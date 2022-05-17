“If you want change, change the government.”

For this, my second last post before voting in earnest commences, I have dispensed with my usual roundup of everything I can think of relevant to the election. Including the debate on housing. Now with just four days until the future of our nation is decided, I ask you to consider what follows when making your deliberations.

Imagine, if you will, another three years of Coalition governance or even another decade. The Prime Minister has promised a more friendly, softer, cuddlier version of himself. As I recall, it was around this time seven years ago that Tony Abbott said that “good government starts today.” It never did and still hasn’t.

Moving forward, last Friday – just eight days before the election – focus groups apparently said they didn’t like Morrison for the bastard he was. So overnight, he decided to change into a better version of himself.

It’s easy. Before bed, you take one ‘Better me’ tablet, as prescribed, and bingo. In the morning, gone is the arrogance, bullying, the self-righteousness, the motormouth and the know-all attitude.

After three years of testing by the Morrison cabinet, the ‘Better me’ pill is now available on the free pharmaceutical list. Morrison has developed into an outlandish caricature of himself.

By voting in favour of another three years of a Scott Morrison, you can expect another three years of the same incompetence. He has governed the country with a degree of Christian self-righteousness never before experienced in our politics.

Politicians who say they will change aren’t necessarily seeing the light. They might just be feeling the heat.

On Friday of last week, the Prime Minister announced that he would lead with a new, softer approach if he won the election. He said he had been a bit heavy-handed and a bit of a bulldozer in the past.

“Some things will have to change with the way I do things, because we are moving into a different time. What Australians have needed from me going through this pandemic has been strength and resilience. Now, I admit that hasn’t enabled Australians to see a lot of other gears in the way I work.”

Predictably, Anthony Albanese responded with the obvious:

“I find it quite extraordinary this government has been there for almost a decade, this prime minister has had four years in office and what he’s saying is, ‘If you vote for Scott Morrison, “I’ll change,” Albanese told reporters.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison sought to isolate Labor’s attack on his character, admitting he can “be a bit of a bulldozer” and needs to change.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese rejected the prime minister would change, saying it was an act of desperation:

“If you want change, change the government. We can’t just have three more years of the same. If this government is re-elected, it will be more arrogant, more out of touch.”

Further to that, as reported in thesenior.com.au:

“A bulldozer wrecks things; a bulldozer knocks things over. I’m a builder. That’s what I am … If I’m elected prime minister … I’ll build better infrastructure, I’ll build a response to climate change in partnership with our allies. I’ll build the skills capacity of this nation up, I’ll build people’s living standards.”

Morrison has steered clear of inner-Melbourne and inner-Sydney seats like the plague. These seats are all held by moderate Liberals facing challenges from climate-focused, pro-integrity independents. Because he is personally unpopular, he affords them no assistance at all.

Labor continues to point out that Morrison is a leader who won’t accept responsibility and always seeks to blame others. Opposition frontbencher Tanya Plibersek was more direct when asked if the Prime Minister’s standing impeded the Liberals’ chances at the next election.

“This is one of the most important choices Australians have faced in many years,” she said. “Between a leader, Anthony Albanese – who’s prepared to turn up take responsibility, show leadership, who’s got a plan for the future – and Scott Morrison who has only ever got excuses. “That’s what he’s saying. ‘Vote for me and I’ll change’. Well, if you want change, change the government.”

My thought for the day The real enemy of neoconservative politics in Australia is not Labor or democratic socialism. It is simply what Australians affectionally call – a fair go.

PS: To those who accuse me of a Labor bias. Let me say this: A biased person rejects everything out of hand and is incapable of objective reasoning. That is not me. I believe that we have suffered for nearly a decade from abysmal governance.

The mainstream media will only ever print or say whatever is in its best interests. This is blatant bias. Then it might say something interesting and truthful

Anyway, I will let others judge. Who knows, next thing someone will say I’m a commo and that Karl Marx’s grave is a communist plot.

Just ask yourself: Does our democracy make you feel good about your country?

Allow me to finish by saying this: Our Prime Minister is so full of egotistical compost that he can continuously replenish his own discharge.

“If you want change, change the government.”

