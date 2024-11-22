Implementation will be key to success of Aged Care Act

Palliative Care Australia Media Release

This week’s bipartisan support for the Aged Care Act in parliament is a significant step forward in making sure palliative care is embedded within aged care.

“The Aged Care Act has been a critical step in delivering on the recommendations of the Aged Care Royal Commission,” says Camilla Rowland, CEO, Palliative Care Australia (PCA).

“Now that that work is done, we need to focus on implementation – and making sure palliative care is part of the day-to-day work of aged care services.”

The long-term advocacy of PCA and our members around Australia was reflected in the Bill that passed the Senate on Thursday night, including: The right to equitable access to palliative care and end-of-life care for those in aged care and those seeking aged care An End-of-Life pathway with additional resources to support palliative care at home A shorter time frame for reporting on the operation of the Act, from 5 years to 3 years

“I want to thank Ministers Wells, Butler, and Kearney, and the Department of Health and Aged Care, and all the parliamentarians we have spoken with over the months and weeks leading up to this week’s vote,” Ms Rowland says.

“As always there is more to do, especially when it comes to making good on the values and rights embedded in this legislation.”

Of the 185,000 people living in residential aged care: 92% would benefit from palliative care Only 3% see a palliative care doctor in the first year following admission Only one in 3 receive a GP health assessment in their first year Only 0.1% entered for the purposes of receiving palliative care .

“Making palliative care core business for aged care is challenging, and we cannot yet say that access to palliative care in residential aged care has improved since the Royal Commission,” Ms Rowland says.

“Just this week we have shared our 2025 Federal Election Platform with all parliamentarians. It lays out a blueprint to deepen and mature the reforms of the last three years and deliver better access to palliative care to our rapidly ageing population.

“This is something every Australian family will deal with; we simply must do better for our elders.”

Palliative Care Australia’s 2025 Federal Election Platform will be launched at Parliament House, Canberra, Wednesday, 27 November, 11:45am. Jean Kittson, one of Australia’s most loved performers will share her heartache around the death of her parents, Elaine and Roy, earlier this year. Media are welcome to attend.

