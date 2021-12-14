It’s time for the Australian Parliament to be deep cleaned

By Everald Compton AO

My first visit to Parliament in Canberra took place in 1958 when Robert Menzies was Prime Minister and I have made 150 visits in the six decades since then without being tempted to join a political party.

Without being a name dropper, I can say that I made it my business to meet every Prime Minister and Opposition Leader of my era and had it as a priority to establish solid friendships with MPs in all Parties so I could gain bipartisan support for all that I advocated.

I encountered many fine parliamentarians along the way and, until recent times, there were more good guys than bad.

Then, as I reached my 90th year, I encountered the current Parliament and can honestly state that it is an absolute shocker. It is a haven for far too many misfits who are primarily liars and, on their better days, childish purveyors of spin that too often leads them to corruption.

There are 230 MPs and Senators. I can reliably inform you that only one third of them earn their salaries and are entitled to respect. The rest are dead weight in our saddle bags, an embarrassment to our nation.

I can tell you from my many meetings with those tragic two thirds that most of them have no knowledge of the Australian Constitution and have never ever tried to work out how Parliament and Government actually work. Above all, they have no knowledge of what their voters hope will enable them to get a fair go on a level playing field. Their only skill is an ability at election time to con enough voters to back them via a masterly dispensing of disinformation.

We need a massive cleanout at Election 2022 of the deadwood in every Party as the ALP and Greens also have logs in their ranks, somewhat less than the Liberals and Nationals, but there nevertheless.

This reformation will be hard to achieve as all major parties have already preselected their disgraceful duds as their candidates.

The best hope that Australia has for good future government is for at least a dozen independents to win seats and cause Australia to have a minority government, preferably with an ALP Prime Minister, as it is not good for democracy for the Coalition to win four elections in a row.

Many high-profile independents have already announced their intention to run and it is splendid that many are women who will bring a fresh view to the closed-minded male bastion that is Parliament today.

The weakness at this moment is they are all running in Coalition Seats. This must be corrected as the ALP has drones in its ranks who must also be tossed out too.

Overall, a significant reason why Independents will do well is that most voters think that a choice between Morrison and Albanese is boringly dreadful. There is no vision in that contest.

This is emphasised by Morrison’s dismal performance at the Glasgow Climate Conference and the disappointing blunder by Albanese in not announcing his climate policy.

At the same time, Morrison signed up for the AUKUS Treaty which was a decision of enormous stupidity that ignored and insulted our natural regional allies – Indonesia and India. Unbelievably, Albanese waved it through.

So, what qualifications are needed to be a capable and responsible MP or Senator who can help to lead Australia through tough times and open doors to a future that is different to anything we have experienced before.

Firstly, the passing of a stringent mental health test. Too many politicians would not pass a test for mental stability if applying for a job in any other place. Some are absolute social disasters, too many of whom are religious bigots or sex predators. There are too many of them there already.

They must have a solid knowledge of the history of Australia, and the world with whom we must relate, as well the Constitution which is the basis of our democracy.

None of them should be people who have spent their working lives as advisers in the offices of MPs as they have little knowledge of life beyond politics.

They must also have an upmarket knowledge of economics and social issues as well as a long-term record of voluntary community service.

Finally, they must have basic decency and a respect for others. The foul abuse that is handed out at Question Time is disgusting, the language of common thugs.

I was only 20 years old when Chifley died. I listened to the ABC when Menzies announced his passing. He said ‘Ben Chifley was my friend’. And he wept genuine tears. He and Chifley had met frequently for a drink to agree on what legislation should pass Parliament unscathed and what few issues they would fight over. Just try to imagine Morrison and Albanese doing this now.

Nevertheless, I have hope for a great Australia where we all get a chance to excel.

May we have courage to take a giant step forward at Election2022 and remove most of our unworthy Parliamentarians by voting only for quality candidates, not hack politicians that Parties endorse with monotonous disrespect for us.

This article was originally published on Pearls and Irritations.

EVERALD COMPTON AO Adjunct Professor, University of Queensland Pioneer of the Inland Railway Founder of National Seniors Australia Longest serving Elder in the Uniting Church of Australia

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



