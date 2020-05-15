Is this the end of the road? Never!
When I posted Is this the end of the road? two days ago I was hoping that over the next couple of weeks Carol and I would learn that The AIMN had been saved.
We didn’t have to wait two weeks.
We didn’t even have to wait two days. Already we have achieved 80 per cent of our goal.
So is it the end of the road? Never!
The fantastic support from our readers has ensured that The AIMN will not only see another year, but many, many after that.
Carol and I have been completely overwhelmed. It has been a humbling experience.
We struggle to find enough words to show our appreciation.
The last two days has shown us just how much The AIMN means for so many people. But that’s not because of the efforts of Carol and I. It’s because of the tireless work of all our authors, without whom there would be no AIMN.
Take a bow, everyone. Carol and I salute you.
Sometimes we need a prod to remind us how important the AIMN is to our daily connect.
Great news Michael and Carol.
Now, where’s that scotch?
Fantastic news. And it buoys me greatly to know how many people in Aus actually want to read real news, real opinion and jot the dross dealt out daily by the msm.
Well done, keep it up !
Great news to us msm lepers. Well done.
ps could I trouble you for a sign that Logan road is accurate?
…. and you’ll get the remaining 20% when old luddites like myself successfully negotiate Paypal. Tried to drop $5 a month into your account as you suggested. I must have dealt with Paypal in the past because they demanded the secret masonic handshake, which I had forgotten of course. After a lot of farting around, they accepted my new attempt to join the club, then THEY must have forgotten why I was there in the first place because they just checked me out without so much as a “we’ll pass this on to AIMN.”
I haven’t heard from you so I will probably have to do battle with them again.
Now, what was the new password, again? I wrote it down on the back of an envelope somewhere.
PayPal’s rules are set in cement, Geoff.
I’ve tried changing my email address with them. Nope. I have to set up a new account.
No worries, I set one up for The AIMN. Can I have the donations redirected from my personal PayPal account to that of The AIMN’s? Nope. ☹️
PS: Many people pay directly into The AIMN’s bank account.
Grumpy, would love to share that whisky with you.
But as that’s not possible, you’ll probably have to send it down to me. 😁
Michael,
If you can make it to Wollongong by tomorrow 3.00 pm you can join in. We have 1 spare spot.
GG
(Disclaimer: It’s only Johnny Walker)
Johnny Walker Pink label? Blue or Black, perhaps?
Or is it the Red label?
“1 spare spot.”
Carol and I are as 1. 😀
The cheap shit. That’s me – hence cheap scotch too. Red label.
Michael and Carol. AIMN is one of the sites that has helped me keep my insanity as our world gets ever crazier.
My friend eyes used to roll back in their heads when I started something with “I read online the other day that….”, but now a few of them have jumped onto the bandwagon too because I referred them to here.
It seems to me that a lot of Australian services could be public funded on a “compulsory donation” basis (as we do for our pollies pay and perks) with a couple of dollars per head per week/fortnight, which would then mean that the guvv’ment would then not have to evaluate the expenditure of scarce readies during budget calculations. Fire, Ambulance, Police,……. ad infinitum really. Or is that too socialist, and lets just get twiggy rinecow to owner operate it all as a charity case.
Thank you to everyone.
Stay safe.
Rage on.