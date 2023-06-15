It’s Hard When You Have To Say, “Well Done, Amanda Stoker!”

Sometimes it’s hard to write things without sounding like a complete wanker…

Although when I think about it, there’s nothing wrong with being a wanker and it could be considered consensual sex with someone I love… Certainly we’ve seen a bit of that from some people in politics lately…

But seriously, when I write about some things it sounds like I don’t appreciate the seriousness of what I’m writing about because I come from the privileged position of being a white male of a certain age…

Believe me, I do understand poverty, powerlessness and a whole range of things that it may appear I’ve never experienced. And yes, my experience of such things has only been like dipping my toe in the water and saying, “It’s cold!”, while other people are drowning in the same lake.

That said, I’d like to say that one of the things I learnt is that life is like a game of soccer: most of the time nothing is happening, so we all over-react when it looks like something is about to happen.

Like I mean that we get over-excited or ridiculously stressed even though – on the balance of probabilities – the ball will just sail over the crossbar…

Ok, yes. It is stressful if you happen to be the goalie or the goalie’s friend… Or even the striker who’s missed such an easy shot… or the father of the manager who won’t be able to manage his disappointment.

Ok, some people’s lives more resemble a game of tennis where there are points scored all the time and I’d have to admit that seems a lot more like things are happening but in the end you’ve only lost a point and if you regroup you can still win the rest of the points and the game, the set, the match…

But sometimes, it’s just not about winning…

Sometimes it’s just about saying that someone is hurting here and we need to get the first aid onto the ground and we need to just stop the game for a while and look after people.

And if we can’t do that, we’re fucked…

I had a lot more to say but, for once, I feel like I should just let the people who look after people do what they need to do.

Apparently, it was Amanda Stoker who came forward and followed through with her threat about David Van… Nothing more because I don’t want a letter from his lawyer because I have enough to read and won’t get round to that one until well into another testament of the bible is written…

Ah, shit. I always just wanted to be a poet but the world moved on…

