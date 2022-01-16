Image is everything for the Messiah from the Shire

When Scotty-from-Marketing became Prime Minister, he hired Adam Taylor, formerly of News Corp, as his official photographer – a job that has increased in prominence due to the pandemic and the wholesale sacking of media staff photographers.

Taylor often has exclusive access to the PM and feeds his sanitised photos to the Murdoch media in an image-making exercise that smacks more of propaganda than recording history.

Instagram has become not only a platform for Adam’s photos, but a place for him to accompany them with fawning homilies.

Ronni Salt tweeted about the importance of visual messaging in modern political communication.

“The messiah imagery – the powerful religious saviour symbolism of Scott Morrison as our saviour and leader complete with halos of light, crowns of thorns and birds of peace – none of this is an accident…Scott alone will save you.”

She then included a collection of shots by Adam Taylor that illustrate the strategy.

It’s kinda scary.

