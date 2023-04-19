“I am dirt poor”: reflections on poverty, homelessness and welfare
By Joey King
In light of the Government’s decision to ignore the recommendations of the Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee report to raise the rate of all Social Services, I have been reflecting on my life and why I bothered voting for the Labor Party in the first place.
I googled the term “dirt poor”. I know it comes from a time when people couldn’t afford to have flooring or even straw in their homes, but I wanted to see what it might mean here, in Australia. Many dictionaries said, “suffering extreme poverty” or “very poor”, but Dictionary.com states: “lacking nearly all material means or resources for living”. This resonates for me, a 54-year-old woman living in Australia in 2023.
I am part of the fastest growing demographic for homelessness and poverty in Australia. I have had a severe and persistent mental illness for most of my life and I have been living in my car around Perth and the South West of Western Australia, for the past four years. I do not have the material means or resources to secure viable safe housing or employment. I do not have choices that will help me move on from where I find myself. I do not want to be this person but cannot see a way things will change.
We are desperate and real change needs to occur – or the chasm that exists between rich and poor will continue, and ever more people will be living and dying in poverty. I am looking at least another two years before public housing becomes available. I miss meals, juggle my medication, have no social life, and wonder how I can be expected to look for employment when I might go days without a shower or have been awake all night because I’m in fear of my surroundings? I am one of the 40% of women my age who live in poverty. I am ‘dirt poor’.
I am constantly stressed, afraid and triggered. My mental health has been further destabilised because of my financial and housing situation. Women like me experience (in no particular order): uncertainty, fear, loneliness, truly being cold, vulnerability, mental and physical health decline, risk of being assaulted or being moved on by police, discrimination, judgement, assumptions you are an alcoholic or drug addict or that you chose to be homeless.
I’m not what people assume homeless people should look like, therefore not considered desperate enough to be helped. As a 53-year-old woman without children, I am the lowest priority for both government and social services – as I was informed by WA Department of Housing staff. I tell people I’m homeless and they just shrug likes it’s no big thing. I wonder: when did the wellbeing of some of the most vulnerable people in this country become so dismissed? When did homelessness and poverty become normalised in people’s eyes? When did people stop caring? When did the Labor Party stop caring?
Luke Henriques-Gomes, Social affairs and Inequality Editor at Guardian Australia, wrote in 2021 that 44 homeless people have died so far this year in Western Australia. Matching data from homelessness and health services with hospital records, 255 people known to those services had died in Perth since 2017 and that was two years ago. The average age of death was 47. These people didn’t need to die. They died because they were “lacking nearly all material means or resources for living”. They, like me, were “dirt poor”.
Poverty is a choice decided by Government to keep those of us living in poverty.
From 2019:
The Prime Minister couldn't answer a simple question about Newstart, so I'll answer it for him:
Of course he couldn't live on $40 a day. No one can. And that's exactly why Newstart should be increased. pic.twitter.com/FWu6AtGFXI
— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 31, 2019
Poverty directly affects more than one in 10 Australians, but it indirectly affects us all. #APW2019 pic.twitter.com/V6VJ499SHD
— Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) October 17, 2019
And 2020:
The Government has been forced to admit that $40 a day isn't enough to live on.
In the aftermath of the pandemic, we can't have people sliding back into poverty.
Because when Australians fall on hard times, we should help them get back on their feet. pic.twitter.com/ZGYdUunKcC
— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 23, 2020
Now this:
Government ignores calls from its own experts to lift ‘seriously inadequate’ jobseeker rate #auspol
Labor NOT lifting jobseeker in May budget, we understand.https://t.co/WVjsEAAkOk
— Paul Karp (@Paul_Karp) April 18, 2023
Please show us that the Labor Party has not forgotten its roots.
The factors leading to the formation of the Labor Party were:
- The influence of socialist writers who promised a new society free of poverty and inequality.
- The influence of English born trade unionists.
- Nineteenth century liberalism which, in the Australian colonies, accepted that workers should be represented in the colonial parliament.
- The presence of manhood suffrage.
- The introduction of payment of members of Parliament in 1889.
- The determination of the Inter Colonial Trade Union Congresses throughout the 1880s to have Labor represented in parliament by a separate Labor Party, not by Liberals or Conservatives.
Please help us by raising the rate of Jobseeker and other social service payments, so that we can afford to be a part of our community again, to afford to eat, to have the medications we need, to be treated like Australians.
“The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only object of good government.” (Thomas Jefferson).
You can listen to me speak about living on Jobkeeper on the Full Story podcast, and read more about her perspective on welfare in The Guardian.
This is deeply distressing and a sad indictment of a Prime Minister who, in Opposition, voiced the same opinion as his special committee has reached, Jobseeker is too low.
Albanese is in real danger of demonstrating he’s more like the Tories he supposedly despises than a true Labor man. He appears to have forgotten his roots.
With over a trillion dollar debt Australians know that;
The definition of a Judas betrayal is the Albanese Labor governments flawed and dangerous $400billion AUKUS deal perpetrated upon Australian taxayers.
The definition of obscene is paying $400billion for obsolete nuclear submarines while one in six Australian children live in poverty and
more than one in eight people (13.4%) live below the poverty line.
The definition of cruelty is not lifting the Jobkeeper rate while Albanese Labor is spending $400billion on obsolete AUKUS nuclear subs.
The definition of laughable is the excuse for AUKUS is to protect Australia’s trade sea routes for trade with Australia’s number one trading partner China, against China.
The definition of insanity is going to war with Australia’s, by far, largest trading partner that will cripple Australia’s economy while destroying Australian living standards and impoverish Australian’s quality of life.
The definition of unconscionable is spending huge amounts of taxpayers money on weapons of mass destruction while there is a massive need for funding for Medicare, NDIS, housing, aged care, pensions and education while a a trillion dollar debt impacts where funds can be spent.
The definition of absurdity is Australian politician following the US into another long losing war.
The definition of treason is ceding Australia’s sovereignty to another nation.
The definition of treachery is Labor who were once the party of peace, prosperity and conciliation but are now the party of war, austerity and provocation.
The definition of duplicitous is making Australia the prime first target in a war with China because of US bases on Australian soil like Pine Gap.
The definition of dishonest is
Australia’s foreign policy that is actually the US’s foreign policy that is in the best interests of the US and not in the best interests of Australia. It shows poor judgement and a callous disregard for Australia and Australian values.
The definition of folly is Australian politicians believing that the ANZUS treaty guarantees the US will defend Australia in it its hour of need.
The definition of pathetic is Labor’s defence policy that is the same as the LNP’s failed policy.
The definition of interoperability is being the US’s 51st state.
The definition of irresponsibility is Labor’s lack of leadership. The present Labor leadership team of Albanese, Marles and Wong are a shiver looking for a backbone while being dictated to by the US and dancing to the Colonel Blimp legacy mainstream media’s tune.