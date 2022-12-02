Kim Beazley elected Chair of Australian War Memorial Council

Australian War Memorial Media Release

The Honourable Kim Beazley AC has been appointed as Chair of the Australian War Memorial Council.

Mr Beazley, a former Labor Leader, Defence Minister and Governor of Western Australia first served as a member of the Council of the Australian War Memorial from July 2009 to December 2009 – leaving the position to take up an appointment as Ambassador to the United States of America.

The Memorial welcomed Mr Beazley back to Council in October this year, following the departure of former Chair, Dr Brendan Nelson, AO.

“I am pleased to congratulate Mr Kim Beazley on his appointment as Chair of the Australian War Memorial Council,” Director Matt Anderson said.

“Mr Beazley is one of the longest serving Defence Ministers of this nation and he has an in-depth knowledge of military history.”

“Given his impeccable record during his years of public service, including as Governor of Western Australia, Ambassador to the United States and a distinguished career in politics and academia, Mr Beazley will make a valuable contribution in leading the Council as our new Chair.”

“He has an obvious and long held passion for supporting Australian veterans and for our current service men and women and I am sure his empathy and intellect will shine through in his leadership of Council.”

“I look forward to preserving and sharing the stories of Australian service with Mr Beazley as we deliver the Memorial Development project, together.”

Mr Beazley was elected Chair by his fellow members of the Australian War Memorial Council.

In October, the Albanese Government recommended the Governor-General appoint the Hon Kim Beazley AC as a member of the Council of the Australian War Memorial.

More information about the Australian War Memorial and its Council can be found on the Australian War Memorial website.

