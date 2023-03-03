If You're Interested In Some Fiction...

Now, I know that this may sound like the start of something to do with Stuart Robert’s testimony at the Robodebt Royal Commission but I’ll get round to that later.

No, I wrote a novella about a year ago and I’ve just been sitting on it ever since thinking that I should re-read it and edit it and fix up the things that I think don’t quite work. Then I decided that I should get an editor, but that seemed like the sort of thing that I’d just procrastinate about, so…

I used an app called Bookfunnel and if you go there, you can download it, read it and give me feedback on all the places that I cut and pasted badly or all the spots that it doesn’t quite work for you. It’s not my usual style and it’s more sort of a Covid lockdown love story but not a Mills and Boon/Barbara Cartland one.

Anyway, feel free to click on this link and follow the process. If you have any problems with the app, you can give me feedback on that too.

Thanks

Link: Please Stand 1.5 Metres Apart

