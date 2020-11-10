Integrity is dead, buried and cremated
We are doomed to an uphill battle of trying to rid this country of all the morons who have manoeuvred their way into government – and some into opposition – and who consequently have the ability to determine our fate.
On 9/11/20, the ABC ran an exposé – Inside the Canberra Bubble on Four Corners – which raised serious and legitimate concerns over national security, when it revealed the less than savoury proclivity of the current Attorney General for extramarital sexual relations, and an equally unsavoury attitude towards the status of women.
This is the man who ignored the decision of the previous AG, then Senator Brandis, and decided to proceed with prosecution, in secret, of Witness K and his lawyer, the former ACT AG, Bernard Collaery.
The ‘crime’ for which they have been indicted is is less important than the reason he has taken this action.
Few in Australia would be unaware that the Australian government acted illegally while negotiating the boundary lines between Timor Leste and Australia, the purpose being to gain a commercial advantage.
No issue of national security was involved, but the embarrassment of government Ministers for being caught out has smouldered and finally burst into flames, at least in the mind of our rather grubby AG.
Witness K is a genuine patriot. Bernard Collaery is, appropriately, a highly regarded lawyer. Both men are ones to whom all Australians can look up with pride.
The current AG is altogether something else.
A hypocritical sleaze only touches the surface of his undesirable nature.
Today, when the issue was raised with the PM, we were regaled with the advice that we should make allowance for human frailties, or words to that effect!
And AG Christian Porter was not the only Minister in the headlights. Minister Tudge, another spokesperson for the sanctity of marriage – as long as it is between a man and a woman – has also totally ignored the strictures of the ‘bonking ban’.
Pathetic!
We already know that the PM’s religion is not allowed to influence his duties as PM.
We also know that he is very closely connected to a Hillsong Pastor who failed to report his own father’s paedophile activities.
This ability to believe that integrity and a moral compass can be ignored at will is more than disturbing.
We already knew that the Integrity Commission which was being promoted by the AG was going to give parliamentarians total freedom from any investigation into corrupt behaviour – unless they dobbed themselves in!
The flying pigs are becoming an aviation hazard!
How long are we prepared to be treated as gullible fools?
And as if it was not enough to have a government in power which is totally untrustworthy, we have a self-serving member of the Opposition who claims the limelight by refusing to accept party policy and forcing the opposition to rearrange its front bench, competing for headlines over the Four Corners revelations.
Sorry, Albo – but until you sack Fitzgibbon from the ALP (he cannot challenge for the leadership if he is not even a member!) and prove to the Australian people that you can offer government free of corruption and in-fighting, you will be doomed to stay in Opposition.
We deserve better – when will we get it????
-
Phil Pryor
-
Geoff Andrews
-
Phil Pryor
-
paul walter
-
Brozza
-
DrakeN
Sick stuff all around, with honesty gone like virginity in a brothel, perhaps a future job for conservative politicians. Morrison, the Primordial Misfit is so infused, drenched, saturated with brainless superstition, he lives in a world that never ever existed, with dodgy self created rules on sin or salvation, with us against us, heaven or hell, redemption or reversal and damnation. It is SICKENING that shitskulls dominate bent filthy career politics, pushing decisions on us who actually know better. Heathen Rorter, a hypocrical filthite and Tudge, lying bastard of no reputation, are just two in the news, after we had to endure the Manly Masturbator and Bananaboy Joyce the drunkskunkbonkerboy. Add Palmer, Hanson, Merde-jock, Solly and Gerry, we have a shower of shit showing us up to a sad world.
I don’t know what the pressures of high office are Rosie and neither do you.
Give them a little slack; they have to let their hair down sometimes and get it off their chest metaphorically but do it efficiently at a brothel or in the privacy of the members’ bar with a compliant nubile.
THEN one can go home to the spouse with, yet again, more pressure probably.
They’re just reaching out for help.
But shame on the ABC: They constantly use the word “bonking”. It’s such a common word but what would you expect from a swamp of socialists?
Great view you get, Geoff, balanced, from the shitpot of conservative c—-s. Sharp as a wet cornflake. Tell them to romance their fists, as you do successfully.
Two words: Callous..ROBODEBT.
It’s funny how the louder one bleats about morals, integrity and so-called ‘christian values’, in direct inverse proportion, the lower those values appear to be for the bleater.
“Don’t do as I do – do as I tell you.”
Family values?
The Adams Family Values of TV fame are decidely more moral than these two “Ministers of the Crown” and the failed saleman who occupies the Prime Minister’s office.
Hypocrisy, lies and prevarications are the tools of trade for these evil doers.
“For the Truth is not in them.”