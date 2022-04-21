How does the Coalition pay for Labor’s big ideas?

Kathryn April 21, 2022 at 3:58 pm

History has PROVEN – beyond any doubt – that the ONLY people the self-serving elitists in the LNP openly support, totally favour and generously fund are their greedy, self-entitled supporters in the Top 1% and/or self-serving, non-taxpaying corporate parasites who, whilst grossly underpaying their working- and middle-class staff and whining about having to provide them with a paltry increase, ensure that they, themselves, are the recipients of HUGE salaries, obscene bonuses and LNP-provided tax-dodging perks! In the meantime, ordinary hard-working Australians are left to fund the HUGE, obscene wages (and perks) of self-serving politicians who are up to their necks in greed and entitlement!

There is nothing – ABSOLUTELY NOTHING – compassionate, egalitarian or honourable about the LNP! They are a thoroughly ruthless, unconscionable pack of predatory elitists many of whom (like Morrison) have NEVER managed to hold down a job out in the REAL world before they rose to autocratic power as the worst, most corrupt and self-serving political parasites this nation has ever seen! Morrison was dismissed or mysteriously “let go” of just about every job he failed to keep before he rose to power as the worst, most corrupt and non-achieving PM in our history!

Morrison never really held a job for longer than two short years: he was a failure as the Director of the New Zealand Office of Tourism and Sport; a position he held for only two years from 1998 to 2000 after which he was quickly replaced after only two years as managing director of Tourism Australia from 2004 to 2006. During that time, Morrison’s adherence to callously inhumane, prosperity-driven, ultra-conservative ideology managed to get him a role as the state director of the New South Wales Liberal Party from 2000 to 2004. Once slotted into this role, Morrison’s treachery became apparent when he deliberately and surreptitiously, undermined Michael Towke in order to steal Towke’s seat of Cook!

Morrison chose to repeat this type of backstabbing treachery when he repeated the same type of betrayal against Malcolm Turnbull in order to steal the role of leader of the Opposition! Morrison was unfairly rewarded for his treachery by going on to lead the Coalition to an upset victory in the 2019 election, with a LOT of help from the like-minded vindictive and lying Murdoch press. The LNP/Murdoch vendetta against the Labor Party at that election was one of the most vicious, thoroughly malignant campaigns in our history.

As one of the worst, most non-achieving and self-serving prime ministers in living memory, Morrison was justifiably criticised for taking a holiday during the 2019–20 bushfire season and for the Commonwealth’s response to the disaster! He was later heavily condemned for his appalling response to the 2021 Parliament allegations of rape committed by a disgraced, skirt-lifting predator that the Morrison cabinet decided to defend and protect! During the COVID-19 pandemic, Morrison was criticised over Australia’s slow rollout of COVID vaccines and his government’s appalling lack of funding or assistance to relieve the heavy burden taken on by over-worked doctors and nurses! Tragically, Morrison’s overblown sense of importance and stratospheric ego has rendered him almost incapable of diplomacy! Morrison’s total lack of leadership, ever-increasing indiscretions and mismanagement of Australia’s foreign policy has, in no small way, increased tensions between Australia and our largest trading partner, China as well as damaging the once good relations Australia had with France!

Morrison was criticised over his government’s response to the 2022 Eastern Australia floods and his government continues to receive worldwide condemnation and criticism for his regressive and irrational response to climate change.

It is fair to say that the LNP – and, in particular, the bone-idle Sloth Morrison – have not achieved a SINGLE thing since they rose to power on the back of a vindictive campaign against the ALP (in general) and virulent hate campaigns against leaders of the Opposition on a deeply personal level! Despite Morrison claiming to be a sanctimonious, religious member of the notorious Cult of Hillsong, his appalling level of vindictiveness, treachery and callousness against anyone who stands in his way (which includes his OWN colleagues) – over many years – has exposed him as a truly vile, bible-thumping hypocrite.

I challenge ANYONE to name ONE SINGLE THING that the LNP have EVER EVER achieved to benefit the lives of ordinary working- and middle-class Australians! ONE. SINGLE. THING. If you click on the link, underneath this paragraph, there is a list of the damage done by the LNP who can only be described as the worst, most corrupt and inhumane regime in living memory!

By comparison, the long long list of REAL achievements made by the ALP that benefit the lives of ordinary working- and middle-class Australians is HUGE:

The long list of achievements made by Gough Whitlam who many believe to be our highest achieving PM:

In spite of the appalling, internationally-condemned sexist attacks made by the appalling misogynists in the Abbott regime, Julia Gillard – unlike Abbott – managed to leave behind a wonderful list of achievements!….

Kevin Rudd also managed to achieve so much to benefit the lives of ordinary Australians:

There have been good times and bad times with every government in our history but noone can deny that the HIGHEST achieving government in our history has been the democratic, beneficial collaboration of the LABOR PARTY and our Unions which, after all, are made up of ordinary working- and middle-class Australians! It must be pointed out that the ONLY people the LNP represent are the Top 1%, greedy self-serving employers and corporate predators …. NEVER forget it!