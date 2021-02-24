If you’re a woman in Parliament House, nobody hears you scream
Over the last few days, no less than five federal government ministers have publicly stated their support for Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s claims that he knew nothing about the 2019 alleged rape committed just metres from his office and reported by former media staffer Brittany Higgins, until February 2021.
Mr Morrison also claims his staff in the Prime Minister’s Office were unaware of the alleged crime.
The precariousness nature of Mr Morrison’s claims is addressed in this piece written by me for Independent Australia. Former Prime Ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd have stated their incredulity that such a serious incident could take place in Parliament House without the Prime Minister’s Office being made aware of it immediately.
The Ministers who have supported Morrison’s claims to ignorance are:
Lynda Reynolds, Minister for Defence.
Marise Payne, Minister for Women.
Anne Ruston, Minister for Families and Social Services
Michaelia Cash, Minister for Employment, Skills Small and Family Business
Peter Dutton, Minister for Home Affairs
President of the Senate, Scott Ryan, has admitted being told of a “serious incident” in 2019, and claims he made no further inquiries as to what that incident was.
The Speaker of the House, Tony Smith, has admitted to being told of a “serious incident” in 2019, and claims he made no further inquiries as to what that incident was.
All the above are conspiring to conceal the full circumstances of a serious crime committed in their workplace.
This week, former Liberal Staffer Chelsea Potter claimed she was sexually assaulted when working in the office of Senator Simon Birmingham, Minister for Finance. Birmingham refused to assist her.
Also this week, Ruby O’Rourke claimed that in 2016 she was “continually assaulted by a well-know politician.” Ms O’Rourke says she has named Greg Hunt, Minister for Health and Aged Care, because he knows.
Just to be clear, I name Greg Hunt because he knows.
My point is, when I tried to inform of the problems, I was ignored. In fact, the govt then made me the problem interfering in all efforts to fulfill my obligations as a child health provider.
— Ruby O'Rourke (@SHE_RubyORourke) February 21, 2021
In November 2020, Four Corners aired a program titled Inside the Canberra Bubble. The Morrison government went to great lengths to try to prevent the program going to air, and then threatened the ABC to the extent that the broadcaster’s Chair, Ita Buttrose, publicly defended the program.
Alan Tudge, Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure, who campaigned on family values, was revealed to have had an extra marital affair with staffer, Rachelle Miller, who has now lodged formal complaints of bullying against him, and against Michaelia Cash.
Attorney-General Christian Porter was alleged in the program to have a history of sleazy sexist behaviour towards women. Porter immediately announced he was taking legal action against Four Corners. However, we have heard nothing further about any such action.
The number of Morrison’s ministers involved in allegations of sexual harassment and the concealment of sexual violence against women in their workplace is astounding.
The message to women working in Parliament House is clear. No minister will support you.
At time of writing Linda Reynolds, who was due to appear at the National Press Club today, has been admitted to hospital. Reynolds was expected to come under intense scrutiny at the Press Club today over her management of the Higgins rape allegations.
The alleged rapist is also in hospital.
Breaking: Minister @lindareynoldswa taking a period of medical leave following “advice from her cardiologist relating to a pre-existing medical condition”. She was due to front NPC today. @10NewsFirst#auspolpic.twitter.com/GlnDPI05Mt
— Tegan George (@tegangeorge) February 23, 2021
This article was originally published on No Place For Sheep.
What a lying bunch of sleaze bags ALL the COALition is! This women first claimed she was raped when it was far to difficult for the LNP as it was just prior to the elections! WE hear now that Slo Mo had not been “advised” (nor his office, apparently), about any rape allegations until very recently What a lying bunch of sleaze bags they are-again! Sadly, this mob of liars & toe rags could never tell the truth if their life depended on it & they would all like the office person who made the complaint to just go away–forget about any legal & moral issues–just sweep it all under the Parliament house rug! BASTARDS!! The lot of them! Great & true article, Dr Wilson.
An unknown but enterprising Liberal staffer has shown his version of initiative and enterprise in getting a freebie, abusing parliamentary security setups and perfecting his evil approaches to all this. This shows a keen appreciation of what the conservatives stand for because exerting freedom to do what one bloody well likes is a core position. The aforesaid person, Mr. Woomhole Willywiper (not his real name for privacy) can now rely on the P M, Mr. R. Swipe, to studiously avoid awareness, so as to assert in future an unawareness. Easy. One may wonder why people, especially women, (a rare form) support conservative selfishness; it must be a yearning for subservience, dogmatic “leadership”, aligning with mastery and other post Freudian possibilities. May some good come out of this, but, the extermination of the conservative pox is beyond a vaccine. Selfishness, greed, ego, the now, the me, all will live on…
And so the cover-up continues.
First we have Morriscum and his band of incompetents going full bore on their deniability.
Then we have the rapist getting his online digital footprint professionally “cleaned” before self admitting to hospital to hide from the press and everyone else. I read that it is nigh on impossible for anyone to delete all traces of themselves online, even from related posts/articles that would appear via Google.
Then after Ms Higgins removes all privacy shackles (and thus the “it is not my story to tell” defence), we have Reynolds today heading off to hospital and indefinite sick leave (for a convenient pre-existing condition although the only known condition she has is abject incompetence) so she now does not have to attend the NPC or parliament or face the press where she would actually now have to answer questions.
Then despite AFP guidlines specifically stating Dutton is to be advised of any “sensitive political issues” we hear he knew nothing either. But oddly, or conveniently, the AFP presciently decided to inform him of the rape on 11 Feb, the Day prior to Samantha Maiden publishing the story.
Am I the only one that thinks it is rather strange that 4 females (Reynolds, Payne, Cash and Ruston) are publicly supporting Morriscum’s story about knowing nothing about nothing???
The Lib women are just nasty as or worse, than the men, in their abject subservience to their male masters in this party of liars, crooks and shonks. Unfortunately innocent staffers get caught up in their evil deeds and are then made to pay a heavy price in pain and suffering in silence.
So I am glad that Brittany Higgins has decided to take them on. More power to her and the other victims of the Liberal party power structure.