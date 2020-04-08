How will we pay for this? Vote Labor
Before the last election, Labor detailed a suite of policies that Josh Frydenberg said would amount to $387 billion in “new taxes” over the next decade.
Like everything Josh Frydenberg says, this was a lie.
$230 billion of this figure came from Labor’s opposition to the Coalition’s plan to raise the 19% tax bracket threshold from $41,000 to $45,000 from 2022, then flatten tax brackets from 2024 so all taxpayers earning between $45,000 and $200,000 pay a marginal rate of 30%.
The foolishness of locking in tax cuts years in advance is now being rammed home. Labor sensibly said at the time that we should wait to see how the economy was faring to see if we could afford it.
Opposing tax cuts can hardly be described as “new taxes”.
The next largest revenue measure was $57 billion from ending taxpayer funded cash rebates for self-funded retirees with excess franking credits. This does not amount to anyone paying more tax. It just means the tax paid by companies would actually go to the government rather than being handed back as a gift to shareholders who pay no tax (pensioners excluded).
Labor also looked to raise $34bn through changes to superannuation tax concessions including lowering the high income super contribution threshold to $200,000 and lowering the annual non-concessional contributions cap to $75,000.
An end to negative gearing for existing properties – the ability to claim a tax deduction from a loss-making investment property (grandfathered so existing investors are not impacted) – and halving the capital tax gains concession from 50% to 25% for assets purchased after 1 January 2020, would have raised another $31 billion. Negative gearing deductions would still apply to new properties thus helping to encourage construction.
Labor wanted to raise $27 billion by imposing a standard minimum 30% tax rate on discretionary/family trust distributions, which are often used by wealthy Australians to minimise their tax. You would be hard pressed to find a Coalition politician who does not use this tax loophole.
Another $6.5 billion would be raised by extending Abbott’s deficit levy, effectively increasing the top marginal rate to 47%.
Capping deductions for accountants’ fees and managing tax affairs would raise another $2 billion. It is particularly galling to see very wealthy people pay accountants millions to reduce their taxable income to nothing.
These were all responsible suggestions aimed at getting rich people to pay their share – something that will never happen under a Coalition government.
You can be certain that, when we come out the other side of this crisis, it will be the little people who will be hit again with austerity measures and attacks on welfare whilst the wealthy will have all their loopholes fiercely protected.
Or we can vote Labor.
Lies,damn lies,Shouty, Murdoch and Palmer.One can be confident the “snap back”,”other side of the bridge” and “bounce” will amount to a world of shit for us plebs.Vote for Labor? Yeah, vote for anyone except these pricks and their Parliamentary puppets.
In 2022 the fear wagon will be rolled out right on cue, with the Murdoch press flogging the horse to death pulling it.
Ah but will New labor under Albo adhere to what were well reasoned fully costed policies?
meanwhile the murdoch controlled MSM continue to sing the praises of PM promo, so scotty from marketing can expect a dream run..
how soon we forget >sigh<
There is absolutely no doubt the LIES came thick and fast in the last election cycle, with the Corporate media rarely questioning the LNP stories, and in the case of Murdoch media repeating them for the consumption of the masses with wild abandon. Furthermore, there is also no doubt various sectors of the private sector have viewed the economy as their private cash-cow to be milked at every opportunity with socialism for the rich and, as we once again experiencing bailing out when they get into trouble.
Having a housing sector die-hard for a PM certainly hasn’t helped, but from negative gearing, franking credits and superannuation giveaways sadly both side of politics have been exceedingly generous to their benefactors and donors. To given them credit, ALP put forward numerous good policies to start to clean-up this gross inequality and as usual, were punished for it.
Of course there are a number of other deeper misunderstandings that are being perpetrated that we need to be aware of. The idea a sovereign fiat currency Government cannot “afford” policies that actually help its people is nonsense, as is the idea we have to “tax the rich” to “pay” for services.
The real debate, largely reflected by Kaye is how we want our resources to be deployed…not how do we “pay” for it. I for one am gob-smacked at the way private companies are subsidised and supported by state funds or massive give-aways, yet we have thousands living on the street. How is it we have hollowed-out our economy that we cannot make ventilators? or masks? or numerous other basic supplies crucial to the health and well being of our own people?
Why is it we import hundreds of thousands of cheap labour every year while we have double digit underemployment and “punish” the unemployed with starvation wages? Let alone now when we have a massive health crisis and small businesses and individual workers getting pittance compared to big corporations? How is it we have these massive give-aways to rich, yet cannot provide child-care, public housing, or jobs for everyone that needs one?
The electorate needs to wake-up and realise the ONLY way things change is if we vote for them to change. Either that, or a real revolution will eventually come about…and no one wins one of those.