James McGrath’s crusade against the ABC

Kathryn November 25, 2021 at 4:18 pm

Terence Mills, I admire your courage quoting anything that the unspeakable harridan, Michaelia Cash (best known as McFailure Trash), spews out! Like most of her regressive, incoherent, bible-thumping hypocritical colleagues in the LNP, McFailure’s irrational utterances could NEVER be described as “pearls of wisdom” – Hmmmmm, the inane, self-serving lies and verbal diarrhoea that is constantly churned out by just about every corrupt, mean-spirited member of the worst government in living memory, are more like affirmations of selfish entitlement and short-sighted idiocy!!

The fact that the LNP, the notorious international predator, Rupert Murdoch and the unelected neoliberal swill in the IPA are SO DESPERATE to tear down the ABC says SO MUCH about the undemocratic LNP/Murdoch/IPA Alliance – none of it good! The Alliance is peeved because they are unable to control the taxpayer-funded ABC nor are they able to shut it down which is what they REALLY want to do in order that Australians hear and see NOTHING but the obscene, blatant right-wing biased BS on just about every other Murdoch-controlled free-to-air form of media! The LNP/Murdoch/IPA Alliance are constantly intimidating the ABC with vile threats to defund the ABC into oblivion UNLESS the ABC kowtows to every demand made by the LNP – in other words, the LNP want to MUZZLE and control what Australians hear and see on our own taxpayer-funded station!

The LNP despise being called out, exposed and challenged for their increasing level of corruption, non-stop lies, skirt-lifting misogyny, inhumanity and pompous, bible-thumping hypocrisy! The fact that the ABC is one of the few forms of media in this nation that is prepared to do so, says SO MUCH about the ABC = ALL OF IT GOOD, ALL of it positive and ALL of it integral to our democratic right to be informed of the corruption and inadequacies of any current government (of any political persuasion). The ABC has a long history of providing a fair and critical exposé of those politicians who try (and fail) to stay “under the radar” for their appalling bad behaviour (such as the appalling behaviour of Christian Porter, George Christensen et al). The irony is that the LNP, in the past, have UTILISED and given 100% support to the ABC when the ABC focused on any OTHER politician who was not a member of the LNP – clearly, the LNP don’t mind the ABC exposing the incompetence or dodgy behaviour of others but start agitating, challenging and threatening to undemocratically shut down the ABC when they, THEMSELVES, are place in the spot light! WOW, just the sort of mind-numbing hypocrisy that we have come to expect from the Morrison regime who, like Abbott and Howard before him, are up to their red-necks in scandal!

The LNP need to know this: The ABC was NEVER meant to represent ANY government! Indeed, the ABC is fully subsidised by the TAXPAYERS of Australia and, as such, the ABC represents the taxpayers of Australia – always did and always will! The ABC is meant to be impartial, educational and informative. The LNP need to know that Australia is a democracy and OUR ABC is the AUSTRALIAN Broadcasting Commission NOT the Liberal Party Broadcasting Commission! The ABC is meant to educate and inform Australians on a wide, diverse range of issues which INCLUDES the positives – and NEGATIVES – of the government that presumes to represent us! Sadly for our democracy, the LNP (ever since the rise of the appalling little war criminal, John Howard) are getting more corrupt, more confrontational and more secretive with each consecutive right-wing government. The LNP does NOT like having their increasing level of self-serving corruption, lies and depravity EXPOSED and, as a result, is doing everything they can to justify the complete manipulation and control of everything we hear and see – and that INCLUDES the increasing exposés of LNP lies and corruption on OUR ABC.

It goes without saying, if the LNP/Murdoch/IPA Alliance are unable to CONTROL the content of the ABC then they will do everything in their power to shut it down which, not coincidentally, is high on the Agenda of Murdoch’s notorious IPA (Institute of Public Affairs). So far, the ABC and, indeed, SBS (unlike Channels 7, 9 and 10) have – as yet – fought off every attempt to be influenced by the LNP. However, the LNP keep threatening the ABC (and SBS) with defundment if OUR taxpayer-owned media stations fail to “tow the LNP line” – it is a horrific example of just how ruthless and undemocratic the LNP really are!

Needless to say a vote for either the ALP or The Greens will PROTECT our ABC and prevent it from being manipulated and controlled by the LNP, truly the worst, most corrupt and undemocratic regime in Australia’s history! The ALP are not perfect but, at least, they have a high regard for our democracy, freedom of speech and are against governmental interference in our media. Australians should shun the LNP which is a dangerously undemocratic, ultra-conservative regime that STILL allows Murdoch – who is now a 100% AMERICAN citizen – to manipulate what Australians hear and see in our own country! The malignant Murdoch, thankfully, is NO LONGER an Australian citizen but STILL manages to control, manipulate and influence the LNP and the IPA from afar. Also, as long as the LNP is in power, the self-obsessed Murdoch dynasty will grow larger and stronger! Right now, the “heir apparent”, Lachlan Murdoch, is the executive chairman of Nova Entertainment, co-chairman of News Corp, executive chairman and CEO of the Fox Corporation, and the founder of Australian investment company Illyria Pty Ltd.

The LNP/Murdoch/IPA Alliance is a mutually-benefiting amalgamation of self-serving, neoliberal, capitalistic megalomaniacs who don’t give a damn about ANYONE or ANYTHING except ONE thing: to enrich and empower themselves at the expense of others! The undemocratic alliance between the LNP/Murdoch/IPA has proven to be an elitist collaboration of ego-driven, power-obsessed sociopaths who will stoop to any level to provide benefit to themselves and their billionaire cronies in the Top 1% at the expense of ordinary Australians. Australians MUST reject this collaboration between ruthless capitalists within the LNP and their greedy donors/supporters in the high echelons of business which openly favours the lowering of taxes for the Top 1% whilst the REST of us carry the burden! There is NO PLACE for this elitist Alliance in our egalitarian society!