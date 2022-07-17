John Bolton admits he helped plan coups

By Richard Cullen   John Bolton was the national security advisor to President Trump…

Whither Constitutional Change?

Within a very short space of time we are going to be…

Biden's Response to Roe: An Analysis

As many are no doubt aware, the Supreme Court of the United…

Get Gota: Holding a War Criminal Accountable

The fall and ignominious retreat of Sri Lanka’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa has enlivened…

Hang on, help is on its way

If you are a 1970s music fan like me, you would remember…

Will the Opposition achieve relevancy? Only time will…

I'm trying this morning to get a feeling for the future of…

Calling on the Straights

The overthrow of Roe v Wade in America is just the start.…

The Invaluable Contribution Of Tim Smith, Matt Canavan…

Ok, now I know that some of you are going to presume…

«
»
Facebook

John Bolton admits he helped plan coups

John Bolton (Image from nationalreview.com : Phone by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

By Richard Cullen  

John Bolton was the national security advisor to President Trump from 2018 to 2019. He worked in important roles for Republican Administrations in the US dating back to the Reagan era. He has now admitted that he helped plan coups.

During a recent interview on CNN, it was put to John Bolton that “One doesn’t have to be brilliant to attempt a coup.” Bolton responded that he disagreed and went on to observe that, “As somebody who has helped plan coups d’etat – not here [in the US] but, you know, other places – it takes a lot of work.”

According to a Washington Post article in 2016. the US tried to change governments in other countries 72 times between 1947 and 1989 Bolton confirmed US involvement in the unsuccessful plot by the Venezuelan opposition leader to displace President Nicholas Maduro, following elections in 2018. In 2007, Bolton regretted America’s apparent loss of the ability to overthrow foreign governments. See: “John Bolton Admits Planning Coups: ‘Not Here But, You Know, Other Places’.”

 

 

This article was originally published on Pearls and Irritations.

Richard Cullen is a Visiting Professor in the Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong. He was previously a Professor in the Department of Business Law and Taxation at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

 

 

 

Like what we do at The AIMN?

You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.

Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.

You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

Donate Button

 720 total views,  720 views today

2 comments

Login here Register here
  1. Phil Pryor

    Bolton, the beastly bastardly blot on civilised behaviour, is so flexible in personal matters, he can compress, cavort, convolute, and polish the pod in no time, a reward for his service and duty in imagining the utter controlled perversion of decent behaviour, Bolton in active shit, plopping for the immense satisfaction of his degenerate ego, his perverted outlook, his corrupt id, his egofixated self fascination, What a huge mountain of corrupt and immoral filth, USA sourced, like the shit food, drink, advertising, commerce, politics, most products, most people in politics, media, advertising, corporate management, media mangy maggoty misfittery. If the USA shrinks, and recedes,up its own fundament of unaware social attitude, political farcicality, attitudinal aridity, who cares???

  2. Fred

    A 26 out of 72 success rate for regime change attempts is rubbish, particularly as there is doubt the “assistance provided” made any difference in the 26 “successes”, i.e. most would have occurred without/despite the assistance. Coupled with the leaders of the “successful” changes not following US “directions”, the concept of the CIA successfully implementing regime change is a fallacy. If the outcomes of the recent arguably illegal direct invasions are included i.e. Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, the best way of describing the US foreign policy of the last 40 years is “a total basket case”. Mind you, if their supreme court continues on their political agenda civil war could well happen – they’ve got plenty of guns to do it with. 🙂

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The maximum upload file size: 2 MB. You can upload: image, audio, video, document, spreadsheet, interactive, text, archive, code, other. Links to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other services inserted in the comment text will be automatically embedded. Drop file here

Return to home page
%d bloggers like this: