Joe Biden, Establishment Candidate: An Analysis, Part One

The establishment has coalesced around former Vice President Joe Biden. Following the withdrawal of Mayor Pete and Senator Amy Klobuchar the night before Super Tuesday (nothing suspicious there), the fix was in. Biden did very well on Super Tuesday and took a delegate lead over America’s Dad, Bernard Sanders. However, the former Vice President did not receive the ‘front runner treatment’ the way Sanders did. No tough questions or increased scrutiny for Biden. The reason for this is clear enough: Biden is an establishment candidate and a corporatist. The questions I hope to answer in this piece and those to come are these: Who is Joe Biden as a candidate? What is his record? Does the base, who the establishment is now going to demand support Biden, have any reason to do so?

Joe’s Record, Part One: Bipartisanship, Part a) Background

Initially, bipartisanship seems like a positive thing: both sides agreeing to come together and pass legislation. The media certainly grants much praise for this. What they do not tell you is the substance of the bipartisanship, because that is both irrelevant and inconvenient. It is irrelevant because what they compromised on is not as important as that they compromised. To reveal the substance is inconvenient because the compromise typically involves some policy in favour of the rich and against regular people.

Harper’s Magazine is scathing in its criticism of bipartisanship

It was bipartisan accord, after all, that brought us the permanent war economy, the war on drugs, the mass incarceration of black people, 1990s welfare “reform,” Wall Street deregulation and the consequent $16 trillion in bank bailouts, the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force, and other atrocities too numerous to mention

Sums it up well. Bipartisanship is pretty well always in favour of the military-industrial complex, or the banksters or some other rich group and against the people. But what has this to do with Joe Biden? Answer: he has been at the very centre of this process for decades. A couple of examples will suffice.

Part b) Example 1: Segregation

The first example is the infamous ‘busing’ issue. This refers to debates in the Civil Rights Era concerning racial integration of schools. Joe Biden agreed with those who opposed integration. He had, again in the words of Harper’s

a shared opposition to federally mandated busing in the effort to integrate schools, an opposition Biden predicted would be ultimately adopted by liberal holdouts

In other words, not only did Biden support racists who believed in segregated schools, he expected ‘liberal holdouts’ to fall in line. So little has changed in forty-five years. Democrats agree with Republicans (Biden was doubtless not alone) and demand the base fall in line. Nothing changes just the date.

Example 2: Crime

The second example is, if possible, far more egregious and concerns crime. In the 1980s, being ‘tough on crime’ was one of the mantras of the day. Biden worked with notorious racist Senator Strom Thurmond to pass a series of crime bills that would have made Draco of Athens blush. Among the highlights, we have, again from Harper’s

The 1984 Comprehensive Crime Control Act, which, among other repressive measures, abolished parole for federal prisoners and cut the amount of time by which sentences could be reduced for good behavior. The bipartisan duo also joined hands to cheerlead the passage of the 1986 Anti-Drug Abuse Act and its 1988 follow-on, which cumulatively introduced mandatory sentences for drug possession. Biden later took pride in reminding audiences that “through the leadership of Senator Thurmond, and myself, and others,” Congress had passed a law mandating a five-year sentence, with no parole, for anyone caught with a piece of crack cocaine “no bigger than [a] quarter.” That is, they created the infamous disparity in penalties between those caught with powder cocaine (white people) and those carrying crack (black people)

So Biden was a drug-warrior with all the inherent racism that comes with it. He was a tough guy against those who had no money and no power. This is your Democratic candidate for President?

Reflection: Past is Prologue?

Now you might say that the events I have described in this piece are from more than three decades ago. While that is factually true, it leaves out rather important details. There is a saying ‘you are what you do’: a version of actions speak louder than words. The political version of ‘you are what you do’ is ‘you are your record’. It is not relevant how long ago these incidents took place. They are still fair game and there is tangible evidence of a lot of this including Biden’s own words on video as well as his quotations to the media. Biased as the media is, its usefulness in quoting people’s own words is not to be doubted.

Also, does the Democratic Party seriously think that Donald Trump of all people is going to ignore Joe Biden’s poor record? No matter how loud you screech some version or other of ‘Have you no sense of decency, Sir?’, he is going to hammer Joe Biden on his support for NAFTA, PNTR with China and other trade deals, among other issues. His support for the trade deals just mentioned will have consequences in the Rust Belt where Hilary lost in 2016. This piece represents but a small sample of Joe Biden’s atrocious record in politics. I pass over in silence his votes for the Iraq War in March of 2003 as well as the infamous PATRIOT Act of 2001.

Conclusion: A Warning

The Democratic establishment has coalesced around a corporatist – again. His record, much like Mrs Clinton’s before him, poses serious issues for electability. This is truly ironic since the media has been insisting that Biden is the most electable. The petulant children in the establishment have gotten their way: they are sitting at the adults’ table. Let us see if they like the taste of the poisoned chalice that is running a corporatist against Donald Trump.

More on Joe next time

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



