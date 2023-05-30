“If The Voice Loses It Will Be Albanese’s Fault!”

Yep, I saw that on the front page of “The Australian” a few days ago and I was tempted to steal the paper but then I remembered that theft is one of those Ten Commandment things that still gets enforced by law and, more frightening than any jail term is the fear that I could go down in history as someone who thought that one of Murdoch’s papers was worse stealing.

Of course, I could have simply bought the paper but then I’d be giving in to his whole business model of making the front page outrageous enough that normal people will be intrigued and buy it…

While I don’t know why the article was telling us that the Voice losing would be the Prime Minister’s fault, I did hear a couple speeches in Parliament today where they were prosecuting the same idea, so either the Rupert papers got an early scoop or else the Liberal MPs were just following orders…

Whoops, that makes them sound like Nazis and we all know how sensitive a topic that is… particularly in Victoria…

Just for the record, I will say that you can’t help it if you’re at a demonstration and Nazis turn up, uninvited to support you… Although personally, I wouldn’t be saying it’s not my fault that Nazis are agreeing with me, I’d be wondering what part of what I’m saying appeals to Nazis and maybe I better have a bit of a think before I start to say things like, “If we start banning swastikas, next we’ll be banning all sorts of stickers and I don’t want to live in a world like that,” because I’m pretty sure Nazis are obliging when it comes to people not living.

Anyway, I discovered the reason that why if the Voice doesn’t succeed it’s be old Albo’s fault. Apparently, he didn’t get bipartisanship.

That’s right… He couldn’t get someone who walked out on the Apology to join with him to agree that it was a great time for something to help those people who didn’t deserve an apology but who had learnt the error of his ways to agree to adopt a bipartisan position when just about every political commentator is prepared to admit that Dutton is hoping that by scuttling the Voice he’ll have the only win he’s had as politician since nobody else wanted the job of Opposition leader.

Of course, given that the Opposition and the Liberal Party…

Oh, sorry, for a second I forgot that the Murdoch papers are not the Opposition…

Anyway, given that certain people argue that the Voice is a terrible thing, shouldn’t it be that if the Voice doesn’t get up, Albanese deserves all the credit?

Or is this one of those times when they have to contradict themselves a hundred times in order to find one thing where they can blame Labor?

Ok, we can blame Labor for not raising the rate or doing more on climate change, but how can you blame Labor for not achieving what you said was a bad idea?

