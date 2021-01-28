If anyone should go, it should be Joel Fitzgibbon
As Labor goes through yet another bout of self-destructive leadership undermining and internal dissent, and a shadow cabinet reshuffle is leaked to the press ahead of time, this morning’s news should be enough to show them the way.
Joe Biden’s new climate envoy, John Kerry, said this in Washington:
I think that unfortunately workers have been fed a false narrative … they have been fed the notion that somehow dealing with climate is coming at their expense. No, it’s not. What’s happening to them is happening because of other market forces that are already taking place.
Meanwhile, on Radio National, Joel Fitzgibbon has welcomed the yet-to-be officially announced removal of Mark Butler from the shadow climate portfolio, describing him as “somewhat over-enthusiastic in his response to climate change policy.”
I have great respect for Mark Butler but yes I believe this to be a good thing, I believe this to be a good start, it will send the right message to our traditional base, but it won’t be enough alone. We also have to both recalibrate our policy and our messaging to send the right message to the base that whilst we are serious about tackling climate change we won’t do so at the expense of their jobs.
Hmmm… it seems Joel has either swallowed, or is knowingly feeding the electorate, that false narrative Kerry spoke about.
Joel is one of those whatever-it-takes kinda guys.
He used that old line that Australia was only a small emitter on a global scale, adding that Australia should advocate for the big emitters to do more without, it seems, doing more itself. Someone should have texted him to wait up, he might want to listen to what Biden is doing.
And if we are such small fry, why are we spending hundreds of billions on weapons of war?
When Fran Kelly asked Fitzgibbon what he meant by remessaging, he said that Labor’s climate response should be about policy not politics. He then said that parties cannot implement policies from opposition, so the policies have to be something which help you get elected.
Ummmm… Joel… that sounds a lot like putting politics first and, dare I say, your personal re-election paramount in your thinking.
That would be fair enough if you weren’t throwing away the one area where Labor can really take the lead. Oh, and showing utter disdain for the health of the planet and our responsibility as global citizens to join the international effort to save it.
Heave ho, away we go ….. working to keep his seat in a coal mining electorate as a matter of paramount importance.
Everybody talks about managing climate change without damaging the livelihood of coal miners and others in the fossil fool workforce. For goodness sake, what the hell do they think they’re going to be doing when the planet is unliveable !!!!
I am sure that horseshoe manufacturers and cartwheel makers were pretty annoyed at the motor car, it is the story of our existence.
I agree, Joel Fitzgibbon is a liability. But honestly, Labor has no chance. This government is too clever by half at lies and misinformation.
Joel wrote about his predicament back in November 20 last year. He knows coal is on the way out and that industry is investing in the technology of the future. What he and his friend “Woody” are concerned about what the workers are worried about – jobs, paying the mortgage and feeding the kids. What has been suggested is the need to transition workers from fossil fuels to other jobs, with retraining, payment to move house, if necessary, and what ever it takes to care for them. The Coalition is not talking about it, but neither is Labor. Joel is saying that a concentration on climate policy without a plan for the workers in transition is madness. Of course there are those who do not like the idea of special treatment. So Labor is stuck in limbo.
Amen Kaye Lee! I have been shouting at Albo on the TV to sack Fitzgibbon for over a year now. He is Labor’s Tony Abbott. S**t stirring for a minority who vote for him. Albo should be very careful coz Fitzgibbon has form and is well likely to make a challenge or encourage another to challenge. Fitzgibbon needs to join the LNP.
Besides Lbor will work to find or make jobs for those miners. Private industry will not!
They are only stuck in limbo because they choose to be. Because they have factional squabbles instead of focusing on what to do.
There is an enormous amount of research been done into what is required to assist the transition for workers, communities, industries with no shortage of ideas, They should be reading it rather than consulting the marketing and polling people. Do what is right. Have a real plan for sustainable jobs and assistance in retraining, relocating, welfare. Start the new industries before the old ones phase out.
No guts no glory.
Even Twiggy Forrest has jumped on Hydrogen as the way of the future (at least in words). There are all the extra jobs you need for the retrained coal-miners in the new Hydrogen economy, if anyone is listening.
If Fitzgibbon goes, so does the the seat. We may not like it, but the seat is based on workplaces that don’t gell with Green philosophies. If I was a potential Green voter, had four kids and worked in an industry that I hated but had no alternative, I’d swallow my principles and vote for my kids’ immediate futures.
The ALP lost the last election because its position on Adani was not clear, but verging on ‘we’ll stop it’. Or so it appeared to me, in Adelaide.
I will probably not vote ALP in the next federal election. It doesn’t know where its going and its leadership is dull and getting duller. I was telling my children about Whitlam and Dunstan the other day. They look at Dutton, Morrison, Gladys and Albo, and think I must be talking about another country.
In a way, I was…
Why does Joel waste money on house insurance when, statistically there’s about 1 in 200,000 chance it will burn down?
He must believe there is no chance that, by the time his great grandchildren are his age, they won’t be saying ,”HE SAID & DID WHAT? BUT IT WAS OBVIOUS THEN, WHAT WAS HAPPENING” but,”THANKS TO OUR WISE GREAT GRANDPAPPY, WE LIVE IN A COOLER CLEANER WORLD THAN HIS,”
If part of the insurance premium to insure against climate change is to stop diggin’ it up an’ shippin’ it out burnin’ it up, then he should be directing his efforts at getting the Opposition to start thinking about alternatives for his constituents. Why isn’t compensation, compulsory acquisition of houses, removal costs, job-seeker-keeper type payments based on last tax return or job slip etc part of Labor’s policy? It would resolve his homespun oxymoron “whilst we are serious about tackling climate change we won’t do so at the expense of their jobs.”, admitting that he can’t walk & chew gum at the same time. What humbug!
And I’m waiting in ambush for some future comment about “debt and deficit”.
Absolutely correct Kaye Lee. “no guts, no glory”. NOW is the time for new leadership in the ALP. Someone with the balls to drag the party policies off the fence, and the where-withall to jump onto the Biden new clean energy band wagon. Albo is a great bloke but he is representative of the past 20years of the ALP. He does not have the balls or the awareness to sack Fitzgibbon and does not seem to be aware of the wind change now sweeping across global politics. As they say, “Faint heart never won fair maid”. NOW is the time for change and there will never be a better opportunity for a Chalmers/Plibersek ticket to grab this election by the throat and bring it home for Labor.
Re:
Indeed. At least for Labor but not necessarily for Joel. So many voters like ‘independents’ that Joel would have a future wearing that hat. The first priority for ANY politician is to be re-elected. By fair means or foul.
As for debt and deficit, it’s not dead and buried yet. The household analogy still resonates. Shouldn’t but does.
I would have thought that the first priority for ANY politician would be to listen and learn what the country needs, to prioritise, to identify risks and manage them, to clearly outline what they are doing and why and the information on which they are basing their decisions. If they do a good, honest job at that then they might be worthy of re-election.
Did it ever occur to anyone that the swing against Fitzgibbon last election may have been because his electorate didn’t feel that HE was doing a good job? The Hunter also has some of the country’s best vineyards, best horse studs and richest beef cattle grazing areas. They aren’t all down pit. They might just be sick of the Fitzgibbon dynasty (his dad held the seat before him – been Fitzgibbon since 1984 – time for fresh blood?)
Interestingly, the Nationals vote also went down in the Hunter last election. So they weren’t enamoured with the coal kings either.
This issue has snuck under my radar.
I am guilty of focusing too much on US politics for the last few months – and apart from that dope Scott Morrison – I have been oblivious to what’s going on in my backyard.
My bad.
KL – seems to me that you’re coming from an ought position. What ought to happen in an ideal world where self-interest takes second place; where altruism is lived and not just talked about.
While the electoral figures presented are of interest, perhaps of greater interest, politically at least, is where the numbers finished up and why. In the previous election (2016), PHON didn’t run a candidate and therefore didn’t trouble the scorer. In the 2019 contest PHON endorsed Stuart Bonds. who (in his own words) worked at Glendell for the past 3 years and at Glencore’s sister mine Ravensworth for 5 years before that. By chance I was the last person to live on BOTH properties before the mines started. He went from zero to more than 20%. No wonder Joel is ‘concerned’.
Miners will vote for a miner – as is evidenced by the Queensland experience. They don’t have to be articulate or even smart as long as they’re one of us. Bonds’ spiel resonated – in both the positive and negative sense – and his message resonates in coal mining communities across Australia.
More here. https://www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/submission/691496