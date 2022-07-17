John Bolton admits he helped plan coups
By Richard Cullen
John Bolton was the national security advisor to President Trump from 2018 to 2019. He worked in important roles for Republican Administrations in the US dating back to the Reagan era. He has now admitted that he helped plan coups.
During a recent interview on CNN, it was put to John Bolton that “One doesn’t have to be brilliant to attempt a coup.” Bolton responded that he disagreed and went on to observe that, “As somebody who has helped plan coups d’etat – not here [in the US] but, you know, other places – it takes a lot of work.”
According to a Washington Post article in 2016. the US tried to change governments in other countries 72 times between 1947 and 1989 Bolton confirmed US involvement in the unsuccessful plot by the Venezuelan opposition leader to displace President Nicholas Maduro, following elections in 2018. In 2007, Bolton regretted America’s apparent loss of the ability to overthrow foreign governments. See: “John Bolton Admits Planning Coups: ‘Not Here But, You Know, Other Places’.”
Jake Tapper: "One doesn’t have to be brilliant to attempt a coup."
John Bolton: "I disagree with that. As somebody who has helped plan coup d’etat, not here, but other places, it takes a lot of work." pic.twitter.com/REyqh3KtHi
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 12, 2022
This article was originally published on Pearls and Irritations.
Richard Cullen is a Visiting Professor in the Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong. He was previously a Professor in the Department of Business Law and Taxation at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.
Bolton, the beastly bastardly blot on civilised behaviour, is so flexible in personal matters, he can compress, cavort, convolute, and polish the pod in no time, a reward for his service and duty in imagining the utter controlled perversion of decent behaviour, Bolton in active shit, plopping for the immense satisfaction of his degenerate ego, his perverted outlook, his corrupt id, his egofixated self fascination, What a huge mountain of corrupt and immoral filth, USA sourced, like the shit food, drink, advertising, commerce, politics, most products, most people in politics, media, advertising, corporate management, media mangy maggoty misfittery. If the USA shrinks, and recedes,up its own fundament of unaware social attitude, political farcicality, attitudinal aridity, who cares???
A 26 out of 72 success rate for regime change attempts is rubbish, particularly as there is doubt the “assistance provided” made any difference in the 26 “successes”, i.e. most would have occurred without/despite the assistance. Coupled with the leaders of the “successful” changes not following US “directions”, the concept of the CIA successfully implementing regime change is a fallacy. If the outcomes of the recent arguably illegal direct invasions are included i.e. Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, the best way of describing the US foreign policy of the last 40 years is “a total basket case”. Mind you, if their supreme court continues on their political agenda civil war could well happen – they’ve got plenty of guns to do it with. 🙂