Is this the end of the road? Never!

When I posted Is this the end of the road? two days ago I…

Aussie Politics in 2022

As one speculates on the deteriorating trajectory of the Australian economy under…

The Liabilities of History: The Dangers of Pandemic…

Smug assertions of liability in history are often incautious things. They constitute…

The moral principles of independent publishers

The perilous future of the Australian Independent Media Network should be a…

Seeking That Post-COVID Sunshine: Treasurer Frydenberg’s Economic Statement

By Denis Bright  My PrefaceAs a financial member of the MEAA, I am…

Greasing the Revolving Door: Palantir Recruits Down Under

When he announced at the end of April that he would be…

Is this the end of the road?

If there is one thing - and only one thing - that…

Please, won't you just say it as it…

President Trump is giving his daily press conference and on a split…

«
»
Facebook

Is this the end of the road? Never!

Image from abc.net.au

When I posted Is this the end of the road? two days ago I was hoping that over the next couple of weeks Carol and I would learn that The AIMN had been saved.

We didn’t have to wait two weeks.

We didn’t even have to wait two days. Already we have achieved 80 per cent of our goal.

So is it the end of the road? Never!

The fantastic support from our readers has ensured that The AIMN will not only see another year, but many, many after that.

Carol and I have been completely overwhelmed. It has been a humbling experience.

We struggle to find enough words to show our appreciation.

The last two days has shown us just how much The AIMN means for so many people. But that’s not because of the efforts of Carol and I. It’s because of the tireless work of all our authors, without whom there would be no AIMN.

Take a bow, everyone. Carol and I salute you.

Like what we do at The AIMN?

You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.

Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Donate Button

12 comments

Login here Register here
  1. Kerri

    Sometimes we need a prod to remind us how important the AIMN is to our daily connect.

  2. Grumpy Geezer

    Great news Michael and Carol.

    Now, where’s that scotch?

  3. Keitha Granville

    Fantastic news. And it buoys me greatly to know how many people in Aus actually want to read real news, real opinion and jot the dross dealt out daily by the msm.

    Well done, keep it up !

  4. wam

    Great news to us msm lepers. Well done.
    ps could I trouble you for a sign that Logan road is accurate?

  5. Geoff Andrews

    …. and you’ll get the remaining 20% when old luddites like myself successfully negotiate Paypal. Tried to drop $5 a month into your account as you suggested. I must have dealt with Paypal in the past because they demanded the secret masonic handshake, which I had forgotten of course. After a lot of farting around, they accepted my new attempt to join the club, then THEY must have forgotten why I was there in the first place because they just checked me out without so much as a “we’ll pass this on to AIMN.”
    I haven’t heard from you so I will probably have to do battle with them again.
    Now, what was the new password, again? I wrote it down on the back of an envelope somewhere.

  6. Michael Taylor

    PayPal’s rules are set in cement, Geoff.

    I’ve tried changing my email address with them. Nope. I have to set up a new account.

    No worries, I set one up for The AIMN. Can I have the donations redirected from my personal PayPal account to that of The AIMN’s? Nope. ☹️

    PS: Many people pay directly into The AIMN’s bank account.

  7. Michael Taylor

    Grumpy, would love to share that whisky with you.

    But as that’s not possible, you’ll probably have to send it down to me. 😁

  8. Grumpy Geezer

    Michael,

    If you can make it to Wollongong by tomorrow 3.00 pm you can join in. We have 1 spare spot.

    GG

    (Disclaimer: It’s only Johnny Walker)

  9. Michael Taylor

    Johnny Walker Pink label? Blue or Black, perhaps?

    Or is it the Red label?

  10. Michael Taylor

    “1 spare spot.”

    Carol and I are as 1. 😀

  11. Grumpy Geezer

    The cheap shit. That’s me – hence cheap scotch too. Red label.

  12. New Bruce

    Michael and Carol. AIMN is one of the sites that has helped me keep my insanity as our world gets ever crazier.
    My friend eyes used to roll back in their heads when I started something with “I read online the other day that….”, but now a few of them have jumped onto the bandwagon too because I referred them to here.

    It seems to me that a lot of Australian services could be public funded on a “compulsory donation” basis (as we do for our pollies pay and perks) with a couple of dollars per head per week/fortnight, which would then mean that the guvv’ment would then not have to evaluate the expenditure of scarce readies during budget calculations. Fire, Ambulance, Police,……. ad infinitum really. Or is that too socialist, and lets just get twiggy rinecow to owner operate it all as a charity case.

    Thank you to everyone.
    Stay safe.

    Rage on.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Return to home page
Scroll Up
%d bloggers like this: