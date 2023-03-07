How will the Liberal Party brand itself philosophically under Peter Dutton’s leadership?

The LNP went down without so much as a whimper on May 21 2022. It was a defeat one could blame on many factors; race, misogyny and right-wing MPs of the Liberal and National parties. And those same people are still around today. You know who I mean – yesterday’s men who still believe it’s their right to rule.

The Liberal’s defeat could also be blamed on factors such as a lack of policies, flawed leadership, consistent failures while in power, and poor economic management. However, the main reason was that the public had finally caught up with the Americanisation of our politics. Its leader Scott Morrison played a lone hand in a presidential-style campaign.

A Liberal Party review of their defeat:

“… concluded that the Coalition campaign failed to make policy central to the pitch for re-election, allowing a presidential campaign focusing on Scott Morrison.”

By the time the campaign commenced, Morrison had been holding a mythical hose for so long that he was drowning in his own slime.

Now my interest shifts to where the party will end up philosophically after such a terrible defeat and who is currently under Peter Dutton’s leadership. Thus far, Dutton has not fully revealed his hand in total. There have been vague murmurings about what political identity they might adopt, but it may be one they don’t want.

“We aren’t the Moderate party. We aren’t the Conservative party. We are Liberals. We are the Liberal party. We believe in families – whatever their composition,” Dutton said. After comments from Liberal moderates including Simon Birmingham, Dave Sharma and Matt Kean that the party had lurched too far to the right, Dutton said he wasn’t going to be radically shifting the Coalition – but also said he wasn’t “some extreme rightwing person. We can’t be Labor-lite and we won’t be if I’m elected leader,” he said. “We’re a centre-right party.”

If he wasn’t some “some extreme right-wing person,” what is he, and who does he represent?

If last week’s superannuation kerfuffle was anything to go by, one could only conclude that the Liberal party is a party for the rich, the top end of town, and the privileged. Duttons “in-your-face anger” at Labor’s policy change that would wedge Dutton by moving the Liberals to the far right was poorly sold but still had the desired effect.

What else could one conclude when a party supports individuals placing $400 million in superannuation for no other reason than receiving a 30% tax discount? Doing so is more like saving for the kid’s inheritance.

The punters out there in average land are not economists; they don’t argue all the ramifications of such decisions. All they do is, with open eyes, see some mega-rich dudes taking advantage of a tax-saving scheme. And remember, a tiny number of people have hundreds of millions of dollars in the system. That 0.05% of Australia’s population is taking advantage of yet another tax break.

Since he has said he would repeal the legislation in support of a few filthy rich people, Peter Dutton fell for the Albanese wedge hook, line and sinker. When asked who he supports on this matter at the next election, he must answer the 0.05%.

They have lost solid blue-ribbon seats to the Labor, which were once on the moderate left faction of the Liberal Party.

Factional infighting is now controlled by the far-right of the party. Candidate selection will also be under their control in both State and Federal elections. In several states, the organisation is conflicted by the faction fighting over the management of candidate selection. Particularly women.

The party is ageing, and it was reflected in the election result and will further do so. The last census also confirmed it. Those who have stubbornly supported the conservative side of politics are rapidly dying off, and the young progressives are replacing them.

The success of the “Teal” independents raises the question of what the party might have looked like had it been 50% of women MPs. They might have changed their culture and become truly right of centre.

It will be a mighty big ask of the remaining moderates to rebuild their base and regain their safe seats.

As it is now, Labor and Teals control that space, and it will be challenging for a far-right conservative party to win it back. If, indeed, that’s what Dutton has in mind.

In an excellent piece for The Canberra Times Mark Kenny wrote:

“Still, Anthony Albanese and his treasure Jim Chalmers were careful to sidestep the broken promise charge, first by making the change small in scale and, more importantly, by delaying its commencement to July 1, 2025. This means it is not so much a broken promise from the last election as a whole new promise for the next one, Labors unspoken dare is, if you don’t like it, don’t vote for it. But handing voters this yea-or-nay hasn’t stopped Peter Dutton’s Opposition from proclaiming a gotcha moment and pledging to repeal the change if elected. ‘They said they wouldn’t do it, they just did it, enthused frontbencher Paul Fletcher in a statement which must have had Labor thinking ‘Come in spinner!’ “

Dutton showed how desperate he is to pin a broken promise on Albanese, but Albo’s experience won the day.

With a probable “No” on the Voice, the Opposition looks very much like it is trying to wedge itself. Either that or it has no place to go. Thinking Australians might also add the findings so far at the Robodebt Royal Commission and conclude that all these acts are of a far-right philosophy and ask; “Do we really need that?”

But the attacks led by Peter Dutton could have a fatal effect on the Voice proposal. He knows that history tells us that without the support of the Opposition, the referendum may not succeed.

I’ll leave the last word to the much-respected George Megalognis, who writing for the SMH said:

“The conservative argument for the Voice understands the consequences of a No vote for social cohesion. The defeat of the referendum, by whatever margin, would split the country and damage the interests of Old Australians just as surely as it would crush the collective spirit of First Australians.”

My thought for the day With others occupying all the philosophical spaces in our politics, the Liberal Party has no room to fill other than the far-right.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

1,370 total views, 100 views today

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...