If integrity doesn’t matter, nothing does

I used to think climate change was our most urgent problem. Now I think it is integrity – in government particularly.

If you don’t think integrity is important, then it’s easy to lie.

It’s easy to use your position to dole out rewards to supporters who will keep you in power.

It’s easy to transfer public money to mates.

It’s easy to cover up what you are doing.

It’s easy to attack and undermine those who would hold you to account.

It’s easy to claim credit for things you didn’t do and point blame at others for things you should have done.

It’s easy to gloss over corruption.

In trying to suggest that Anthony Albanese is too weak to lead, Scott Morrison said being in government isn’t easy.

I dunno. I think it’s been pretty easy for him.

