I am not a journalist: I just write about such things as Super concessions to wealthy people

I am not a journalist. As a writer, I don’t know what label people put on me. Blogger, perhaps? Columnist? Most certainly, l don’t write like one. l just write about such things as Super concessions to wealthy people.

As I recall, it was in November 2013 that I was so disgusted with the then Opposition leader Tony Abbott that, on a wing and a prayer, I decided to convert my feelings into words. Words that might make people think about what Government was and how an unpalatable opposition fitted into it.

At the time, Tony Abbott was being called the best opposition leader Australia had ever had. I found it rather breathtaking that he could be given this title based on being a perverted liar. Well, more than breathtaking, really. All because he told falsehoods about the government of the day. I asked myself if that was the criteria for being adjudged the best opposition leader; it simply made a mockery of such a title.

The title of my first incursion into writing political stuff was titled “Tony Abbott in the Lodge: Never.” I submitted it to the editor of The AIMN, and it was accepted and posted. It is still there today in all its naked inexperienced words of deserved sarcasm.

Since that first foray into writing or opining my thoughts about politics, social justice, inequality and things second nature to those of a leftish persuasion, I have written about 800 pieces for this site. That’s a fair load over 10 years to carry for a left-wing “opinion writer” who, in the past, wrote poetry and short stories for the curious mind.

It is far better to form your own opinions relative to your life experience and reason than to allow yourself to be blindly led by others.

As the writing of public journalism advanced, so did the technological requirements of the writer and the way we express ourselves. I learned Microsoft Word, Apple Pages and later Grammarly. We became like the Greens, who far too often require perfection even if it stands in the way of progress.

Truth became paramount. One had to ensure plagiarism didn’t creep into one’s thoughts accidentally or otherwise. Expressing my views as honestly as l could with a bit of flare, a drop of humour and a touch of wisdom (if it came forth) became central in my thinking.

I interrupt writing this piece for the ABC midday news

The Government intends to increase tax on superannuation over $3 million from 15% to 30%. The newsreader said that only .05% of superannuants receive this generous tax concession. My mind goes into automatic overdrive. But why didn’t they go in harder? I’m thinking.

Given the enormous demands on the Government coffers, plus a trillion-dollar debt, this is an excellent move that should eventually lead to the same treatment of negative gearing, franking credits, and all those other tax concessions favouring the rich and privileged.

I feel people on the right of politics in Australia show an insensitivity to the common good that goes beyond any thoughtful examination. They have hate on their lips, and their hatred starts with the beginning of a smile.

For me, it’s a no brainier and has the side effect of wedging the Opposition. They claim to represent the middle class but are going into bat for the ultra-rich of society. They can’t have it both ways. Dutton is now the champion of 0.05 % of the wealthiest people in Australia.

The Government needs to put the tax concessions to the rich on hold while an intense review of taxation takes place and is published in a reasonable time before the next election. Just a thought.

Bloody hell, l thought; who in their right mind thinks anyone could possibly need $400 million to retire on, even three million. Peter Dutton apparently does. He would repeal it all. What a dropkick the man is.

The notion that a few privileged individuals can own the vast majority of a country’s wealth and the remainder own little is unsustainable, politically, economically or morally.

Back to my writing!

l prefer to look at the possibilities for fairness in government rather than the economic indecency of conservative claims like they are the best managers of our money. Fair suck of the sav, I heard someone in the background say.

I am a writer with critical opinions who wears his heart on his sleeve. Who always tries to put the case for fairness, truth, equality, progressiveness, equality of opportunity and the importance of the collective over the individual?

I am by no means the best at what I do. I just do my best. I like to expose corruption and hypocrisy; if that includes my side, so be it.

My thought for the day Meritocracy implies that those at the top of the social scale have merit and a slur against those at the bottom.

