sanctioned by God” to lead our nation down a path of “paternalistic self-righteousness”.
The FACT is that these nauseating religious hypocrites, Morrison and Perrottet are living PROOF that a sick, twisted combination of religion and politics make a very intolerant, paternalistic and dangerous mix! Morrison has proven himself to be a self-righteous, insufferably smug political parasite who is a signed-up member of the internationally notorious CULT of Hillsong. Hillsong is NOT a religion, it is widely regarded as a dangerous CULT currently misled by Morrison’s up-close-and-bestie, Brian Houston! Right now, Brian Houston is now facing international condemnation for the role he is playing in protecting his disgraced predatory father, the convicted, recidivist paedophile, Frank Houston. Now, we have Dom Perrottet, who is regarded as “unelected swill” in the dysfunctional NSW State branch of the LNP. Perrottet is nothing more than a pompous, totally regressive, insular, homophobic RWNJ who has proven himself to be a medieval critic of just about anything and everything relating to women’s rights and equality of the sexes, actively opposing contraception and abortion. The self-righteous hubris of Morrison and Perrottet is breathtaking because, shockingly, they both truly believe that they, and they alone, have some indefinable God-given right to “lead our nation out of the darkness” by dragging our nation back to the bad old days of the 1950’s!
The FACT is that these medieval, bible-thumping hypocrites are mad, bad and very dangerous! They are BOTH unspeakably regressive, climate-change-denying Neanderthals who believe that any form of progress, egalitarianism or female leadership is to be actively discouraged with Morrison barely tolerating no more than seven heavily censured women in his male-dominated cabinet. Compare THAT to the front Labor cabinet led by Anthony Albanese which contains a MAJORITY of more than 52% of intelligent, foresightful women!
The LNP-led State of NSW is regressing faster than a speeding bullet with Perrottet in charge! Perrottet – being an Opus Dei educated member of the far-right, lunatic edge of conformist, insufferably misogynistic Catholicism – is living proof that the ONLY position HE believes women should maintain is being completely silenced, disempowered and ignored and/or being kept bare-foot and pregnant in the kitchen!
Can anyone with ANY level of intelligence (especially women) REALLY believe that these two self-promoting, chest-beating, white alpha male misogynists and bible-thumping hypocrites (Morrison and Perrottet) have the intelligence or egalitarian foresight to lead our nation throughout the 21st century? Really? Morrison and Perrottet are rusted-on, insufferably hypocritical and stone-cold Conservatives who maintain a medieval stance of misogyny and feign religious piousness by worshipping a poor, homeless man (Christ) every Sunday but later choosing to ignore the poor, homeless and most vulnerable members of our society every other day!
Morrison, Perrottet and the other shrieking, regressive, totally intolerant racists, bible-thumping hypocrites and skirt-lifting misogynists that line the cabinet of the LNP – at State and Federal levels – are a pack of TOTALLY INAPPROPRIATE and callously inhumane miscreants and not fit to lead our nation. The LNP have been drowning in appalling scandal, non-stop lies and an increasing level of self-serving corruption that belies their insufferable claims to “religious superiority” – KICK THEM TO THE KERB at the next federal (or State) elections because THAT is where they really belong!
Another thing I find bemusing is how all these religious guys use religious-like devotion as a pejorative implying detrimental blind acceptance:
Dominic Perrottet – “Another example of gratuitous waste is the almost religious devotion of the political Left to climate change. Whatever your opinion on the causes of climate change, once again the facts are these: Australia’s responsible for about 1.5 per cent of global carbon emissions. If we achieved a target of a five per cent cut in emissions this would reduce the world’s temperature by 0.0038 of a degree by 2100.”
Tony Abbott – “Primitive people once killed goats to appease the volcano gods, we are more sophisticated now but are still sacrificing our industries and our living standards to the climate gods to little more effect.”
John Howard- “I chose the lecture’s title [One religion is enough] largely in reaction to the sanctimonious tone employed by so many of those who advocate quite substantial, and costly, responses to what they see as irrefutable evidence that the world’s climate faces catastrophe, against people who do not share their view. To them the cause has become a substitute religion. Increasingly offensive language is used. The most egregious example has been the term “denier”. We are all aware of the particular meaning that word has acquired in contemporary parlance. It has been employed in this debate with some malice aforethought.”
George Pell – “Some of the hysteric and extreme claims about global warming are also a symptom of pagan emptiness, of Western fear when confronted by the immense and basically uncontrollable forces of nature. Belief in a benign God who is master of the universe has a steadying psychological effect, although it is no guarantee of Utopia, no guarantee that the continuing climate and geographic changes will be benign. In the past pagans sacrificed animals and even humans in vain attempts to placate capricious and cruel gods. Today they demand a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.”
PS IWick, Abbott was weirdly amusing when we were at uni – an inconsequential bovver boy. Had I ever in my wildest dreams thought he would become PM, I would have been way more proactive way earlier in publicly saying WTF are you doing!!!!!
Another corrupt contemptuous arrogant ignorant entitled and privileged right wing prat in town – No words or shame for the depth of their batting order. No enlightened youth here, more of the same dogma, lies, dishonesty, recalcitrance and upbringing; securing the future with the next generation of political snobs and bigots. When will this sick Liberal dynasty ever end? Religious freedom must come with personal and public responsibility, political non-interference and social tolerance or intelligence. We must have closure on religious rule for good?
The Catholic church has shown itself in its 2000 years to be a despicable organization interested only in self-glorification, self-protection, and subjugation of its adherents by fear and abhorrent abuse. That any modern politician can side with this monstrous organization should beggar belief. In fact, really, being a member of any established church or religion should be an automatic exclusion from politics. What if you have to make a decision that goes against your church’s teaching? (Such as, for example, all Catholic teaching on sex and sexuality.) And how do you convince all the “others” (protestants, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, etc etc) that you are standing equally for them? And a problem with all religious nutters is that they don’t have to take responsibility for anything, as there’s always the big sky daddy looking after them.
It is also a matter of simple observation of 3000+ years of recorded history, that the more religious a society is, the worse it treats women, and minorities. (Texas SB 8 – need I say more?)
The self-glorification and self-protection I mentioned means that churches must also work hard to preserve the status quo; which is why all churches have been fervent enemies of progress throughout history.
You only have to look at the antics of the Mad Monk, and also happy-clappy Scomo, to see how fast we can move backwards when religion gets mixed into politics. Both of these people were/are totally unfitted for their positions, and it seems as though DoPe is working hard to become just like them.
Perrottet spoke vehemently about the sanctity of the confessional saying it transcends laws to report child sex abuse.
He has previously warned Australia should stop “throwing money” at welfare because it is contributing to rising divorce rates and single parent families.
“Some have argued that social security replaces the role of children in old age by socialising the traditional duties of the family,” he said. “As one commentator has asked, why have children at all when the state will take care of you in your old age?”
Things are going swimmingly, thinks DoPe. The health system is well and truly up to handling Covid/Omicron. Ssuurree they are Domb. https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/jan/01/nsw-hospitals-resort-to-flying-nurses-in-from-overseas-as-staff-are-begged-to-take-extra-shifts-amid-covid-crisis
If you mixed the genes of porloiyne, barmy j, craig ‘crackers’ kelly, the mad monk, slippery scott and the mayor of manilla you’d wind up with with a clone of the NSW premier. Poor NSW – again.
Thanks, Kaye.
Another example of your amazing command of facts and sensible commentary. You’ve sure poked a stick in the bull-ants’ nest.
I hadn’t known about Perrotet and Opus Dei, but when I read that bit, I nearly panicked! To quote someone much older and wiser than me, ‘Such men are dangerous.’
Al,
The Catholic Church is a very broad community/spectrum. At one end you get the likes of Perrotet, Pell, et al. But at the other end, you have people who devote their lives to change in the church and in the world, to the care of others and of our Planet A. At this end of the spectrum, the job is to love one another, to ‘do unto others’, and to leave the world a better place than they found it. I’m not a Catholic myself, but some members of my family are, and the work they, and others like them do in the world is quite extraordinary.
Isn’t it time we stopped making disparaging generalisations about other groups of people – like ‘men’, ‘women’, ‘Jews’, ‘Muslims’, ‘dole bludgers’ … ? Haven’t we learned that lesson yet?
P.S. Happy Birthday, AIMN. Well done!
Whilst Gladys was a liberal she was relatively moderate compared to the parrot. I agree with Kaye on this point. I hope this noxious amalgam of libertarian and authoritarian never gets to be PM.
Notice how his type are libertarian on economic matters but ultra authoritarian on social matters?
Kate A has made sensible points which should have been clear and generally accepted. Every religion, culture, society, nation, subgroup usually has a great range of types. and many are admirable participants and citizens. Extreme bad types need to be clearly identified with some factual basis. But, training, submission, doctrine, ceremony, supernatural freakiness, fantasy as fact, lies as truth, ritual, prohibitions, lack of empathy, righteousness, exclusivity, MAY produce too many poor types.
Kate is always good value.
When denigrating aspects of Islam, I make sure to sort Sufists from Salafists.
Similar applies to Christians. I was christened RC, and I reckon Catholicism is at the more extreme and distorted end of the Christian spectrum.
Weird additional constructs like immacculate conception, transsubstantiation, transmogrification, papal infallability, and a hell of a lot of extra guilt for the gilding.
At the worse end of Catholic variants is the cloistered cult (opus dei) that taught Dom about god.
Under such indoctrination, confessional admission of child rape becomes sacrosanct against investigation or punishment by authority of law, a simple ‘sin no more’ suffices.
I believe that is a sick, perverted and societally unacceptable viewpoint.
I also believe that someone espousing such view is fundamentally unfit for high public office, and deeply resent their elevation to premiership through cynical party processes.
I make no apology for holding or expressing such views.
Thanks, Roswell. Your banana cake is in the mail.
Phil and CB,
There are big changes afoot amongst Catholics at this moment in history – big challenges to many of the old teachings and die-hard attitudes. So when you mention things like ‘fantasy as fact’, it might amaze you to know that there are many Catholics these days who don’t espouse the virgin birth, for instance, as a literal fact. There’s a lot more to it, but I’m no expert. Suffice it to say that literalism is under fire, not just amongst Catholics, but in many other religions as well. The old attitudes and beliefs are under scrutiny from within.
And CB, Fact check: Opus Dei is actually not a ‘cloistered’ cult. Most of its members are lay people. Actually, CB, You seem to be doing the very thing that worried me in the first place – tarring every member of a group with the same brush.
Of course, there ARE groups that we can legitimately apply this attitude to. Not ‘politicians’, but ‘lying politicians’ is certainly one I can think of!
Kate,
Yeah, I initially thought ‘closeted’, but that seemed to have vaguely homophobic connotations, so I went with ‘cloistered’ instead.
Less accurate but more punny.
To the lack of subtle differentiation of complexities between the various worthy actions and enlightened viewpoints of individual Catholics contrasted with some of the more abhorrhent binding doctrines of the religious orginisation with which they affiliate: comment, not thesis.
As a basic guideline, the more people deviate from the Catholic dictates, the less Catholic they become.
Of course, these days when membership declines or dissent escalates they tend to elevate a relatively reformist pope, which is of course infinitely preferable to the historical option of unleashing inquisition.
Yay progress!
Anyways, I still resent and detest the fact that, through internal party political machinations, I am lumped with a state premier who statedly believes that priests have divine justification in concealing child rape from legal repercussion.
CB,
You say, ‘Same applies to the lack of further differentiation of complexities between the worthy actions of various individual Catholics and some of the abhorrent binding doctrines of the religious organisation with which they affiliate.’
This brings us to what one of my most important points was all about. Many of those binding doctrines’ are no longer considered ‘binding’ by an increasing number of Catholics. And many of those people will tell you that this shift does not make them less Catholic/Christian, but more so.
Kate,
I would argue that people who ate increasingly ignoring the orthodox Catholic doctrines and more leaning towards their own interpretation of the atributed teachings of Christ are becoming more non-denominational Christian than Catholic in practice.
That would, however, be straying more and more into semantics on esoterics and further and further from the problems with the current premier of NSW, who, through his strict adherence to hardline Catholic dogma, resists prevalent societal progression on issues like women’s reproductive rights, although, to be fair, his disdain for science is more of an individual interpretation.
A quick response to Kate Ahearne’s comment on my comment – yes indeed the “Catholic Church is a very broad community/spectrum” – no disagreement from me there! – and there are people within it doing great work indeed. But I still stand by my position that the Church, as an organization, does far far more bad than good, and always has done. The good work is by individuals who would do good work in whatever situation they found themselves. As to my comment about “others” I simply meant from a Catholic perspective. All churches have their “others”. This is very much not my own view.
But thank you Kate, for your wise and considered comments!
I take Bertrand Russell’s view, that all religions are intrinsically harmful (no matter that there might be extraordinarily good people in them), and that “as they all disagree, it is a matter of simple logic that at most one can be true.”
Al and CB,
Thanks for your interest and input into this conversation. I believe that attention to these questions is vital if we are to stop hurting and misunderstanding each other and get on with the business of living useful, creative lives. This is that moment in history.
Just a couple of quick points. In the end, it comes down to who we are as individuals that matters most – not the groups we belong to.
Also, what matters most is not what we believe, but that we don’t try to force others to submit to our beliefs. So, if you don’t believe in abortion, fine. Don’t have one. But you’re not entitled to prevent me from having one. If you don’t want to be vaxxed, fine. But don’t force yourself on others. Don’t visit your old Mum in the aged-care facility. Go home and stay there.
It just seems unlikely to me that an omnipotent omniscient supernatural being who created the universe would be needy enough to want me to waste time and money worshipping them.
I love banging out a good hymn more than most (if I don’t pay attention to the words), but the dressing up, incense and chanting really gets to me. I was voluntarily religious for a long time because I liked the community connection but one day the ceremony of it all just seemed so silly, particularly communion. I just couldn’t pretend that was normal any longer.
Each to their own, but I really do not like a prayer starting parliament. Nor do I like scripture and school chaplains in public schools. I would prefer an ethics class and a trained counsellor.
Kaye,
My story is similar to yours. I was a convent boarding school kid for most of my childhood. Towards the end of my first year at Uni, I was walking across to the chapel for Sunday Mass when a picture popped into my mind of the priest, dressed up in flowing robes, holding up the host and saying, ‘This is my body’. That was the beginning of the end of literalism for me. I turned around and went back to my room.
For me, one of the most worrying aspects of the idea of God that many people have, is the idea of an interfering God – a God who pulls strings, who answers some prayers but not others, blesses this one but not that one, smites this one and not that one, is ‘on our side’ and so on. As far as I can see, God’s work is done. Creation Is. The Laws are in play. (And I don’t mean the Ten Commandments. I mean the laws of physics, chemistry, biology and so on. Consequences, etc.) After that, it’s up to us to experience the joy and the awe and the angst of it all, and to take a very serious view of our responsibility to the natural world and to each other.
My poor niece – a NSW resident who isn’t much younger than me – gives me the disturbing news that her husband, her mother-in-law and her four-year-old granddaughter all have Covid. The poor girl is distraught.
So sorry to hear that, Michael.
How many families are facing this worry today? And how many more tomorrow?
It beggars belief.