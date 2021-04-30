Scott Morrison is getting worse. The hubris and hypocrisy is flowing at every turn.

Our Prime Minister believes he was given “a sign” by God in the shape of a picture of an eagle which he read as divine endorsement for his elevation to the top job.

Being the “chosen one” confers some sort of infallibility to one’s decision-making. It implies motives are pure. Morality is unquestioned. Outcomes are ordained.

Increasingly, ScoMo’s speeches are sounding like sermons. Speaking to a United Israel function on Thursday, he scolded doubters of his intentions and critics of his overt religiosity.

“Seeing the inherent dignity of all human beings is the foundation of morality… It makes us more capable of love and compassion, of selflessness and forgiveness,” preached Scott.

“Because if you see the dignity and worth of another person, another human being, the beating heart in front of you, you’re less likely to disrespect them, insult or show contempt or hatred for them, or seek to cancel them, as is becoming the fashion these days.”

Ummmm… this is the man that deliberately chose to call asylum seekers “illegal arrivals” and “detainees”, implying they were criminals. This is the man who refused to let anyone visit offshore detention centres, and sacked support workers, explicitly because he did not want refugees to have a human face. This is the man whose government continues to hold the family from Biloela hostage as an example to anyone else who might dare to ask for our help and the chance to make a positive contribution to our society.

Morrison also admonished us for not taking enough personal responsibility.

“Where we once understood our rights in terms of our protections from the state, now it seems these rights are increasingly defined by what we expect from the state… As citizens, we cannot allow what we think we are entitled to, to become more important than what we are responsible for as citizens…”

How many times have you heard, when politicians have claimed expenses for personal travel and other items, that it was “within entitlements”? How come Matthias Cormann was provided with a government jet to fly around the world spruiking himself for another job?

The conservative side of Morrison’s government, along with the Sky choir, have been making a big deal about ‘cancel culture’ and ‘identity politics’ lately.

“You are more than your gender, you are more than your race, you are more than your sexuality, you are more than your ethnicity, you are more than your religion, your language group, your age,” said Scott.

No shit, Sherlock. But I note that your government has spent an inordinate amount of time and effort on ‘religious freedom’, something that is already enshrined in our constitution.

How come that is ok but gays wanting to get married is not? Why should the state dictate to women about their own reproductive health? Why is income management imposed on people on welfare because of their postcode? Why do aspiring citizens have to pass university level English language tests? Why can’t we give Indigenous people some say in the policies that affect them?

Is it only “identity politics” if it’s not part of your identity?

Earlier in the week, Morrison addressed a Pentacostal Christian conference warning them that social media was being used by the “evil one” to undermine society. No mention about how Murdoch uses mainstream media to much greater effect to do exactly that.

He also spoke about how he “lays hands” on traumatised people.

When consent and unwanted touching have been such a big part of the public discussion lately, Scott needs to understand that his aggressively intrusive hand-shaking, elbow-bumping, and Evangelical laying-on of hands should not be forced on anyone, let alone those who are suffering.

Morrison only became involved with the Horizon church after his predecessor, Bruce Baird, introduced him to the pastor after Scott was preselected to run for Baird’s electorate.

Pastor Michael Murphy said “We had a desire to help and support political leaders… We knew most of the federal and state members. Bruce Baird, who was the local member before Scott, was a close friend. So the relationship between Scott and I was kind of a natural thing, and for our church to embrace him and Jen when he was just a backbencher. And we started the journey from there.”

Should we care about this increasing publicity about what most would feel should be a personal issue for our Prime Minister?

Perhaps the real danger in all of this is the PR exercise to make the community accept on faith what the government tells us to believe. They are the bastions of morality, they are making decisions based on what’s best for us. Asking for evidence is heresy. Experts have subversive agendas. Statutory bodies must support the government’s creed and charities must not act as advocates.

The government knows best.

Indoctrination of belief, unquestioning acceptance, and obeisant worship are central to religion’s power.

They have no place in government.

