If Scotty-from-Marketing was fair dinkum about reducing emissions, he would drop the spin
It’s all over the news. Morrison is finally thinking about maybe allowing the word emissions to be said.
Not that he is going to increase our target or not rely on accounting tricks to meet it, or anything reckless like that. When asked for specific policies, the answer seems to be “technology”.
Only Labor puts jobs and growth at risk, like with their “uncosted, ineffective” 50% renewable energy target for 2030.
As bobbing head Kate Carnell told us, “A 50 per cent RET will put jobs and growth at risk,’’ further stating that modelling showed the existing RET pushed up electricity prices, costing the economy up to $28 billion and a net loss of 5000 jobs.
Yet today, The Australian is reporting that the government “is set to release a draft technology roadmap later this year, [which] lays out an investment blueprint and includes more than 100 new technologies and hopes for at least 50 per cent of energy sources to be renewable by 2030.”
A bit like their turnaround on electric vehicles.
Michaelia Cash screeched her valiant defence of tradies’ utes before the election, but when the government produced their glossy brochure, Climate Solutions Package, we find that they are claiming emissions reduction of “up to 10 million tonnes by 2030” for their as yet to be determined “electric vehicles strategy”.
They make these announcements but they have no plan, as bemoaned by Energy Security Board chairwoman Kerry Schott, who said the lack of national leadership to co-ordinate the sector is putting electricity security and reliability at risk, adding that the National Energy Guarantee – the plan that cost Turnbull his job – would be a good option.
Aside from the continual flip-flopping and lack of a coherent direction, Morrison’s spinning of the numbers shows this is all still a PR exercise for him rather than any genuine acceptance of the urgency of the problem we are facing.
The Coalition talking points advise all government politicians to parrot-like repeat the phrase “Emissions today are 50 million tonnes less on average each year under our government than under the previous government.”
What he neglects to add is that was thanks to the large drop in emissions under the Labor government.
The talking points also insist that the government will “meet and beat” its Kyoto targets.
Just to show what bullshit that is, on page 8 of the government’s recently released “Australia’s emissions projections 2019”, Table 3 shows that emissions in 2000 were 536 Mt CO2-e and are projected to be 534 in 2020 – that is less than a 0.4% reduction, a far cry from our commitment to reduce emissions by 5% from 2000 levels.
The report also states that “Emissions are projected to decline to 511 Mt CO2 -e in 2030 which is 16 per cent below 2005 levels.” That too is a long way from the 26-28% reduction we promised to make.
Would it be too much to ask that we drop the “talking points” crap and actually tell the truth about the current situation so we can make a plan that actually reduces emissions without having to resort to accounting dodges and PR spin designed to make it look like you give a shit.
Enough of the lies!
On performance so far, it ‘would be too much to ask’.
Enough of the lies, you say, you must realise these scum suckers are only getting started. It’s all in the announcement, that’s all that matters, puts the braindead back to sleep, gives the corrupt media a new round of talking points, we can all rest easy, sooty, the liar from the shire, him and his messianic fucking smirk, is on the job.
Nothing will happen due to innate conservatism, our media and large parts of the LNP/Labor will ensure that, and are probably being prepared already by lobbyists and related stakeholders; go slow to maintain inertia and the status quo.
Australia’s glaring issue is that both sides of politics, media and stakeholders are conservative, ageing, co-dependent, too similar culturally (mostly pale male Anglo Irish) and place more importance on being civil to each other for mutual benefit (not losing their jobs and landing plumb posts later) than supporting positive change for society.
…and anyway as Barnaby said it’s all caused by “a higher order” plus ScoMo’s church will come to the rescue.
Climate change policy should be more than simply a greenhouse gas emissions issue, even though that it is a key component. Climate change will impact on our whole community, pretty well every aspect of it , so don’t we need a whole of govt. approach. Shouldn’t we be asking all Ministers to scope how it will impact on their area of responsibility and, furthermore, come up with options for doing something about it. Indeed, a whole senior department dedicated solely to climate change issues would be useful start. Planning ! It’s probably too much to ask given the track record the current crop on dunces. Climate change is a huge issue with huge implications, some of which we are now so starkly seeing.
Perhaps if we all prayed for rain a miracle down pour would occur over SE Australia, quenching all the current bushfires and stopping the gigantic CO2 emissions from those fires. Now clap in time to the music and say your Hail Marys and Hallelujahs between choruses.
In The Australian today, in an article by Jennifer Oriel about “poor me and the bushfires”, we are told:
“The green-left media is drumming up conspiracy theories that blame conservatives for the weather, the fires, dry earth, scorching wind, death, destruction and doomsday scenario of hypothetical dystopia.”
She goes on to say: “[We must] concentrate on the question of what caused the fires and how to mitigate risks in the future.”
She should pay more attention to the Climate Change sceptic Judith Curry, who before the Natural Resources Committee Hearing on Climate Change in the US last year said:
“If we are to believe the climate models, any change in the extreme weather would not be evident until late in the C21st. And the greatest impact will be felt in the C22nd and beyond.”
So, no “doomsday scenario of hypothetical dystopia” to worry about yet, according to Curry.
But no sceptics are really worried about Climate Change because it is all “poppycock” or “crap”. We can just withstand it and survive, according to some. Or we will develop silver bullet technologies of the Morrison 100 technologies kind.
For Oriel the solution is hazard reduction in the forests. For experts in the field there are problems with such a simple notion with the causing of further drying out of the earth. And then there is the problem of volume and windows of opportunity.
A recent article here in AIMN showed a graph after the 2009 Victorian Commission of the rapid rise of the area of land burnt in wildfires in Victoria over the previous century. Put that against graphs of volumes of fossil fuels burnt and the volume of CO2 emitted and we get some idea about causes and what the mitigation might involve.
This is past ridiculous,if Morrison spun any faster, he’d vanish up his own arse.The skids need to be put under these bastards right now and there are yawning opportunities to shoot them down,so where the fuck is Albanese and his invisible gang?Are they an opposition or a pale imitation?This bullshit has gone on far too long.
A bit shilly shally, a bit of secret smirky, a bit of it’s not the right time for this conversation buys time for aloha to holiday trouble.
If the fire builds up then god will kick in with a sceptic melting answer to anthropogenic climate change.
But his until that last clutch, Smirko’s arseholeship is shining through at every onterview and how good is that???