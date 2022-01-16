Image is everything for the Messiah from the…

When Scotty-from-Marketing became Prime Minister, he hired Adam Taylor, formerly of News…

Enduring Stain: The Guantánamo Military Prison Turns Twenty

Anniversaries for detention centres, concentration camps and torture facilities are not the…

Leadership is vital in this election

Election Diary No4: January 15 2022. Continued from my No3 Diary. 1 The importance…

He just won’t listen

Scott Morrison has an arrogant certainty about him.  Whether this comes from…

Citizen science helps nurture our health through nature

University of South Australia Media Release From lifting our moods, to boosting our…

BREAKING NEWS ON DJOKOVIC!!

In breaking news, there is no decision on Novak Djokovic. No, that's it.…

Julian Assange: A Thousand Days in Belmarsh

Julian Assange has now been in the maximum-security facilities of Belmarsh prison…

Rapid Antigen Test scandal reveals Morrison's cruelty

On January 5 2022, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that he would…

«
»
Facebook

Image is everything for the Messiah from the Shire

Image from Twitter (@RonniSalt)

When Scotty-from-Marketing became Prime Minister, he hired Adam Taylor, formerly of News Corp, as his official photographer – a job that has increased in prominence due to the pandemic and the wholesale sacking of media staff photographers.

Taylor often has exclusive access to the PM and feeds his sanitised photos to the Murdoch media in an image-making exercise that smacks more of propaganda than recording history.

Instagram has become not only a platform for Adam’s photos, but a place for him to accompany them with fawning homilies.

Ronni Salt tweeted about the importance of visual messaging in modern political communication.

“The messiah imagery – the powerful religious saviour symbolism of Scott Morrison as our saviour and leader complete with halos of light, crowns of thorns and birds of peace – none of this is an accident…Scott alone will save you.”

She then included a collection of shots by Adam Taylor that illustrate the strategy.

It’s kinda scary.

Like what we do at The AIMN?

You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.

Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Donate Button

13 comments

Login here Register here
  1. Richard Laidlaw

    What line item in the overstuffed budget allocation for the PMO caters for the private photographic requirements of marketing people who by fate and everyone else’s misfortunate find themselves promoted four levels above that nominated by the Peter Principle? Asking for a friend

  2. Phil Pryor

    S. Dog-Dropping, the P M. or Pathetic Merdepile, has never worked at any known real job, has never succeeded, has never actually done anything useful or positive, but has lied, backstabbed, betrayed, blathered, bullshitted, believed in fraud and fantasy, posed. If that is human, sane, regular, normal, successful, then sheer stupidity will finally replace honesty, integrity, decency, law and good behaviour. Yet one meets the jolly Oz Boof, who is fed regular logs of Merde Dog’s Muck, who thinks all is well..?? Buggeration!!

  3. leefe

    Anyone else remember that phrase “cult of personality”?

  4. Kate Ahearne

    Thanks, Kaye, I think.

    It’s so obvious! I want to be sick, or scream or something. I’m glad to have seen these, but I wish I hadn’t.

  5. Williambtm

    Thank’s Kaye Lee, my favourite video views (as opposed to glorifying photos) of the self sanctified Schitthead, are the ones where people tell him to
    fuch off.

    People also ask
    What does being sanctified mean?
    Definition of sanctify;

    transitive verb. 1 : to set apart to a sacred purpose or to religious use : consecrate. 2 : to free from sin : purify. 3a : to impart or impute sacredness, inviolability, or respect to.

  6. David Stakes

    This is just a step too far, and sickening to see. What happened to the separation of Church{religious views and propaganda} and the State. Thinks no one is looking, so its ok to do this sort of stuff. Scotty is full of himself, and if he thinks he has been anointed by whatever Sky Fairy he believes in. We have a dangerous precedent unfolding before us. And another term could be very dangerous for the country.

  7. Terence Mills

    Birds of Peace or Bats [in the Belfry]

  8. Michael Taylor

    If he were a Labor prime minister he’d be labelled a “media tart” by the opposition, as has happened to recent Labor prime ministers.

  9. Keitha Granville

    anybody else wondering why he was wearing a mask on the plane, when he’s all by himself ??

  10. GL

    Makes me wonder if Taylor is a happy clapper.

  11. Kaye Lee

    Makes me wonder if he is getting paid by the taxpayer and then selling exclusive shots to Newscorp.

  12. Kathryn Byrne

    Was the second photo (above) SUPPOSED to represent a “manufactured” halo around the head of the worst, most corrupt, callously inhumane political psychopath this nation has ever seen? REALLY?? MY GOD, if that pathetic, sycophantic photographer believes that such an illusion will make anyone with an IQ >10 believe that the depraved, megalomaniacal, stratospherically arrogant, bone idle Sloth Morrison – a signed-up member of a notorious paedophile-protecting CULT OF HILLSONG – is a candidate for canonisation, then he is every bit as deluded as the Murdoch-manipulated, dumbed down fools who continue to vote for an ultra-conservative, dangerously undemocratic regime that believes it has a God-given, born-to-rule entitlement!

  13. John Hanna

    Interesting it took Alex Hawke a week to make the decision his boss told him to make, They prolly prayed together with the other brudders for divine intervention to save their arses. We ll may they say god save the queen etc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The maximum upload file size: 2 MB. You can upload: image, audio, video, document, spreadsheet, interactive, text, archive, code, other. Links to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other services inserted in the comment text will be automatically embedded. Drop file here

Return to home page
%d bloggers like this: