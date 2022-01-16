Image is everything for the Messiah from the Shire
When Scotty-from-Marketing became Prime Minister, he hired Adam Taylor, formerly of News Corp, as his official photographer – a job that has increased in prominence due to the pandemic and the wholesale sacking of media staff photographers.
Taylor often has exclusive access to the PM and feeds his sanitised photos to the Murdoch media in an image-making exercise that smacks more of propaganda than recording history.
Instagram has become not only a platform for Adam’s photos, but a place for him to accompany them with fawning homilies.
Ronni Salt tweeted about the importance of visual messaging in modern political communication.
“The messiah imagery – the powerful religious saviour symbolism of Scott Morrison as our saviour and leader complete with halos of light, crowns of thorns and birds of peace – none of this is an accident…Scott alone will save you.”
She then included a collection of shots by Adam Taylor that illustrate the strategy.
It’s kinda scary.
What line item in the overstuffed budget allocation for the PMO caters for the private photographic requirements of marketing people who by fate and everyone else’s misfortunate find themselves promoted four levels above that nominated by the Peter Principle? Asking for a friend
S. Dog-Dropping, the P M. or Pathetic Merdepile, has never worked at any known real job, has never succeeded, has never actually done anything useful or positive, but has lied, backstabbed, betrayed, blathered, bullshitted, believed in fraud and fantasy, posed. If that is human, sane, regular, normal, successful, then sheer stupidity will finally replace honesty, integrity, decency, law and good behaviour. Yet one meets the jolly Oz Boof, who is fed regular logs of Merde Dog’s Muck, who thinks all is well..?? Buggeration!!
Anyone else remember that phrase “cult of personality”?
Thanks, Kaye, I think.
It’s so obvious! I want to be sick, or scream or something. I’m glad to have seen these, but I wish I hadn’t.
Thank’s Kaye Lee, my favourite video views (as opposed to glorifying photos) of the self sanctified Schitthead, are the ones where people tell him to
fuch off.
This is just a step too far, and sickening to see. What happened to the separation of Church{religious views and propaganda} and the State. Thinks no one is looking, so its ok to do this sort of stuff. Scotty is full of himself, and if he thinks he has been anointed by whatever Sky Fairy he believes in. We have a dangerous precedent unfolding before us. And another term could be very dangerous for the country.
Birds of Peace or Bats [in the Belfry]
If he were a Labor prime minister he’d be labelled a “media tart” by the opposition, as has happened to recent Labor prime ministers.
anybody else wondering why he was wearing a mask on the plane, when he’s all by himself ??
Makes me wonder if Taylor is a happy clapper.
Makes me wonder if he is getting paid by the taxpayer and then selling exclusive shots to Newscorp.
Was the second photo (above) SUPPOSED to represent a “manufactured” halo around the head of the worst, most corrupt, callously inhumane political psychopath this nation has ever seen? REALLY?? MY GOD, if that pathetic, sycophantic photographer believes that such an illusion will make anyone with an IQ >10 believe that the depraved, megalomaniacal, stratospherically arrogant, bone idle Sloth Morrison – a signed-up member of a notorious paedophile-protecting CULT OF HILLSONG – is a candidate for canonisation, then he is every bit as deluded as the Murdoch-manipulated, dumbed down fools who continue to vote for an ultra-conservative, dangerously undemocratic regime that believes it has a God-given, born-to-rule entitlement!
Interesting it took Alex Hawke a week to make the decision his boss told him to make, They prolly prayed together with the other brudders for divine intervention to save their arses. We ll may they say god save the queen etc.