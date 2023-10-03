My first love is satire and comedy – I used to run Radio Mango Productions in Mackay many moons ago and we wrote and recorded comedy skits for radio (Postcards from the Edge, In a Workplace Near U, etc).

I normally just post the incidental stuff on my FB page, but every now and again I get topical.

This one has been shared an awful lot so I thought I’d show it to you. (And I really would like to see it recorded.)

I’m an angry bigot, in a tiny country town

(A Country & Western Song)

When I’m feeling out of it

confused and kinda down

when internally its raining

and the world, it wears a frown

then I take it out on everyone

and try to bring them down

I’m an angry bigot

In a tiny country town

(chorus – backing singers)

Yes, he’s an angry bigot

In a tiny country town

(single backing singer)

And he’ll never let,

you forget

He’s there to bring you down

(chorus – backing singers)

He’ll never let,

you forget

He’s there to bring you down

Throughout a really crappy day

and a crappy night

I’ve just insulting things to say

while I try and pick a fight

and if you ever question me

or dare to contradict

I’ll make your life a misery

As I revel in conflict

(chorus)

Yes, he’s an angry bigot

In a tiny country town

And he’ll never let,

you forget

He’s there to bring you down

He’ll never let,

you forget

He’s there to bring you down

I rail about the communists

and greenie volunteers

About poofters, fags, and feminists

Gays and screaming queers

Tree-hugging bloody socialists

Bullshit climate fears

and all those leaching unionists

and bullshit liberal tears

(chorus)

Yes, he’s an angry bigot

In a tiny country town

And he’ll never let, you forget

He’s there to bring you down

He’ll never let, you forget

He’s there to bring you down.

(Copyright Reserved, Genitals Unrestrained, 2023)

