If integrity doesn’t matter, nothing does
I used to think climate change was our most urgent problem. Now I think it is integrity – in government particularly.
If you don’t think integrity is important, then it’s easy to lie.
It’s easy to use your position to dole out rewards to supporters who will keep you in power.
It’s easy to transfer public money to mates.
It’s easy to cover up what you are doing.
It’s easy to attack and undermine those who would hold you to account.
It’s easy to claim credit for things you didn’t do and point blame at others for things you should have done.
It’s easy to gloss over corruption.
In trying to suggest that Anthony Albanese is too weak to lead, Scott Morrison said being in government isn’t easy.
I dunno. I think it’s been pretty easy for him.
And before anyone says it’s been a rough few years, Morrison passed over handling the pandemic to the health authorities and the Premiers, the fires to the people who hold hoses, and the floods to locals in tinnies.
ProMo was busy with his official photographer, cooking(?) curries, building chicken coops, and washing hair.
@Kaye Lee Hear hear l totally agree with you that this Federal Election (AUSTRALIA FEDERAL INTEGRITY COMMISSION BILL 2021) should rightly be at the forefront & centre of this year Federal Election but its not and been push to back burner. Only because Scomo does not want to deal with it at this point of time as l also been verbally told of 2 very different version of that INTEGRITY COMMISSION BILL 2021 too. As Dr Helen Haines MP Independent Federal Member for Indi actually did 2 of those 2021 Bills both under the INTEGRITY COMMISSION BILL 2021. “EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM and STATEMENT OF COMPATIBILY WITH HUMAN RIGHTS” 88pg, While her main AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL INTEGRITY COMMISSION BILL 2021 No, ,2021 (Dr Haines) “A Bill for an Act to establish the Australian Federal Integrity Commission, and for related purpose 264pg. If l could l would of put those 2 links in but both copies of those HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ones l got has not got links to either of them & l wonder why is that then secretive to the highest level too. Dr Helen Haines MP is a Independent Federal Member for Indi who side is she taking LNP or ALP maybe its the LNP. The other night over the internet the Weekly Times & the National Farm’s Federation put on a forum Alex Sinnott was the moderator with the 3 Independents Rebekah Sharke MP S.A., Dr Helen Haines MP V.I.C & Hon Bob Katter MP. Now l don’t know who ales listen to that Monday night forum but it was certainly way better then that Sunday Night Leaders Debate between Scomo & Albo that l watch & listen too. @Kaye Lee one of the questions was about the INTEGRITY COMMISSION all 3 had 1 minute to say what they needed to say about too. I also wonder what sort of answer is going to happen tonight on Ch 7 with the third Leader debate as the exact same question you are asking is going to happen again tonight too. Maybe l should track the ALP one if they do have one of course maybe or maybe not. 🙁
The ALP has said it will be the first thing they do if they gain power.
For those who haven’t noticed, the ALP have a policy to implement a standing standing anti-corruption body ASAP.
👍
As a bonus, they have dropped the coy wording of “integrity” and called it a National Anti-Corruption Commission.
👍👍
This is good, because in the current clime of blatant corruption, a body to maintain federal political integrity is somewhat akin to a conservation scheme to help preserve unicorns.
Of course the press pack, whether out of deliberate bias or sheer incompetence (or both), refuse to acknowledge this linguistic shift &, when they bother to mention this issue, still refer to ALP support for an ‘integrity commission’.
To repeat, ALP’s current stated policy is to immediately implement a National Anti-Corruption Comminssion (NACC).
Thank you for saying what I am thinking.
STOP THE LIES – VOTE BELOW THE LINE FOR EVERY CANDIDATE IN YOUR PREFERRED ORDER INSURING THAT ALL THE INCUMBENT COALition POLITICIANS GET THE HIGHEST NUMBERS.
the morning shows are all over the need for social reform over the leaders personal attacks.
No mention of scummo, the media and murdoch having attacked labor with lies for the last three years.
Tonight, albo, $trillion debt and cost of living.
ps
this mob of lawyers have a $400k part time job on the fair work commission till they are 65?
Ms Bernadette O’Neill, commencing 6 April 2021
Mrs Sophie Mirabella, commencing 24 May 2021
Mr Phillip Ryan, commencing 28 June 2021
Ms Alana Matheson, commencing 5 July 2021.
these are full of lawyer integrity which means they are independent of integrity.