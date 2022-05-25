Hope!!

There are no magic bullets or instant cures. Hard work, perseverance, judgment -…

It has always been my hope that I…

Peter Dutton, unopposed. We need a girly thing to be Deputy to win…

Dutton is not what this country needs, even…

If Peter Dutton is the best the Liberals can offer as an…

Morrison reaped what he had sown

Writing this a couple of days after the most important election in…

Reality bites

By 2353NM   Every political commentator in the land has their own personal opinion,…

Why We Should Ignore Women And Greenies!

Let me imagine that my wife tells me that she's leaving me…

And so it came to pass

And so it came to pass that truth persisted, hope survived and…

Election 2022: Prospects for a New Multidimensional Era?

By Denis Bright   Election 2022 is more than a Labor victory. It opens…

«
»
Facebook

It has always been my hope that I would one day mock the left…and now

Image from mamamia.com.au

Peter Dutton, unopposed.

We need a girly thing to be Deputy to win women back…

Suss Ley. Front runner.

Oh god.

I mean, oh god.

I mean….

OH fucking God….

I mean.

What can one say.

Yep…

 

 

 

 

Like what we do at The AIMN?

You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.

Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.

You can donate through PayPal via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

Donate Button

 1,920 total views,  1,920 views today

7 comments

Login here Register here
  1. wam

    spot on rossleigh,,
    it beats me how you could say that much about dutton and suss on everything.
    oh how I hope the palmpauline et al put the libs before the greens.
    Come on charlie????

  2. Geoff AndrewsL

    WTFRUTALKINGABOUT wam?

  3. Keitha Granville

    hahahahahahahahahha

  4. Johnny Sadler

    What a bunch of cult driven fascist Mysoginist flogs. Honestly Dutton the gutless coward who pissed himself as Defence Minister every time one of our Lethal Collins Class Subs saw a little boat 500 clicks off the WA Coast in International waters. He’s your Top pick to lead a pack of Narsacistic flogs?Sounds about right to me Mate. Tata LNP and Welcome Retrospective Federal ICAC and the DPP.🎉🥳🇦🇺🤣

  5. Canguro

    Geoff AndrewsL, wam’s writings are so inscrutable even wam has no idea what he’s on about.

  6. Kaye Lee

    Simon Birmingham penned an opinion piece in the SMH titled “A swift Liberal comeback is possible, if we react the right way”.

    A see a new glossy brochure….The Right Way….with Peter and Sussan emblazoned on the front. Should be a winner.

    Dutton formally confirmed on Wednesday he will stand for the leadership of the Liberals as he warned “things are going to be tough under Labor – higher interest rates, cost of living, inflation and electricity prices”.

    here we go again…..

  7. Albos Elbow

    She’s always been the best Ley for the Little Shrivelling Dicks Club.

    She legally and legitimately has no duty of care to look after anyone but herself.
    Perfect for the New, Improved and Changed COAL-NP as their token female deputy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The maximum upload file size: 2 MB. You can upload: image, audio, video, document, spreadsheet, interactive, text, archive, code, other. Links to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other services inserted in the comment text will be automatically embedded. Drop file here

Return to home page
%d bloggers like this: