If It Quacks Like A Duck, It’s A Duck – Quack Quack!

Quick COVID-19 and vaccine facts at 20 May 2021 – New Zealand and Australia. Sources: worldometers.info / ourworldindata.org.

Population – New Zealand: 4.9 million, Australia: 25.8 million (f5.2)

Covid cases – New Zealand: 2,659, Australia: 29,994 (f11.3)

Covid Deaths – New Zealand: 26, Australia: 910 (f35)

Recovered – New Zealand 2,609, Australia: 28,952 (f11.1)

Active cases (overseas return/quarantine) – New Zealand 24, Australia: 132 (f5.5)

Preferred vaccine – New Zealand: Pfizer, Australia: Pfizer (for people under 50)

Workhorse vaccine – New Zealand: Pfizer, Australia: AstraZeneca (for people over 50), CSL produces 1 million AZ per week

Dose interval – New Zealand: 3 weeks, Australia: 12 weeks (f4)

Doses given – New Zealand: 474,000 (4.8%), Australia: 3.2 million (6.2%)

Fully vaccinated – New Zealand: 153,000 (3.1%), Australia: n/a

Current estimated completion – New Zealand: 7-8 months, Australia: 40 months

Kiwis made the right decision; their strategy differs from ours when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination. New Zealand vaccine rollout is wrapped around Pfizer and they make no distinction between people over 50 and under 50. New Zealand does not put the needs of one sector of the community higher or at the expense of another, based on age, status or preference. Their priorities are about those who are vulnerable, exposed on the front line and most at risk, they come first in the rollout, but everyone has equal access to the vaccine of choice – Pfizer. New Zealand expects to reach initial vaccine completion by Christmas this year, noting about 30% are traditionally vaccine sceptic but this may differ with COVID-19.

There are no serious safety issues with Pfizer – people don’t die of blood clots (25% lethality if acquired) and no matter how rare they are, few if none have been reported. It is more effective on prevention of transmission, it is more effective with new variants, it will be easier to procure in the future to combat new variants since the mRNA design of the vaccine is more adaptable. Therefore, it is safer and more effective than AstraZeneca despite what the politicians and some government employed experts are telling us. The only measures upon which Pfizer and AstraZeneca are comparable is preventing serious illness, hospitalisation and death, in this regard they are both equally effective. No country or regulatory body has suspended Pfizer or reported any recurring serious contraindications or side effects. Minor inconvenient and temporary side effects are not a defining factor in either of these two vaccines despite the mainstream media focus. The prevalence of blood clots is not an issue compared to AstraZeneca where many countries halted rollout to re-evaluate and only resumed because COVID-19 was so prevalent, raging through their national populations (unlike Australia and New Zealand), and were short on ready supply of alternative vaccines.

Denmark has stopped AstraZeneca rollout altogether; New Zealand is not using it and rollout has been partially restricted or limited in many countries. Prevalence of blood clotting has been a moving feast from 1-2 in a million down to 1/30,000 (Norway). At present reports from reliable national sources appear to be converging on 1/40,000, not 1/250,000 that Australia keeps pushing and the dismissive language of ‘very, very rare’, the sales pitch has not changed despite this shift and it’s not settled yet.

Neither New Zealand nor Australia appear to be in a hurry to vaccinate due to almost zero transmission within national borders – Our place in the Southwest Pacific. A breakout could feasibly occur later in the year or at any time as in Taiwan, Thailand and South Korea, which might change this landscape but it is far less clear if AstraZeneca will be as effective as Pfizer, if that breakout is a variant like the South African, UK, US or an Indian strain.

The differences in management of this pandemic and choice of the population workhorse vaccine, the science, the ethics, how it is being rolled out, the public health information and messaging, and civil-social responsibility of the New Zealand and Australian governments couldn’t be more stark, like chalk and cheese. There have been no lies, glossing and false promises in New Zealand, no political games, it has not been politicised and weaponised like in Australia. New Zealand citizens have not been threatened with imprisonment and huge fines on returning home, borders and quarantine have been effectively sustained and managed unlike the cruise ships, airports and hotel quarantine fiascos of Australia. People of all ages and ethnicity have been afforded equal respect, people have not been divided arbitrarily into two classes either side of fifty, giving one vaccine to people under 50 and another to those over 50 in Australia; If you are under 50 you have a choice of either vaccine and over 50 no choice at all, many feel coerced and bullied into taking AstraZeneca.

In Australia, two large population groups based on age have been pitted one against another in a very divisive and irrational unethical and amoral debate and one has to ask what the political motive is behind this. There is no scientific evidence for this arbitrary division despite the government and their experts’ rhetoric, which has divided communities and families, dominating both groups’ fears over AstraZeneca. Ashamedly the mainstream media in Australia has failed to recognise and report this political and amoral division, instead run amok on scaremongering, scapegoating and trivialising older people’s concerns as if they didn’t know any better.

The latest label stuck on all of us by the AMA, government and ABC is ‘sitting ducks’. People, and particularly Australians over 50 have been accused of ‘vaccine hesitancy’, when the truth is the word ‘vaccine’ has been substituted for ONE vaccine ‘AstraZeneca’ in the new narrative to scapegoat those who are clearly saying ‘NO’ to AstraZeneca; falling just short of being labelled ‘antivaxers’, hovering on the lips of those who wish to point fingers and blame, often cited in social media. There is a world of difference between ‘antivaxer’ or ‘vaccine hesitancy’ sentiment and older people with vulnerable medical conditions drawing a line in the sand saying ‘no to AstraZeneca’; having been treated differently from those under 50 granted a reprieve and choice of either, whatever they fancy! Ask someone over 50 who has said so and they will tell you. They are not confused! ‘Offer me Pfizer or Moderna and I will roll up my sleeve tomorrow’ – right now if they could get to a clinic that offers it, but where are they?

It is estimated around 16% of Australians are sceptic and will refuse COVID-19 vaccination, compared with 27% who refuse AstraZeneca (electing for Pfizer only) which is not consistent with either antivaxer sentiment or vaccine hesitancy. This voice is commonly related by people over 50 but no-one seems to be listening. This doesn’t seem to be a problem or an issue in New Zealand – Everyone can have it and everyone who wants it will get it.

It is still not clear to many older Australians (though this should not be construed as ‘their’ confusion) how a vaccine can be deemed unsafe for people under 50, but safe for people over 50 – There are no bounds to this magical thinking as a virus knows its limitations! More people over 50 have vulnerable medical conditions, comorbidities, medication contraindications, sensitivities and side effects – then there is heart disease, high blood pressure, thrombocytopenia, CVAs, DVTs, pulmonary oedema, pneumonia, diabetes and heart attacks. More older people have been reported with blood clots in Australia (though rare) and death appears to be mysteriously here one day and gone the next, but relates more to people over 50 than under. The original phase 3 pharmaceutical trials for AstraZeneca did not have a representative cohort of older people and aged care, nor would they have had people with serious medical conditions, so just how do the experts conclude this ‘very, very rare’ condition is more common in younger people and the arbitrary significance of it? Our esteemed chief medical officers in Canberra seem to have been quite cagey about the evidence despite persistently repeating bold claims, and in one press conference the suggestion was made that younger people have a more reactive immune system – Sounds like an opinion or theory than rigorous or solid evidence.

So, there are a few lame ducks I’d like to put away in a bowling alley starting with the federal and NSW governments, the TGA, one or two unethical and unscientific chief medical advisers in Canberra, the mainstream media and commercial TV channels including all those endless stupid breakfast shows with their guest celebrities and pseudo-experts, their trivialising dribble, pea shooting ideas of a serious ‘grim reaper’ advertising and promotion campaign, ABC included! Sydney Morning Herald, the Age, they’ve all been at it, fanning the flames of silence, misinformation, ignorance and half-truths. News Corp and Sky News, well we don’t bother mentioning them anymore, pure media and editorial nutcases. And let’s not forget the public health researchers from two universities in Sydney who think people over 50 suffer from ‘Pfizer envy’ – Slipping on the public footpath, confusing ‘penis’ for Freud, not that this is based on any rigorous or plausible social science research. Doubt there is any Pfizer envy in New Zealand. Not surprisingly people over 50 don’t buy it, they can’t afford to. Could so many countries have got this wrong, storm in a tea cup over people’s lives?

If it quacks like a duck, it only quacks on one side of the fence with an LNP smirk and swagger, it only quacks on one side of the Tasman – Once again the Kiwis surely have got this right.

Remember this when you vote next time and the mess we find ourselves in (remember Stan scratching his head peering round at Ollie, if you are as old as me, I was just a boy). This was just about a simple vaccine to keep all Australians safe and the Federal Government couldn’t even waddle their way through that like they made a dog’s breakfast of quarantine, not the way Morrison puffs up his tails, boasts and goes on and on about it, I mean dream on. So come next Federal election remember… vote don’t quack and don’t forget to get the right vaccine, if you have a choice and can lay your hands on it.

References:

New Zealand’s vaccination program is built on Pfizer and a plan to take it slow, ABC News, Emily Clark, Auckland, 27 April 2021.

Here’s why the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine is recommended for over 50s but not other Australians, ABC News 9 April 2021.

