How to solve the RAT supply dilemma
Putting aside the wishes of Chemist Warehouse, and Scott Morrison’s trademark retreat from leadership, there is a very obvious and easy way to solve the supposed dilemma of Rapid Antigen Tests – put them on the PBS.
Every month, changes are made to the PBS – new medications coming on, some coming off – which pharmacies are very used to dealing with as part of their monthly update. This can be done at any time.
Buying in bulk provides enormous discounts. Leaving it to each individual pharmacy to order their supplies from wholesalers greatly increases the price (except for huge discount chains) and the delay in delivery as they compete for limited stock.
The federal government could procure the needed supplies and provide them to pharmacies for free who could then distribute them for a set dispensing fee that covers their fixed costs – no mark-up, no GST, limited supply per person.
Other businesses could buy them in bulk for workplace testing for cost price from the government who would act as the wholesaler.
That’s why we have a universal healthcare system.
Use some of the Medical Future Fund that Costello is hatching if you really need some cash to pay for it.
Or stop spending billions on war toys we will never use.
Priorities.
It’s not rocket science, troops.
Here’s another timely reminder of the gutless, brainless, heartless lack of leadership from Scott Frigin-Fraud, making daily messup extensions of planning and supplying idiocy. The story goes that a dog bit the P M and then had to lick its date for an hour to get rid of the foul political taste…
Kaye
Do we still have a federal Health Minister ?
Terence,
He’s in caretaker mode. Do nothing.
Terrence, Colbeck and Hunt have gone the way of the dodo. A political midden, hidden.
Stephen John Duckett is a health economist at the Grattan Institute. He posted this on Twitter earlier:
The position with RATs is a total mess:
1. Commonwealth govt (TGA) was late to approve
2. Commonwealth & states were late to think about how RATs should fit into a public health screening or testing regime, and still haven’t done that adequately in my view
3. Cwth govt determined it to be a private market opportunity not a universal public health measure
4. Cwth govt did not ensure adequate supply
5. Cwth govt did not put in place a results-recording regime
In contrast English NHS has been using RATs since April in a systematic way
Well, isn’t that typical of you leftish, uneconomic managing, latte drinking, envious, green(?), welfare cheats!
You want everything for free. It’s hair-brained schemes like this that started the debt and deficit disaster of 2013 that the Government has only just got under control. Get a bit of spine, nanny-stater!
Oops! Forgot the 😊 for the serious-takers.
Probably everyone at Federal Health Department is down here at the South Coast still on leave. Skeleton staff don’t have the authority to make any decisions. All they can do is answer the phones. They’re not allowed to exercise any initiative.
but that would make sense and be a practical response to the problem, both anathema to Scotty and the marketeers
Geez this is one helluva stuff up.
“you can’t just make everything free”
is this another I don’t hold a hose moment?
It’s beyond Morrison’s emotional intelligence and capitalist greed to comprehend that some of us are willing and wanting our taxes to be spent for the common good of all of us, rather than only for our own direct personal benefit.
margcal,
That is an excellent point. Less taxes is not a goal within itself. Ask what is the opportunity cost of that drop in revenue. But Morrison and his bunch of inept ideologues are incapable of anything but parroting the slogans.
This is called ‘ bussines’. The lNP are rottten at iit. They can only understand ‘corruptyipn’
Mostly it’s Scummo and Crony Co. Inc. not daring to upset the donors, big end of town, and their corporate masters.
Looking around and seeing how much public utilities are deteriorating and disintegrating,
and understanding that the Australian government currently owes somewhere between 8 & 9 billion,
One does have to ponder the financial wisdom of offering taxcuts.
Harder to keep house and pay off debt when you reduce your income.
PBS? Never. Gunna. Happen, Kaye. Being such a devout Christian, Sideshow Scott reckons “We’re now in a stage of the pandemic where you can’t just make everything free,” as he farms out rapid antigen tests [RATS] to business mates who sell the kits for profit. Morrison’s mob of mediocrities has also removed access to Medicare rebates for Covid tests. https://pazzoredento.wordpress.com/2022/01/03/the-prime-minister-of-covid19/
Geoff Andrew’s appears to be an lnp troll
Geoff was joking Max
Not so much an “I don’t hold a hose moment”; as an “I don’t give a RATs” moment
I think it was the divinyl Chrissy Amphlett who once sang..
“it’s a fine line between satire and troll”
Or have I misremembanced that one?
I have a cunning theory: what better way to disguise the fact that one is a troll than to out a troll?
blkmcs,
I think you may have given Labor their next 10 second media grab: “Morrison couldn’t give a rat’s”.
GA,
Is it a valid tactic to out-troll trolls in order to out trolls disguised as troll-outers?
If so, I propose we call such practice troll-trawling.
Continuing the rat’s arse theme.
I was given a T shirt a couple of years ago (never been worn) that reads: “If I gave a shit you’d be the first one I’d give it to”.
I move that I send it to Mr Morrison.
Do I have a seconded?
An ad I see here is for a t-shirt saying “I’m not arguing, I’m just explaining why I am right.” Google ads have me pegged.
I think the words “Greedy effing wanker” pretty much describes the boss of Chemists Warehouse.
