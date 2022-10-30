It’s back to the drawing board

Houston, we have a problem.

Some background:

The AIMN was launched as a simple WordPress blog on January 2, 2013, and in April 2014 it was remodelled by a web developer to its current design. This design was based on a WordPress theme called ‘News’.

News has a bucket load of WordPress programs (called ‘plugins’) that operate many of the site’s functions, eg publishing comments, emailing subscribers when a new article is posted etc etc. Basically – to keep it simple – everything on this site (and probably all WordPress sites) is run by a plugin.

When WordPress does an upgrade, the builders of all the plugins upgrade them so that they are compatible with the latest version of WordPress.

The makers of News have not updated their theme for a few years, which fortunately didn’t cause any issues with this site.

Sadly – with a huge capital S – News is no longer compatible with the current version of WordPress. As a result, many of our plugins have stopped working. Most of these are not visible to the readers but there is one that is causing concern. When a reader tries to leave a comment they are met with this ominous warning

If you see this notice, don’t panic. Click on “Homepage” and it will return you to the site and your comment will be there.

Let’s cut to the chase…

With each WordPress update we will lose more of the features that run this site. Eventually the site itself will disappear (yes, it’s that bad).

So we’re going back to the drawing board and rebuilding the site. This will take a while, but the site will still be here though it will look different each time until we can get it looking like it does now.

We’re tossing up whether to close comments on all posts or leave it as it is, despite the annoying message that pops up when publishing a comment. For now we’ll leave comments open and see how it goes.

In the meantime, bear with us. The revamp will take time and money so it will possibly take a fair while.

Some things will remain unchanged: our great team of writers and the appreciation we have for all our readers and commenters.

And as the old saying goes…

Watch this space!

Regards,

Michael and Carol.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

1,002 total views, 1,002 views today

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...