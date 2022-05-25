It has always been my hope that I would one day mock the left…and now
Peter Dutton, unopposed.
We need a girly thing to be Deputy to win women back…
Suss Ley. Front runner.
Oh god.
I mean, oh god.
I mean….
OH fucking God….
I mean.
What can one say.
Yep…
spot on rossleigh,,
it beats me how you could say that much about dutton and suss on everything.
oh how I hope the palmpauline et al put the libs before the greens.
Come on charlie????
WTFRUTALKINGABOUT wam?
hahahahahahahahahha
What a bunch of cult driven fascist Mysoginist flogs. Honestly Dutton the gutless coward who pissed himself as Defence Minister every time one of our Lethal Collins Class Subs saw a little boat 500 clicks off the WA Coast in International waters. He’s your Top pick to lead a pack of Narsacistic flogs?Sounds about right to me Mate. Tata LNP and Welcome Retrospective Federal ICAC and the DPP.🎉🥳🇦🇺🤣
Geoff AndrewsL, wam’s writings are so inscrutable even wam has no idea what he’s on about.
Simon Birmingham penned an opinion piece in the SMH titled “A swift Liberal comeback is possible, if we react the right way”.
A see a new glossy brochure….The Right Way….with Peter and Sussan emblazoned on the front. Should be a winner.
Dutton formally confirmed on Wednesday he will stand for the leadership of the Liberals as he warned “things are going to be tough under Labor – higher interest rates, cost of living, inflation and electricity prices”.
here we go again…..
She’s always been the best Ley for the Little Shrivelling Dicks Club.
She legally and legitimately has no duty of care to look after anyone but herself.
Perfect for the New, Improved and Changed COAL-NP as their token female deputy.