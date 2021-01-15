How many lies are too many lies?
By Dr Stewart Hase
“In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” – George Orwell
The storming of America’s Bastille, the Capitol Building has, finally, forced the debate that we needed to have had years ago. Propaganda, lies, and misinformation have been with us for thousands of years – they are part of the human condition. Print media has long traded on the propensity for humans to need simple solutions to complex issues, to accept whatever reinforces their biases, to be influenced by the influential, to respond to emotions rather than facts or science. Murdoch and others have made the trade in misinformation and artform. The communication tech giants just did what they thought was their job, being vehicles, platforms, for people to communicate. They never gave the consequences a thought.
January the 6th and the threat of major protests across the USA up to the inauguration have created the perfect storm for a sudden gnashing of teeth. Finally, the lines are being drawn, pretty well in accord with the right and left of politics, about what constitutes freedom of speech. Are their conditions in which it is fine to lie, to spread misinformation, distort or ignore the facts, quote questionable ‘science’, to spread hate, and slur others? To create the conditions to overthrow democracy?
Well, Scott Morrison seems to think so by refusing to censor Craig Kelly over his Trumpian behaviour, using the ‘freedom of speech’ argument. Not a whisper from anyone on the right about his mate, George Christensen who, among other things and blind to the irony of it, wants to censor the tech giants for fact checking. Freedom of speech, then, means anything goes-say what you want. The real tragedy is that Facebook have let Kelly and Christensen get away with campaign of disinformation for so long.
Kelly has now used the platform to discredit the wearing of masks by children, calling it child abuse, has prompted the use of hydroxychloroquine in the past and now thinks that Betadine (a topical antiseptic) is the miracle cure. All based on unsubstantiated and even spurious research. What they fully realise is that they are coming from a position of power, and, wanting hope and miracle cures to reduce their anxiety, many will believe what they say. And even act on it.
No doubt that such power massages the politicians’ fragile egos.
The best that even the health Minister, Greg Hunt, can manage is to say that we should listen to the health experts. No censorship of his compatriots or recognition of the misinformation. Just a beige response.
Now we have the acting PM, Michael McCormack legitimising MPs who want to spread lies and disinformation, claiming that facts are contentious, and gracing us with the profound logic that the sky can be grey and blue at the same time because facts are subjective. Presumably he’s a fan of Kellyanne Conway’s thesis on alternate facts.
Not content with that, McCormack has now fuelled a storm by making an astounding comparison between the riots in Washington and the BLM protests.
We have seen the result of the ‘say what you want’ version of free speech in America and how democracy is being tragically undermined. The question is, when will we follow suit? We already saw an inkling of this with Tony Abbot’s unconscionable dismantling of Julia Gillard that went unchecked, and was fuelled by the media of the print and the social kind.
Australia is good at lying to itself. It’s done it for years over racism and misogyny. Are we going to kid ourselves that we are a fair, progressive, intelligent nation while allowing the manipulation of truth, as identified by George Orwell, to run rampant?
How far are we willing to go? Perhaps fostering hate to the point that people feel that it is OK to kill? Allowing the entitled to destroy our democracy, as nearly happened in America over recent weeks?
How far Australia, how far?
Stewart is a psychologist with a special interest in how people adapt and also learn. He’s written widely in these areas. He continues to consult, and annoy people who misuse power.Twitter: @stewarthase
This article was originally published on No Place For Sheep.
OK…..we need a federal ICAC…..we need laws that prohibit sections of the press publishing lies.
Maybe the press should be suject to licensing. Lie several times and be prevented from publishing at all.
Public lies told by Corporations or Politicians should be
criminalized and rightly seen as a danger to the health and well being of democracies and their citizens.
There should be a Royal Commission into Murdoch Press.
Corporations and their millions should be separated from the political process. That will be difficult. They don’t like it.
Freedom of Speech should be protected, but it should be freedom of truth in speech. No alternative facts.
Labor would easily have won the last election if Morrison, Murdoch media and Clive hadn’t continually told lies. Morrison could compete with Trump for the biggest liar.
I stopped reading at the first line. The Bastille was a prison. The Capitol building is not.
This conversation has been had at every turn, despite royal commissions and ICAC we are blindsided & left with no tools to take things further. 2PP is desire of Federal government & most States tag along. While this is happening our superannuation is growing or failing to thrive because of privatisation of just about all our essential services.
Sorry to confess this but I’m on the verge of giving up the fight.
One of the more ironic aspects of these champions of free speech, Kelly and Christensen, is that they quickly ban people from their facebook pages if they fact check them. I was banned years ago by both of them.
When I rang Craig Kelly’s office to tell him of a nasty encounter in a pharmacy with an irate customer arguing about hydroxychloroquine, I was soundly abused by the ignoramus that answered the phone. He wasn’t interested in the consequences of his misinformation or any advice about how studies had shown it ineffective – these fringe issues get Craig lots of facebook traffic, censored at his pleasure.
I rang Scott Morrison’s office to plead with them to stop him spreading rubbish and the lovely lady who answered the phone said she got a lot of calls like mine and put me through to Greg Hunt’s office who went the “free speech” route.
Pauline Hanson was sent packing pretty quickly when the public, and her own party, got a real look at her back in the 90s. The fact that she actually attracts enough votes to install that weirdo Malcolm Roberts astonishes me. And then there’s James Ashby for whom no scandal seems too bizarre.
George Christensen tried to start an anti-Muslim page. I think it fizzled out…but he, like Kelly, despite neither of them having any scientific background, have decided that climate change is a hoax, just like George Pell preaches.
And then there’s Matt Canavan snapping away at everyone’s heels trying to get attention. His latest facebook pic is him dressed up in mining clothes sporting a really dirty face, presumably in the hope we all think he’s been ‘down pit’ rather than remembering he’s addicted to the gravy train – say stupid stuff, hope people recognise your name, and then kick back and rake in the money doing favours for your family, friends and donors.
And then there’s ScottyFromMarketing, who suggested capitalising on people’s fears about Muslims would be a fab election strategy. And Peter Dutton who doggedly keeps the family from Biloela locked up with the rioters on Christmas Island.
Unless we stand up now, we are headed down the same destructive Trumpian road to hell.
Stewart, scope this for balance – HCQ facts, the first politically-corrected drug in history:
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/White-Paper-on-HCQ-2020.2.pdf
Marcia – just for ‘balance’. https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/covid19/87797
And then there’s others,
https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2020/07/29/dr-simone-gold/
Perhaps you haven’t heard but Trump is a little out of favor at the moment and his endorsement is somewhat problematic. Even the ‘kiss of death’? Not that we should be opposed to ‘free speech’. Lol.
Since March, when the trial began, a total of 1,542 patients had been randomised to receive hydroxychloroquine, while 3,132 patients were randomised to receive only normal care. Over 28 days, 25.7% of patients on hydroxychloroquine died, compared with 23.5% of the others. The difference is not statistically significant – it could have arisen by chance. But the clear conclusion was that hydroxychloroquine did not work
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jun/05/hydroxychloroquine-does-not-cure-covid-19-say-drug-trial-chiefs
MN. any relevant comments on the actual contents of the White Paper?
I heard about some success with HCQ months before Trump mentioned it.
The drug only became a hot potatoe after he came forward and the know-nothings in msm went feral.
It’d have been better for all had he kept it to himself, but even he didn’t understand how stupid are the press.
Anyway, here’s another document to avoid reading, a look into the future by John Hopkins Centre for Health.
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
It was at the ‘Recovery’ section I realized the paper is an arse-covering exercise for John Hopkins HC in 2028.
Only 7 years to wait to hear what they will say in retrospect.
An excellent article on the present moment of the USA, by the very insightful Canadian social anthropologist, Wade Davis, published 5 months ago, has a re-newed resonance following the American election in November last year and the storming of the Capitol in Washington last week.
The article also has lessons for that part of Australia, so derivative of the American culture of neo-liberal pathological individualism, to which the Trump dynasty so avidly endorse.
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/political-commentary/covid-19-end-of-american-era-wade-davis-1038206/