#IStandWithTruckies was about a sandwich, now it is a vehicle for anti-vax propaganda
By
It started with a push for workplace rights, but the subversion of the #IStandWithTruckies hashtag is indicative of where we’re at in this country.
The virtues of a transient workplace such as mine mean you can roll your eyes at fellow staff’s comments without reprisal. The downside is that the comments you hear don’t have a face, they just come through the radio, supplanted by the next, louder comment.
On Twitter, the hashtag #IStandWithTruckies is trending, inspired by the possibility of a countrywide blockade erected in response to the government (whichever one) making a vaccine mandatory. It, like many things of ill repute, is an American invention, one eagerly bumped by sound thinkers, like Clive Palmer.
On the platform, user Ben Davison writes:
“Right now the mouthpieces of foreign propaganda are using #IStandWithTruckies to plan a series of blockades to undermine our #Covid19 response. The screenshot is from a video with an American explaining how to disable a truck to use it as a barricade.”
Elsewhere, under the same hashtag, many are showing support of the plan, purely because of the crucial role that truckers possess. It’s a maxim I hear in my workplace. If we stop, the country stops. We are the people that the government will listen to. If we stop for a week or month, the government will really feel it. However, the point is lost, as the message is a drive against political corruption and/or taking back the country.
In reality, the genesis of the movement was motivated by the application of COVID rules at a roadhouse in Gilandra. According to what information has been passed on, the local police apparently threatened a $5000 fine if they let truckies dine-in, which conflicts with the National Cabinet exemption allowing dedicated stops and lounges to remain open during Covid lockdowns.
Per Big Rigs:
“Senator Glenn Sterle, a former truckie himself, has now taken up the fight, writing to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and other state cabinet members to get on board and ensure police abide by the National Cabinet directive on truckies’ facilities.
“‘I urge you to please show some leadership, put an end to the confusion and ensure that the above-mentioned exemption is upheld and roadhouses are allowed to stay open to provide the services our essential truck drivers rely on,’ said Sterle in a sternly-worded letter this week.”
From there, it spooled out of control. While it was initially about the denial of basic amenities on the road (the ability to eat, shower and change), it has now been misappropriated by far-right figures who may or may not believe that the world is run by child abusers. This is certainly a shame, as we’re now suddenly about to form a countrywide blockade for reasons we’re not entirely unified about. It’s either about overthrowing ‘Afgladystan’ or being able to get out of our cabs when we stop.
Indeed, per Big Rigs, the Gilandra matter was quickly resolved.
“Common sense has prevailed in Gilgandra and staff at the roadhouses there can now serve sit-down meals to truckies without the threat of fines from police, advises Senator Sterle’s office. After a flurry of follow-up emails between the NHVR, Transport for NSW and local police, the drivers’ lounges are back in business,” the publication wrote.
Big Rigs also published the following post on the Facebook page of the HomeStyle Diner & Takeaway restaurant:
“To All our DRIVERS, after many phone calls emails and messages we are glad to inform you that our Drivers lounge is open for Drivers only to ensure that we follow rules the tables have been set out to the square meter rule. You can sit down and eat your meal providing u (sic) only sit eat your meal and follow the COVID rules…this is an amazing outcome for our Transport drivers. No Locals and or Traveler’s (sic) can sit in this area it is for Drivers only to manage their Fatigue so the staff ask that if you have ordered food that you please wait in your vehicle to ensure that we keep this area open for our drivers. Thankyou (sic) Everyone for your support, have an amazing day.”
Yet, #IStandWithTruckies is now the top trending hashtag in the country. While the struggle of the mythical humble trucker is something that needs to be seriously addressed, and yes, many on the road are furious, and have found meaning in unifying behind a shadowy controlling figure that may or may not exist, having this other element piggyback our crusade will not enable change. In fact, it will mean the opposite will become true. As many on the road see themselves as ostracised, forgotten or outside the national conversation, standing alongside these conspiratorial elements will see us tarred with the same brush, and see our worst fears come to pass.
From there, the path is clear. Those who didn’t particularly believe in these theories may now believe, as those uniformly banned as “COVIDIdiots” may seek a new audience, those who don’t judge.
All I can offer is what I’ve heard from these one-way conversations on the road. Many are angry, scared and paranoid. If there’s a figure to unite against, one who allegedly enabled a once-in-a-century crisis we’re forced to navigate, doing something feels better than doing nothing.
Therefore, this starts to make sense.
This article was originally published on The Big Smoke.
It’s about creating chaos so that certain people can gain political advantage….don’t fall for it.
Why are long distance truckers, especially interstate truckers, allowed to work while ever they are NOT vaccinated?
.
Where are the pop-up vaccination centres on major highway stops where truckers can get vaccinated during their rest period?
.
A truckies strike would be unfortunate but demonstrate the critical need for an efficient railway service for passengers and freight between capital cities.
.
So, digging up the Great Northern Railway between Guyra and Ben Lomond, to build a Fail Rail Trail is a national disgrace supported by the good ole boy mates of former Nazional$ leader John Anderson, presently a pre-selected Nazional$ Number 2 candidate for the Senate, after tow elections as Campaign Manager for Barnyard Beetrooter.
Dave as one trucker to another. We are always dragged into these sort of situations through no fault of our own.
You know and I know the industry is full of cowboys, although in my experience those are in the minority who manage to give the majority a bad rap.
Also I think these people not only give the trucking industry a bad name but also latch onto whatever right wing travesty the fekwits come up with. The airwaves are full of these people and usually the same ones.
Voice an opposite view to the vocal few and prepare for the backlash. Unfortunately this type always seem to be the most popular ones on the road. Go figure.
Anyhoo, keep the wheels turnin’ with no flats and I may see you on the road somewhere.
Re #IStandWithTruckies was about a sandwich, now it is a vehicle for anti-vax propaganda”
I have just finish reading a well researched article entitled “is the cure worse than the disease”. It exposes just how destructive these lockdowns have been and how it all could have been avoided, if the real experts (and I’m talking Nobel recipients for medicine) had of been listened to at the beginning, before the whole pandemic was hijacked by big Pharma. The censorship and destruction of anybody who disagrees with the “jab” rhetoric, is in my mind the scariest part of this, let alone the deliberate concealing of simple protocols using drugs and medicines that have proven safety record and a proven success rate of preventing and curing Covid, Eg as a starting point search and listen to Australian Professor Robert Clancy interviewed on ABC Radio Newcastle. Or go to the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, or the evidence given to the Texas Senate by Dr Peter McCullough.
Who is paying and checking the fact checkers… I learnt long ago that when something doesn’t make sense follow the money (eg Pfizers profits up 75%).
Anybody who disagrees with the narrative is labelled a “conspiracy Theorist” (a term invented by the CIA) or an anti-vaxer. Have any of you stopped to think… what if any of these so called “nutters” turn out to be right. AIM of all people has been well aware of politicians, governments and corporations doing covert things that are not in the public interest.
Further I am very disappointed that AIM has joined the lamestream media and has not given a platform to any qualified dissenting opinion.