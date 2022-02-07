How to fix politics – get rid of political staffers and media advisers and hire some policy experts
There is nothing like an election campaign to forcibly ram home how desperately disappointing politics has become.
Ridiculous photo shoots, leaked texts, pork-barrelling, character assassination, gotcha questions, drum beating and distraction – this is what we are dished up when we are asked to judge the performance of our government.
Legislative priority is decided by perceived political advantage rather than good governance. How else could you explain trying to bring on a severely flawed religious freedom bill before enacting the recommendations from the Aged Care Royal Commission?
Our aged care system is in crisis and yet @ScottMorrisonMP has put the Religious Discrimination Bill ahead of a Bill to implement some of the Aged Care Royal Commission recommendations. The Senate rarely gets to Bills listed for Thursday. His priorities are totally wrong! #auspol pic.twitter.com/YTRbfFOHLd
— Rex Patrick (@Senator_Patrick) February 5, 2022
Money is thrown around with gay abandon.
$222K per carpark is hardly value for money. But I guess when you’re buying votes with taxpayer money @JoshFrydenberg, any price is a good price, especially when it’s your own electorate. #FederalICAC now! #auspol #unethical https://t.co/F6zhv0FTyb
— Rex Patrick (@Senator_Patrick) February 6, 2022
Outright lies are deliberately told. Before the last election, a misinformation campaign that Labor had an agreement with the Greens and the unions to introduce a 40% death tax went viral. The source was our very own work experience Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in a thoroughly dishonest media release titled DEATH TAXES – YOU DON’T SAY, BILL!
In response to the current leaked texts fiasco, Coalition politicians are dismissing it as a media beat up, that everyone sends nasty texts after a bad day, it’s normal to disagree sometimes.
What rot! There is nothing normal about the whole business and it underlines just what a toxic workplace culture exists in our parliaments.
Blowing off steam to a partner or close friend might be one thing – nasty name-calling in print sent to people who live by leaking to the media is not how any management team should behave.
So why do our politicians do all this? Because their staffers and media advisers think it’s a good idea?
The marketing approach is delivering increasingly worse results in terms of personnel and outcomes. Politicians can’t be experts at everything but they could listen to people who are.
How about we leave the hairdressing to hairdressers, get rid of the personal photographer and image consultants, and get some policy experts on board instead.
I get the feeling that Morrison isn’t bothered with promoting the government. He only seems to be focused on promoting himself.
A good start but a new broom and planned clean sweeping to start afresh may get results.
Morrison, the beastly bratwurst, a huge skinful of excrement pretending to be human; liar, cheat, backstabbing bastard, a lazy loudmouthed lout. He has a big alarm clock so he can get up himself in the morning. What a useless brown log…
Scott Morrison’s legacy – holding a hammer and sitting in big machines – the picture book
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/gallery/2021/may/22/how-good-are-photo-ops-scott-morrison-holds-a-hammer-and-sits-in-big-machines-in-pictures
Great article, as usual Kaye! Never a truer word has been spoken about just how fucking bad is this lying liberal rabble!
How about we leave the hairdressing to hairdressers, get rid of the personal photographer and image consultants, and get some policy experts on board instead.
Perhaps Morrison, after failing at tourist authority management (twice) and government is probably looking for some other job he can’t do.
Concise and very pointed. Naturally I agree whole heartedly!!
The present Liarbral nazional$ misgovernment is a self-inflicted wound that only the Australia voters can heal by
.
voting for anyone but Liarbrals in city electorates;
.
voting for credible Independent or SFF in country electorates; &
.
voting for ALL CANDIDATES in my order of preferences in BOTH the Reps & Senate elections, so that
we may just be able to save Australian democracy for our grandkids.
If ps(y)cho Mo was in private enterprise, he wouldn’t last 5 minutes! Oh, wait …
Phil Pryor.
Firstly – isn’t it Bratwurst?
Secondly – why insult a poor defence less Bratwurst?
Kaye Lee you are just too sensible and principled for this government! (And I use that term loosely)
This is a photo of Scott Morrison messing around with COVID vaccines at CSL in March last year. I don’t want to seem picky but note how the guy who usually does the job is wearing gloves. And aren’t safety glasses usually compulsory in lab work? And if you have to lean that close over open containers, perhaps a hair net? And did they have to disinfect the whole lab after the camera crews left?
I doubt having the ScoMo media circus turning up at your business would be very good for productivity.
His desperation and…fucking hell! His reactions today are those of a pathetic frightened little man who can see his looming poltical destruction and is now going all out to finish sinking himself as fast as he can. His stupdity know no boundaries.
https://www.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/australia/crisis-scott-morrison-sends-in-the-troops-to-assist-with-aged-care/news-story/4f8d79f8ffd314505dce8ab97b8be093
Actually, his brain dropped out of his nose when he bent over and this photo was taken an hour later multiple tries to find it. I think the man at the end of the bench kept bumping it each time Scummo looked like he was about ready to collect it. Eventually they found the brain of a large amoeba, told him it was his brain, and fired it up his arse because it was the most direct route to the enormous empty space between his ears. Saint Scummo of the Marketing was later heard to say that for some reason he felt more intelligent than before going in for the photo op.