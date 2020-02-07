Impeachment Post-Mortem: Beyond the Predictable Result

Preface: Background and The Result

President Donald Trump has, to no-one’s surprise, been acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate. This was predictable since a super-majority of 67 Senators voting to convict is required for removal. There are 53 Republican Senators. The Democrats’ decision to file articles of impeachment knowing it was DOA in the Senate borders on the politically incoherent. The articles themselves were strange choices since far more egregious issues existed in the political ether. First is the Emoluments Clause, the idea that Presidents cannot receive anything of value from foreign governments. Trump clearly violated this with his hotels putting up Saudi officials and being paid hundreds of thousands of dollars. Another far stronger article of impeachment was for the US sponsorship of genocide in Yemen. But no. Corruption forces these pseudo-resistance people to ignore the major issues.

Motivations for Acquittal: Partisanship and Fear

When historians analyse events, the analysis essentially boils down to cause and effect: how did this happen and what happened as a result. The President’s acquittal itself was foreseeable – the issue is why. The Republicans controlled the court (the Senate) and therefore simple partisanship likely played a role. President Trump is a member of the tribe, and we must defend him come-what-may.

However, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) penned an opinion piece in the New York Times that provides much insight into how partisanship, and ultimately fear, effected the impeachment trial. He notes that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

sought a quick impeachment trial for President Trump with as little attention to it as possible. Reporters, who usually roam the Capitol freely, have been cordoned off like cattle in select areas. Mr. McConnell ordered limited camera views in the Senate chamber so only presenters — not absent senators — could be spotted. And barely a peep from Republican lawmakers.

Nice authoritarian streak there, Senator McConnell. Controlling the media’s access to, and method of coverage of, a public forum? You are a fascist. Witnesses and evidence were blocked in pursuit of this ‘quick trial’. One would think that if the President were so innocent bringing forth evidence to prove that fact would have worked in his favour. But it is the last clause that is decisive. This authoritarianism was greeted with ‘barely a peep’ from Republicans in either chamber (with one exception – see below). What is it that these powerful men and women are so afraid of?

The Manifestation of Fear and The GOP Cult

Brown goes on to say that their chief fear was that

Mr Trump might give them a nickname like “Low Energy Jeb [Bush]” and “Lyin’ Ted [Cruz],” or that he might tweet about their disloyalty. Or — worst of all — that he might come to their state to campaign against them in the Republican primary. They worry: “Will the hosts on Fox attack me?” “[Or] Will the mouthpieces on talk radio go after me?”

In other words, the chief fear was that Trump would sick the dogs on them, both in the form of the rubes in the base and the right-wing media political death-squads. In the words of Monty Burns ‘release the hounds!’. Defiance of Trump is something to be punished. Loyalty to the President personally is fast becoming synonymous with loyalty to the nation and that much-vaunted Constitution. Fear is a powerful motivator.

As I mentioned in a previous post, Trump also knows how to play politics. The idea of having political heads on pikes in all likelihood did motivate many a Republican Senator to vote to acquit, whatever they may have actually believed. The Republican party has, since the advent of Donald Trump, increasingly taken on the form of a cult. Like any cult, it rewards conformity and punishes individuality. This brings us to the sole dissenting voice: former Presidential Candidate and now Senator from Utah, one Willard ‘Mitt’ Romney.

Dissent in The Ranks: Romney Votes to Convict

Senator Mitt Romney was the sole Republican to vote to convict President Trump on one of the articles of impeachment. In a speech before the Chamber, a visibly emotional Mr Romney gave his reasons for voting as he did. He accurately skewered one of the defences that the President’s attorneys offered, namely that the judgement of the President is synonymous with the public good by definition (seriously). It is worth quoting a small section of Mr Romney’s speech as quoted in The New York Times

Given that in neither the case of the father [Joe Biden] nor the son [Hunter Biden] was any evidence presented by the president’s counsel that a crime had been committed, the president’s insistence that they be investigated by the Ukrainians is hard to explain other than as a political pursuit. There’s no question in my mind that were their names not Biden, the president would never have done what he did. The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival. The president withheld vital military funds from that government to press it to do so… The president’s purpose was personal and political. Accordingly, the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.

For all my policy disagreements with Senator Romney, in this, he is surely correct. President Trump used (and indeed abused) the power of his office for political ends. Senator Romney’s vote to convict on this article of impeachment is completely justified. But, like any other lone wolf, he is not popular with the pack. So we may ask why he voted this way, with a particular focus on why he was able to vote this way.

Dissecting Mitt’s Vote

Senator Romney is likely to receive much credit for this ‘courageous vote’ from the lamestream media. But is he the sole politician with a conscience, determined to evaluate the evidence on its merits and all the other highminded crap? There may be something to that, but it is more likely that Mr Romney saw no political risk in casting this vote. Impeachment is, whether we like it or not, a political process with political consequences. Senator Romney was elected in 2018 for a six-year term. If he foresaw any political consequences for casting this vote at all, he likely calculated that they would be far off in the future. He is not up for re-election until 2024, by which time the failed impeachment of 45 will be a distant political memory. Romney is also a Mormon in Utah. Say no more.

Conclusion: Where to Now

The Democrats have lost the argument on impeachment. Despite their threats of new investigations, the issue is a dead letter. The DNC needs to focus on being corrupt and rigging its own primary contests and putting forward another terrible corporatist candidate to lose to Trump. They then need to make up another conspiracy theory to cover their incompetence. As for the Republicans, they are in a dangerous symbiotic relationship. I would say it serves them right for kowtowing to this maniac, but the rest of society (and indeed the world) suffers as a result of their not having a spine. There is a glimmer of hope though: America’s Dad, Bernard Sanders. If he can overcome the massive rigging operation, smear campaigns and other shenanigans in the Democratic Primary, he will cruuuuush Trump in the general. Forward, Dad.

