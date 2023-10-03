I’m an angry bigot, in a tiny country town
My first love is satire and comedy – I used to run Radio Mango Productions in Mackay many moons ago and we wrote and recorded comedy skits for radio (Postcards from the Edge, In a Workplace Near U, etc).
I normally just post the incidental stuff on my FB page, but every now and again I get topical.
This one has been shared an awful lot so I thought I’d show it to you. (And I really would like to see it recorded.)
(A Country & Western Song)
When I’m feeling out of it
confused and kinda down
when internally its raining
and the world, it wears a frown
then I take it out on everyone
and try to bring them down
I’m an angry bigot
In a tiny country town
(chorus – backing singers)
Yes, he’s an angry bigot
In a tiny country town
(single backing singer)
And he’ll never let,
you forget
He’s there to bring you down
(chorus – backing singers)
He’ll never let,
you forget
He’s there to bring you down
Throughout a really crappy day
and a crappy night
I’ve just insulting things to say
while I try and pick a fight
and if you ever question me
or dare to contradict
I’ll make your life a misery
As I revel in conflict
(chorus)
Yes, he’s an angry bigot
In a tiny country town
And he’ll never let,
you forget
He’s there to bring you down
He’ll never let,
you forget
He’s there to bring you down
I rail about the communists
and greenie volunteers
About poofters, fags, and feminists
Gays and screaming queers
Tree-hugging bloody socialists
Bullshit climate fears
and all those leaching unionists
and bullshit liberal tears
(chorus)
Yes, he’s an angry bigot
In a tiny country town
And he’ll never let, you forget
He’s there to bring you down
He’ll never let, you forget
He’s there to bring you down.
(Copyright Reserved, Genitals Unrestrained, 2023)
Is there any music script for this wonderful expose of life in an unthinking country community?
Profound! You’ve written it so well you’ve obviously known a few….
I know a few like this in a bigger country town too. They even lurk in the cities.
We had a Sustainability Fair (pot plants, home made cakes) recently, which was a bit out of sight of passers by, and I went up to the main road to see if I could send a few people down.
There was a thin, angry elderly man who informed me angrily that greenies like me were the cause of all the bushfires.
It is actually a simple and comforting view for them, that all problems stem from some evil “other”