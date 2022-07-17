John Bolton admits he helped plan coups

By Richard Cullen

John Bolton was the national security advisor to President Trump from 2018 to 2019. He worked in important roles for Republican Administrations in the US dating back to the Reagan era. He has now admitted that he helped plan coups.

During a recent interview on CNN, it was put to John Bolton that “One doesn’t have to be brilliant to attempt a coup.” Bolton responded that he disagreed and went on to observe that, “As somebody who has helped plan coups d’etat – not here [in the US] but, you know, other places – it takes a lot of work.”

According to a Washington Post article in 2016. the US tried to change governments in other countries 72 times between 1947 and 1989 Bolton confirmed US involvement in the unsuccessful plot by the Venezuelan opposition leader to displace President Nicholas Maduro, following elections in 2018. In 2007, Bolton regretted America’s apparent loss of the ability to overthrow foreign governments. See: “John Bolton Admits Planning Coups: ‘Not Here But, You Know, Other Places’.”

Jake Tapper: "One doesn’t have to be brilliant to attempt a coup." John Bolton: "I disagree with that. As somebody who has helped plan coup d’etat, not here, but other places, it takes a lot of work." pic.twitter.com/REyqh3KtHi — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 12, 2022

This article was originally published on Pearls and Irritations.

Richard Cullen is a Visiting Professor in the Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong. He was previously a Professor in the Department of Business Law and Taxation at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

720 total views, 720 views today

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...