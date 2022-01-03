How to solve the RAT supply dilemma

Putting aside the wishes of Chemist Warehouse, and Scott Morrison’s trademark retreat from leadership, there is a very obvious and easy way to solve the supposed dilemma of Rapid Antigen Tests – put them on the PBS.

Every month, changes are made to the PBS – new medications coming on, some coming off – which pharmacies are very used to dealing with as part of their monthly update. This can be done at any time.

Buying in bulk provides enormous discounts. Leaving it to each individual pharmacy to order their supplies from wholesalers greatly increases the price (except for huge discount chains) and the delay in delivery as they compete for limited stock.

The federal government could procure the needed supplies and provide them to pharmacies for free who could then distribute them for a set dispensing fee that covers their fixed costs – no mark-up, no GST, limited supply per person.

Other businesses could buy them in bulk for workplace testing for cost price from the government who would act as the wholesaler.

That’s why we have a universal healthcare system.

Use some of the Medical Future Fund that Costello is hatching if you really need some cash to pay for it.

Or stop spending billions on war toys we will never use.

Priorities.

It’s not rocket science, troops.

