Josh Frydenberg – the smiling conman
When Josh Frydenberg gave his budget speech a few weeks ago, he grandiosely proclaimed “This is what we deliver tonight. The largest and fastest improvement to the budget bottom line in over 70 years.”
Now to most people, an improvement in their budget bottom line would mean they had more money, or at least owed less.
But that’s not the way this treasurer works.
He went on.
“By the end of the forward estimates, the budget is $100 billion better off compared to last year.”
Wow. That’s some achievement. If it actually meant anything.
So let’s have a closer look at that claim.
Firstly, you’ll notice that Josh says “by the end of the forward estimates” and “compared to last year”. That means his guess last year as to how much the budget deficits would add up to in the coming four years was out by $100 billion. That’s a pretty big mistake to make.
It also shows that the Treasurer has no idea what will happen next year, let alone in 4 years’ time.
In the first budget of the Morrison government for 2019-20, Frydenberg told us that, over the forward estimates, we would have surpluses totalling $45 billion. A year later, he was projecting deficits totalling $480.5 billion. That’s a negative turnaround of over half a trillion dollars in the space of a year.
The next year, the cumulative deficit total was estimated to be $342.4 b and now he is saying it will be $224.7 b and claiming the credit for the improvement when he hasn’t been close to being right once in his four attempts so far.
It’s fair enough to use the pandemic as an excuse for the change in fortunes but any suggestion of an improvement in the budget bottom line is ridiculous – it’s based on compounding bad guesses about the future, none of which have come to fruition, and ignores the fact that we have deficit budgets for the foreseeable future.
Josh’s other trick is ‘lowballing’ where numbers are manipulated to present favourable outcomes as explained in this article by Satyajit Das.
“Budget forecasts have repeatedly underestimated revenues, overestimated outgoings and understated commodity prices to make the actual outcome better and demonstrate competence.”
Some might call that being conservative but when Frydenberg then claims credit, it’s just dishonest.
To demonstrate just how “conservative” Josh is being in this budget, you only need look at commodity prices. The price of iron ore was $US134 a tonne – the budget assumes a price of $US55 a tonne. Thermal and metallurgical coal prices were $US512 and $US302 a tonne – the budget assumes US$130 and $60 respectively.
Whilst the prices may well drop from these historic highs, Josh has been doing this in every budget. A similar assumption for iron ore in last year’s budget ensured an upside surprise in revenue this financial year and the next of more than $6.5 billion. Claiming credit for improvements resulting from nothing more than poor, or deliberately manipulated, assumptions is very lazy.
Frydenberg has the smile of a confident man – the heir apparent to the Liberal party leadership representing a safe seat that will always vote Liberal.
The only possible risk to the path Josh envisages for himself might come from taking the people of Kooyong for granted when many of them seem to be more concerned about actual action on climate change and weeding out corruption in politics than they are about rubbery figures that mean nothing real. As Bobby Kennedy famously said, GDP measures everything except that which makes life worthwhile.
Josh has a nice smile. Then again, so do most conmen.
Just one glance at the smug, disingenuous smirk on the faces of these two diabolical, political psychopaths is enough to make anyone with an IQ >10 realise just how truly depraved and contemptuous of ordinary Australians the diabolical pathological liars in the LNP really are! Neither Morrison nor Fraudenburglar have EVER held down a decent job out in the REAL world in their long, useless and non-achieving lives as the worst, most prolonged political parasites this nation has ever seen!
Like I always say: Everything the LNP promises happens in the future except when it is to the benefit of the 10% and their corporate mates. Joshie gives used car salesmen a bad name.
It seems that Matt Canavan is the only one in the coalition actually telling the truth !
Hallelujah. I see virtually no attention being paid to Frumpenbluster’s lies and exaggerations. HIs proclamations that Australia is the best performing economy in the world post-Covid is a lie of staggering proportions – he’s not even close. What he does is cherry picks countries doing worse than Australia and self-proclaims his brilliance. Of course, Michael Pascoe, Richard Denniss et alia see through this immediately and can easily show the extent of the lies, but this is how stupid we are, because we blindly accept Frumpenbluster’s claims. Worse, this is how stupid Frumpenbluster thinks we are. One of the things that really, really stands out to me is just how polished and smooth so many of the LNP are when it comes to telling blatant lies. Even when the evidence is readily available to shoot down their porkies, to many, in particular those who hate Labor regardless of how bad the Coalition is (and this Coalition is beyond bad), they want to believe, so that the LNP liars sound so confident and plausible is all that matters. It is a very human failing that we trust a confident liar before we trust a cautious truth-teller and the Coalition has some masters – Frumpenbluster, Rustedon, Ley, Birmingham, Taylor, Barnyard Beetrooter – all lie with aplomb and are never challenged. Canavan lies, but then I suspect he is such a total idiot that he actually believes what he is saying. I recently saw Rustedon on Q&A provide a long and detailed answer to a question about climate change – and EVERY proposition she spouted was false and can be proven to be false very easily. I see that the independent in Kooyong is running a strong campaign and hope she does kick Frumpenbluster out. To show how he lies, her wish to debate Frumpenbluster before an audience of Kooyong voters, something it seems Frumpenbluster doesn’t wish to do, is re-cast as her running from debates with him!!