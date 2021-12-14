It’s time for the Australian Parliament to be deep cleaned
By Everald Compton AO
My first visit to Parliament in Canberra took place in 1958 when Robert Menzies was Prime Minister and I have made 150 visits in the six decades since then without being tempted to join a political party.
Without being a name dropper, I can say that I made it my business to meet every Prime Minister and Opposition Leader of my era and had it as a priority to establish solid friendships with MPs in all Parties so I could gain bipartisan support for all that I advocated.
I encountered many fine parliamentarians along the way and, until recent times, there were more good guys than bad.
Then, as I reached my 90th year, I encountered the current Parliament and can honestly state that it is an absolute shocker. It is a haven for far too many misfits who are primarily liars and, on their better days, childish purveyors of spin that too often leads them to corruption.
There are 230 MPs and Senators. I can reliably inform you that only one third of them earn their salaries and are entitled to respect. The rest are dead weight in our saddle bags, an embarrassment to our nation.
I can tell you from my many meetings with those tragic two thirds that most of them have no knowledge of the Australian Constitution and have never ever tried to work out how Parliament and Government actually work. Above all, they have no knowledge of what their voters hope will enable them to get a fair go on a level playing field. Their only skill is an ability at election time to con enough voters to back them via a masterly dispensing of disinformation.
We need a massive cleanout at Election 2022 of the deadwood in every Party as the ALP and Greens also have logs in their ranks, somewhat less than the Liberals and Nationals, but there nevertheless.
This reformation will be hard to achieve as all major parties have already preselected their disgraceful duds as their candidates.
The best hope that Australia has for good future government is for at least a dozen independents to win seats and cause Australia to have a minority government, preferably with an ALP Prime Minister, as it is not good for democracy for the Coalition to win four elections in a row.
Many high-profile independents have already announced their intention to run and it is splendid that many are women who will bring a fresh view to the closed-minded male bastion that is Parliament today.
The weakness at this moment is they are all running in Coalition Seats. This must be corrected as the ALP has drones in its ranks who must also be tossed out too.
Overall, a significant reason why Independents will do well is that most voters think that a choice between Morrison and Albanese is boringly dreadful. There is no vision in that contest.
This is emphasised by Morrison’s dismal performance at the Glasgow Climate Conference and the disappointing blunder by Albanese in not announcing his climate policy.
At the same time, Morrison signed up for the AUKUS Treaty which was a decision of enormous stupidity that ignored and insulted our natural regional allies – Indonesia and India. Unbelievably, Albanese waved it through.
So, what qualifications are needed to be a capable and responsible MP or Senator who can help to lead Australia through tough times and open doors to a future that is different to anything we have experienced before.
Firstly, the passing of a stringent mental health test. Too many politicians would not pass a test for mental stability if applying for a job in any other place. Some are absolute social disasters, too many of whom are religious bigots or sex predators. There are too many of them there already.
They must have a solid knowledge of the history of Australia, and the world with whom we must relate, as well the Constitution which is the basis of our democracy.
None of them should be people who have spent their working lives as advisers in the offices of MPs as they have little knowledge of life beyond politics.
They must also have an upmarket knowledge of economics and social issues as well as a long-term record of voluntary community service.
Finally, they must have basic decency and a respect for others. The foul abuse that is handed out at Question Time is disgusting, the language of common thugs.
I was only 20 years old when Chifley died. I listened to the ABC when Menzies announced his passing. He said ‘Ben Chifley was my friend’. And he wept genuine tears. He and Chifley had met frequently for a drink to agree on what legislation should pass Parliament unscathed and what few issues they would fight over. Just try to imagine Morrison and Albanese doing this now.
Nevertheless, I have hope for a great Australia where we all get a chance to excel.
May we have courage to take a giant step forward at Election2022 and remove most of our unworthy Parliamentarians by voting only for quality candidates, not hack politicians that Parties endorse with monotonous disrespect for us.
This article was originally published on Pearls and Irritations.
EVERALD COMPTON AO
Adjunct Professor, University of Queensland
Pioneer of the Inland Railway
Founder of National Seniors Australia
Longest serving Elder in the Uniting Church of Australia
I went and saw Everald Compton speak at the Opera House on a panel with Tony Windsor and Marcia Langton and others. A very sensible man.
One of Tony Abbott’s more dastardly and short-sighted deeds was to axe the Advisory Panel on Positive Ageing that Everald was chairing six months before they were to hand down a report they had been working on for years. Another few million and a lot of work wasted.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/nov/08/axed-advisory-body-to-seek-crowdfunding
Ahhh… Everald Compton AO, the originator of the Northern Inland Railway (NIR) project originally between Melbourne and Port Darwin via the inland over three eastern states and the NT.
However, it appears that this original proposal has been modified by a couple of eventualities; the black soil plains of NW NSW and the need for Beetrooter to move CSG from his two ”agricultural” properties in the Pilliga Scrub to world markets which makes one terminal at Brisbane and another at Port Gladstone.
Opponents to this financially unviable NIR have long observed that the NW NSW black soils are a trap and testing shows that the original double stacked containers proposal was ”hindered” by a 25 tonne maximum axle load when 40 tonnes was required. Also no trains run when it rains and floods in NW NSW, as occurred in 2010 and 2021.
Local railway supporters proposed sending the NIR from Dubbo across a renovated line to Werris Creek then up a renovated & refurbished Great Northern Railway (GNR) to Wallangarra on the Queensland border where a standard gauge upgrade of QR line to Brisbane would complete the trip. An alternative route on an established rail-bed is from Tenterfield to Legume, Beaudesert and into Brackenridge that would require building at less expense than the NIR.
Access to the Port Brisbane was inhibited by the Gateway Freeway being too low for double stacked containers and the proposed NIR terminal at Brackenridge Qld is some distance from the ships.
The last costing that I have seen put the NIR at over $700 MILLION before the lastest ”political bribe” of about $500 MILLION for the Port Gladstone extension.
There is no doubt about it. Parliament may have many unscrupulous politicians but they deal with unscrupulous business persons who ignore their own financial analyses of viability to push dubious projects at Australian voter expense.
Great article from an experienced Statesman/Person, just wish he had named his subjects.
With respect, I think at his age he is entitled to name the deadwood that is dragging our democracy down. Until respected elders like himself come out and expose the cretins, too many parliamentary standover merchants will get away with saying; “Absolutely, but Mr Everald Compton AO was not referring to me.”
And unfortunately unless our objectively broadsighted, senior ex-leaders come forth with direct and detailed criticism, our neglected social fabric will continue to decay because the apathetic; mostly uninformed, ignorant voters will continue to be hoodwinked by their “ever-so friendly” deceitful corporate candidates.
More importantly, without hearing the harsh voices of our Elders; most voters will continue to be influenced by the only surrogate Elder we now have, the media. eg. the very senior Mr Murdoch.
It is sad that Australian society (like US) has utterly lost the respect for its Elders’ wisdom and criticism. However, I do not think our moral compass has deteriorated so much that if Mr Everald Compton AO were to be sued for libel at his age, there wouldn’t be an enormous crowdfunding campaign to defend his right and responsibility to speak out.
But then again, I always thought Julian Assange would prevail, making Truth a legal necessity in a democratic world.
Mark,
The defamation laws in this country make such pronouncements about individuals tricky. Also, if you want influence, you have to deal with what is even while advocating for change.
Anyone paying attention knows who the deadwood is. They know who the grafters and grifters are. They know those who think the more often they have their photo taken, the better job they are doing. We know the people who just parrot talking points and those who think they are amusing. We know the ones who bend the rules to benefit themselves and their mates. We have some idea of who the bullies are but Liberal women can’t name them for fear of legal or professional retribution.
Even here, we receive threats of legal action at times.
Kaye, I remember one bloke threatening to sue us because we said negative stuff about Tony Abbott, and this had hurt his feelings. 🤦🏻♂️
The commenters here are great and know what can and cannot be said. Unlike Facebook, where I regularly see rubbish such as “Scott Morrison is a murderer.” Umm, unless he’s been found guilty of murder in a court of law he’s definitely not a murderer. If I’m a moderator of the group where such things are said I remove that comment immediately.
Just want to be related to any voices for Julian Assange:
Related, Anglosphere right wing politicians i.e. LNP, Tory or GOP would be on their best behaviour always, especially immigration related, if like elsewhere they could be held accountable, even when no longer seemingly responsible.
From Deutsche Welle (13 Dec ’21):
‘Denmark: Ex-immigration minister sentenced to jail over couple separations. Inger Stoejberg’s hardline policy of forcing married refugee couples apart has been deemed unlawful and she is to be jailed for 60 days. The verdict cannot be appealed…
..Stoejberg, then a member of the center-right Venstre party, served as immigration minister from 2015 to 2019. During this time she became known for her hardline stance and imposing dozens of restrictions on asylum-seeking in Denmark. …..The decision came after an investigating commission advised that the measure had been “clearly illegal,” and that she ignored warnings from her own staff that the rule was unlawful.
The Court of Impeachment, which has not been convened in 26 years, found that Stoejberg was negligent in her duties and that she had provided parliament “with incorrect or misleading information.”’
https://www.dw.com/en/denmark-ex-immigration-minister-sentenced-to-jail-over-couple-separations/a-60104635
How likely is something like this in Australia, and just imagine the squealing if such a process existed e.g. an ICAC, as proposed by Labor?
Loved your basic preselection requirements. A series of psychological tests, on the environment, women and race would clean out most of the pollies and their parliamentary staff.
Lord and I are 10 years behind and will be lucky to get to 90, much less be coherent at that age. If the parliament were to institute, the definition of a by-election to be the redistribution of preferences in the original election. The parties would have to name two candidates in case of misadventure thus increasing the choice for the voters. ps it seems obvious that the chinese lease darwin so import base then train to adelaide and re-transport from there?