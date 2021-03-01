If a Bishop of the Brisbane Archdiocese drove me to the point of suicide in 2020 – did he and others conspire to commit a crime?
As a Survivor of childhood sexual abuse in a Catholic orphanage, I am the only person who can give myself agency. I am the only person who can stand up for myself and say that I have had enough of the treatment I have received from the Catholic Church. I make no allegation here, I make a direct accusation against a Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane, and against the hierarchy of the Corporation of the Sisters of Mercy in Queensland.
In August 2020 I sought to end my own life.
In 1957 I was five years old. As my feet traversed the entrance to St. Vincent’s Catholic Orphanage near Brisbane I did not know that multiple rapes and years of mental cruelty lay in my future.
In 2017 I was sixty-four years old. As I lodged my Claim for redress against the Catholic Church I did not know that four years of re-traumatisation, re-abuse, and the very denial of my existence was ultimately going to send me to the acute mental health ward of Nambour General Hospital where I was placed on suicide watch.
The childhood rapes and cruelty I experienced are rightfully deemed to be a heinous series of crimes. Yet, the denial of agency and re-abuse I experienced from the Catholic Church when I lodged my Claim, events that combined together to lead me into the choice of wanting to end my own life, are not deemed to be crimes of equal magnitude. Well, I see no difference. Trauma is trauma. Abuse is abuse. Without the very good help of the professionals in the acute mental health ward I would not be here today writing this.
Iamgine how appalling a feeling it was to find that in August 2020 I lost control of my own mind and came to awareness in the A & E ward of Nambour Hospital with a nurse checking my clothes and body for any implements I could use to kill myself.
I have a pretty obvious question to put to both the Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane, and to the Corporation of the Sisters of Mercy here in Queensland.
“When does omission of care cross the line between a casual indifference to the responsibility of duty of care, and morph into a deliberate criminal intent to deny care and cause harm?”
Committing myself has a bloody awful back-story. It is not a unique back-story. Too many of my Survivor Brothers and Sisters know the story all too well.
In early 2017, after almost a full lifetime of not having the courage to do it, I initiated legal proceedings against the Corporation of the Sisters of Mercy, and the Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane. Well little did I know. I expected justice, acknowledgement, apology, recognition of lifelong harm done, and heartfelt involvement in truth telling. I did not expect to be purposefully psychologically demolished, I did not expect to be treated as though I were lower than scum, I did not expect absolute silence once I had spoken, I did not expect the extent to which the Catholic Church was prepared to go to to diminish, unacknowledge, and water down my claim against them to almost nothing, I did not expect to be totally cut out of any important mediation session between the Church and my legal representatives, I did not expect to be treated as though I do not exist.
You may laugh at my naivety here, but I truly did believe the PR material contained on the Catholic websites where they state how much they care for the welfare of Survivors who lodge genuine claims for acknowledgement and redress. Naive no more. Their only concern was to protect their reputation, demolish me psychologically to the point where I fell apart and could not competently pursue my claim. In their aims they were totally successful – I openly admit I was a broken re-traumatised and re-abused man who was prepared to, and subsequently did so, sign any sort of release document just to get away from them and their abusive behaviour.
The Catholic Church did not care for my welfare as a litigant Survivor. Their only concern was damage limitation, a strict adherence to their internal risk management processes, and a go to any length approach to protect their public reputation.
So, to reiterate, how appalling a measure and indictment of the destructive power on the human spirit of childhood sexual abuse is it when one finds, in the latter stages of your life, finding yourself on suicide watch in a secure facility with your capability to control your mind in any sort of positive way totally lost to yourself. How appalling is it that when you approach the Catholic Church for justice and fairness their response is to re-abuse, re-traumatise, and drive you to the wish for suicide.
The last four years, induced and reinforced by the terrible way I was treated by the Sisters of Mercy and a Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane, has been an awful experience to go through.
So I make no allegation, I make a direct accusation. The Bishop concerned had nothing to do with my childhood rape experiences, but since he is part of the Archdiocese and can be seen as responsible for some things done in its name – I directly accuse him of gross failure in his duty of care towards me. I directly accuse him of responsibility for the four years of re-abuse and re-traumatisation that I have just experienced. I directly accuse him of placing me in an unsafe situation where I saw suicide as the only way out of the trauma. I directly hold the hierarchy of the Corporation of the Sisters of Mercy in Queensland of holding equal culpability in this matter.
In my opinion they have committed a crime.
I am writing to the Queensland Police Service to see if they will accept and investigate my Formal Complaint against the Bishop concerned.
Lifeline: 13 11 14
Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636
This is a difficult thing to do. The Catholic Church is a very powerful Institution. If people like me do not stand up and call them out – then nothing will change.
No part of the church of Rome, anywhere in Australia, has ever made a concession of blame or an attempt to remediate the harm caused with the full knowledge of the bishops and other managers who should (and knew they should) have prevented or reported it.
The problem has always lain not with the perpetrators, who may have had psychological or other problems, but with the evil bishops and others of similar status who condoned this behaviour by concealing it. The difficulty arises in almost all of the religions claiming to be “Christian”, and in all parts of the world – although Australia has a far worse record than some countries when it comes to prosecution of the management level supporters and facilitators. We do have a number of religious managers now claiming that they would rather be imprisoned than surrender their “right” to conceal criminal activity. One can only hope they are given the opportunity to test this.
Yes, Keith, as many women are now demonstrating. Go hard or go home and hope the spirit survives the onslaught from the black hearted bastards who accept no blame. Good fortune to you Keith, stare the mongrels down, it is your life they have destroyed and now they must face their guilt. They had a duty of care to you and all the other victims, you have no apologies to make, you have the right to demand they listen and accept their guilt.
Cheers, Keith
I know this is neither here nor there, but my heart breaks for you and for those who’ve endured similar. I have been cursed with a strong sense of justice and at the moment, I feel ferociously angry at the world. I know I’m not alone. I can only wish you the strength and the ability to push this thing through to it’s rightful conclusion. Know you have the backs of many of us hoping for the best for you. Here’s to justice! From there, you’ll get some peace and better health.
Tragically, early childhood abuse, whether arising from institutional sources or within the domestic environment, invariably has long-term negative consequences for the victims, leading to outcomes such as loss of trust in others, social impairment, withdrawal and relational difficulties, drug & alcohol dependency & abuse, poor self-esteem, anger & depression and more. The costs to society are enormous but more significantly the personal costs to victims are all-consuming and in effect a life sentenced to reduced emotional and intellectual and physical enjoyment. One’s birthright, smashed and destroyed by the abusers.
The consequences of ECA must never be overlooked or underplayed or belittled, nor must the culpability of the abusers be excused or rationalised away.
It is way beyond time that all societies at large took on the challenge to retrofit the institutional and domestic environments in such a way to permit children to grow and develop free from the abusive influences of those who shoulder the burden of care and nurture but who also allow their bestial natures free reign to abuse. Humans are capable of best practice when given the right resources and conditions.
Institutions such as the blue knot foundation [https://www.blueknot.org.au/ ] suggest something in the order of 70% of adult Australians suffered early childhood abuse. An appalling statistic!
I hope you can find justice & resolution, Keith.