“If The Voice Loses It Will Be Albanese’s Fault!”
“If The Voice Loses It Will Be Albanese’s Fault!”
Yep, I saw that on the front page of “The Australian” a few days ago and I was tempted to steal the paper but then I remembered that theft is one of those Ten Commandment things that still gets enforced by law and, more frightening than any jail term is the fear that I could go down in history as someone who thought that one of Murdoch’s papers was worse stealing.
Of course, I could have simply bought the paper but then I’d be giving in to his whole business model of making the front page outrageous enough that normal people will be intrigued and buy it…
While I don’t know why the article was telling us that the Voice losing would be the Prime Minister’s fault, I did hear a couple speeches in Parliament today where they were prosecuting the same idea, so either the Rupert papers got an early scoop or else the Liberal MPs were just following orders…
Whoops, that makes them sound like Nazis and we all know how sensitive a topic that is… particularly in Victoria…
Just for the record, I will say that you can’t help it if you’re at a demonstration and Nazis turn up, uninvited to support you… Although personally, I wouldn’t be saying it’s not my fault that Nazis are agreeing with me, I’d be wondering what part of what I’m saying appeals to Nazis and maybe I better have a bit of a think before I start to say things like, “If we start banning swastikas, next we’ll be banning all sorts of stickers and I don’t want to live in a world like that,” because I’m pretty sure Nazis are obliging when it comes to people not living.
Anyway, I discovered the reason that why if the Voice doesn’t succeed it’s be old Albo’s fault. Apparently, he didn’t get bipartisanship.
That’s right… He couldn’t get someone who walked out on the Apology to join with him to agree that it was a great time for something to help those people who didn’t deserve an apology but who had learnt the error of his ways to agree to adopt a bipartisan position when just about every political commentator is prepared to admit that Dutton is hoping that by scuttling the Voice he’ll have the only win he’s had as politician since nobody else wanted the job of Opposition leader.
Of course, given that the Opposition and the Liberal Party…
Oh, sorry, for a second I forgot that the Murdoch papers are not the Opposition…
Anyway, given that certain people argue that the Voice is a terrible thing, shouldn’t it be that if the Voice doesn’t get up, Albanese deserves all the credit?
Or is this one of those times when they have to contradict themselves a hundred times in order to find one thing where they can blame Labor?
Ok, we can blame Labor for not raising the rate or doing more on climate change, but how can you blame Labor for not achieving what you said was a bad idea?
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.
You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969
3 commentsLogin here Register here
Look, I know he’s not a Nazi and no-one is suggesting he is, and I think it’s also fair to say that whatever he’s got tucked away in his closet is nobody’s business but his own, but it just makes me a tad uncomfortable to think that he might turn up uninvited to whatever function I might be the centre of attraction at… hmmm… the last being waaaaay back in 1983 when I got married in the back yard of my wife’s parent’s home, a time when the Spud was a mere 13 year old and probably a skinny little sprog getting by barefoot in shorts & t-shirts and tossing gooleys at the local Aboriginals whilst shouting ‘get a job, ya black bastards,’ to the merriment of his mates and his dad’s admiring gaze… if he’d turned up in the backyard of genteel Roseville to gatecrash the show it’d have been utterly perplexing, to say the least, and especially if he’d been dressed in khaki shorts & shirt with some sort of appropriated Buddhist symbol stitched to the shirt’s front pocket & sleeves.
But as they say, cometh the boy, cometh the man, or something like that, and here we are today with this misfit of an individual spending his playdough time turning up in the Big House on an all too frequent basis just because he can, but, again perplexingly, to what useful end it’s very hard to discern. It’s not as if he needs the money, jeez, he’s not too badly off, and it’s not as if he has serious philosophical and political issues that get him out of bed each day and packed off to the office with his fritz & tomato sauce sambos tucked away in his briefcase along with the little tetra pak of OJ. Not at all.
Maybe it’s that early conditioning, the chucking of rocks at the local Aboriginals and yelling insults at them, then running away when they threatened to beat the crap out of him that led Dutts on the life path he’s pursued; a copper on the beat, giving it to the black guys whenever chance enabled, and as a politician, giving them the middle finger at every opportunity because, you know, he can. Doesn’t matter that he’s seriously wealthy, or that he’s managed to achieve things most Australians can only dream about, it’s the getting back at those black bastards that scared the crap out of him as a runty little skinhead that’s the driving force in the Spud’s existence. He’ll never change, guaranteed.
Rupert’s papers use headlines and photos for non readers like us, Rossleigh.
They give the impression desired by the editor and do not need to fit the article.
Had a laugh last week when an article, by a woman, named albo and 4 women, at a yolngu funeral, the photo was of dutton. That sets the scene for the no ‘voice’?
It’s a situation of Australia’s own making, esp. LNP, in passively allowing right wing media cartel or oligopoly to dilute regulation, increase reach/income streams and unimpeded ability to attack centre right through left.
If anyone is on Twitter it’s quite clear that Albanese, ALP, Wong et al. are responsible for everything that has gone wrong in the past decade, when Labor were not in power; quite a bit of astroturfing but suggest a right wing media cartel is not sufficient?
Twitter is being used to platform the Assange extradition issue again, then allows them to accuse ALP Govt. and the Democratic administration of not doing enough, but deflect from or running protection for LNP, Tories & GOP; on the latter also Trump, Fox & Putin conspiracies vs. Clinton during the Trump Presidential campaign and Russia’s invasion.