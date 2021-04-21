I just want to say...

I just want to say…

Image from talkingisagift.com

There are a few things I’ve been meaning to say, and now is as good a time as any.

Donations

I don’t always get the time to thank people individually for their donations to The AIMN, so I’ll take the opportunity here and now to thank everybody who has, and who continue to donate. I know it’s an old cliché, but we would be lost without you.

The mere fact that you support The AIMN honours us. We must mean something to you and I trust you are being rewarded with your investment.

Getting locked out of The AIMN

Just a reminder that you do not need to login to The AIMN to make a comment. Login is only for authors and admin.

We notice that a number of people are still getting locked out of The AIMN due to login failures. One of our admin unlocks you if that happens.

It dawned on me that some people may be getting locked out when they attempt to click on “Like” at the bottom of each article and they are asked to login first. This facility isn’t run by The AIMN, but by our blogging platform, WordPress. As such, only those with a WordPress profile can successfully click on “Like”. Yes, it is an oddity but not one I can work around.

My apologies if you are one of those people who keep getting locked out through this method.

Please note that this only locks you out of logging in. You may still comment if locked out.

What’s in a name?

Why are we called The Australian Independent Media Network?

When we began in 2013 we were a group of six independent social media sites who came together as one. The name explained exactly who we were, though the name was only going to be a temporary one.

Eight years later nothing has changed: We are still The Australian Independent Media Network.

Is it too late to change it now? Probably. And besides, we remain split over this. But nonetheless I’ve spent eight years trying to come up with something a bit more catchy (like The Political Sword, New Matilda or Independent Australia) but I always hit a blank.

So – just for the fun of it – I thought I’d put it to you. Do you think we should keep our name? If not, do you have any suggestions?

PS: Keep it clean. We would like to keep our “G” rating. 😉

4 comments

  1. Anna

    I’m used to the AIMN – I’ll get confused if you change now
    Me me me I know 😉

  2. Mark Shields

    Just keep the AIM in whatever name you use, its idiomatic title is perfect. So far your aim at breaking through the political/corporate spin has been fabulous. Aim’n High is my hope for this network, if not it’s future name.

  3. RomeoCharlie29

    Yep, I vote to keep AIMN, got used to it now and can find the keys pretty easily even if they are spread around.
    And can you stop it capitalising the initial letter of my email address?

  4. John Boyd

    Fine with me…I sometimes worry that we are just talking to ourselves, but I find the forensic contributions often so useful.

