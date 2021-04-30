Hubris and hypocrisy
Scott Morrison is getting worse. The hubris and hypocrisy is flowing at every turn.
Our Prime Minister believes he was given “a sign” by God in the shape of a picture of an eagle which he read as divine endorsement for his elevation to the top job.
Being the “chosen one” confers some sort of infallibility to one’s decision-making. It implies motives are pure. Morality is unquestioned. Outcomes are ordained.
Increasingly, ScoMo’s speeches are sounding like sermons. Speaking to a United Israel function on Thursday, he scolded doubters of his intentions and critics of his overt religiosity.
“Seeing the inherent dignity of all human beings is the foundation of morality… It makes us more capable of love and compassion, of selflessness and forgiveness,” preached Scott.
“Because if you see the dignity and worth of another person, another human being, the beating heart in front of you, you’re less likely to disrespect them, insult or show contempt or hatred for them, or seek to cancel them, as is becoming the fashion these days.”
Ummmm… this is the man that deliberately chose to call asylum seekers “illegal arrivals” and “detainees”, implying they were criminals. This is the man who refused to let anyone visit offshore detention centres, and sacked support workers, explicitly because he did not want refugees to have a human face. This is the man whose government continues to hold the family from Biloela hostage as an example to anyone else who might dare to ask for our help and the chance to make a positive contribution to our society.
Morrison also admonished us for not taking enough personal responsibility.
“Where we once understood our rights in terms of our protections from the state, now it seems these rights are increasingly defined by what we expect from the state… As citizens, we cannot allow what we think we are entitled to, to become more important than what we are responsible for as citizens…”
How many times have you heard, when politicians have claimed expenses for personal travel and other items, that it was “within entitlements”? How come Matthias Cormann was provided with a government jet to fly around the world spruiking himself for another job?
The conservative side of Morrison’s government, along with the Sky choir, have been making a big deal about ‘cancel culture’ and ‘identity politics’ lately.
“You are more than your gender, you are more than your race, you are more than your sexuality, you are more than your ethnicity, you are more than your religion, your language group, your age,” said Scott.
No shit, Sherlock. But I note that your government has spent an inordinate amount of time and effort on ‘religious freedom’, something that is already enshrined in our constitution.
How come that is ok but gays wanting to get married is not? Why should the state dictate to women about their own reproductive health? Why is income management imposed on people on welfare because of their postcode? Why do aspiring citizens have to pass university level English language tests? Why can’t we give Indigenous people some say in the policies that affect them?
Is it only “identity politics” if it’s not part of your identity?
Earlier in the week, Morrison addressed a Pentacostal Christian conference warning them that social media was being used by the “evil one” to undermine society. No mention about how Murdoch uses mainstream media to much greater effect to do exactly that.
He also spoke about how he “lays hands” on traumatised people.
When consent and unwanted touching have been such a big part of the public discussion lately, Scott needs to understand that his aggressively intrusive hand-shaking, elbow-bumping, and Evangelical laying-on of hands should not be forced on anyone, let alone those who are suffering.
Morrison only became involved with the Horizon church after his predecessor, Bruce Baird, introduced him to the pastor after Scott was preselected to run for Baird’s electorate.
Pastor Michael Murphy said “We had a desire to help and support political leaders… We knew most of the federal and state members. Bruce Baird, who was the local member before Scott, was a close friend. So the relationship between Scott and I was kind of a natural thing, and for our church to embrace him and Jen when he was just a backbencher. And we started the journey from there.”
Should we care about this increasing publicity about what most would feel should be a personal issue for our Prime Minister?
Perhaps the real danger in all of this is the PR exercise to make the community accept on faith what the government tells us to believe. They are the bastions of morality, they are making decisions based on what’s best for us. Asking for evidence is heresy. Experts have subversive agendas. Statutory bodies must support the government’s creed and charities must not act as advocates.
The government knows best.
Indoctrination of belief, unquestioning acceptance, and obeisant worship are central to religion’s power.
They have no place in government.
Being contemptuous, contentious, contempable, arrogant and dismissive is not leadership. Scott Morrison is a reflection of him and his parties absolute corosive and corrupt poor governance standards that is regularly evident when ever one of the other failures in his party is found to be wanting in their respective portfolios. Corrupt and calamitous sums up the failed Morrison experience.
In particular Scott Morrison believes that success is the ability to go from one total failure to another total failure with no loss of enthusiasm or any sign of a guilty conscience or any shame.
L/NP governments are reactive not proactive. The are always playing catch up. The L/NP have been for decades a constant and continuous impedement to Australia reaching its true potential.
““Seeing the inherent dignity of all human beings is the foundation of morality… It makes us more capable of love and compassion, of selflessness and forgiveness,” preached Scott.”
Strange how that sickening bullshit from Scummo doesn’t include the family from Biloela imprisoned in, basically, a two room cell.
We’re seeing the fanatic, religious or otherwise, coming more and more to the fore and dog help us if we don’t remove him and the rest of his criminal gang at the next election.
Morrison is a towering hypocrite,it has been on display for years.We could go on about this for hours..sociopath, narcissist..he is all these things and more,only now he’s falling back on so called ‘faith ‘to cover his egregious failings.The way is being prepared for ever greater lies and deceit,with Satan’s chorus (Murdoch’s trash ,Sky in the dark )in full voice.The Liar talks about ‘The evil one’,but is unaware that he is ‘the evil one’s leading representative.Morrison is nothing,if not full of shit.He is dangerously delusional.
What a shower of shit.
A prime example of one who is definitely unsuited to his position. Should be in a missionary position. OR maybe minister for bluff, blunder and bullshit, What do you think jen?
At that ACC conference Spottie referred to Australia as “the great south land of the holy spirit”. “Where on earth did he get that from?”, you probably didn’t wonder.
It turns out that he got it from a 17th-century Portugese explorer named Pedro Fernandes de Queirós. In 1606 F. de Q. thought that he had landed on the shores of the Great South Land and named it “Austrialia [sic] del Espíritu Santo”. That’s Spanish for [what Spottie said]. (The misspelling was a suck-up to F. de Q’s sponsor the King of Spain, who was from the House of Austria.)
Just one problem: the place where he landed is now called Vanuatu. (Look, we all make mistakes. Columbus thought he had landed on an island off the coast of India, when he was actually in what we now call the Bahamas.)
The island where F. de Q. landed is known to this day as Espiritu Santo. And, apart from being in more-or-less the same part of the world, it has nothing to do with Australia-the-country-Spottie-is-Prime-Minister-of.
In other words, Spottie’s use of the Anglicised version of the name was a case of Irrelevant Religious Overreach. Again (or still).
The reasons, and I suspect they’ve been carefully curated, that Scummo uses all this hyperbole and plain outright bullshit, is because it impresses or at least grabs some passing interest of the so-called knowledgeable voter who might consider themselves to be politically educated whereas in reality they are just tools to be easily manipulated. It might be they are flattered that some one gives them credit for intelligence, but they are too stupid to realize when they are being played for mugs. These statements by Scummo are designed to appeal to the fools and soft headed. The ‘religious’ are probably the easiest to convince that they are the “chosen’ ones. Everyone else comes armed with a healthy dose of scepticism.
Our current dealer makes me want to vomit, and makes my head explode evey time I see his mug on the telly. He is an empty headed, vacuous, incompetent, self-serving dickhead, much akin to the gilded youths from “The Man from Ironbark”
I have one small point of issue KL.
“Being the “chosen one” confers some sort of infallibility to one’s decision-making. It implies motives are pure. Morality is unquestioned. Outcomes are ordained.”
NAH Being “the chosen one” means that ones motives are unquestionable, not beyond reproach or pure. There is a huge difference. “Render unto caesar what is caesars’ “, or in mortal language “It’s all mine, I tell you. Mine.” ( Said with a Spike Milligan accent and limp).
Come the next election, Australia may say “Bring me his head”.
He has more nuts and bolts rattling round in his head space than a DC3’s engines on start-up, at least those engines were doing good and long lasting. An ex wife of a good friend had his wife go the same way, when she started seeing shapes in clouds that she interpreted as a message from God. Time for the men in white coats and a federal election to clear out the followers.
And now another nationalist flag waving fruit cake is rearing his ugly head –
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/tudge-concerned-about-colonisation-emphasis-in-proposed-curriculum-changes-20210430-p57nsb.html
Agogrady, spot on. You absolutely nailed it. Nothing to add.
I’m somewhat disturbed that we have a happy clapper as our prime minister.
Bloody sickening. The fundagelical right-wing nut job alliance has captured the Federal parliamentary Lieberal Party.