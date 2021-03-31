How do religious beliefs affect politicians’ decisions about women?
This post is written by #ThisIsNotJournalism, a social media account that looks at the reporting of mainstream Australian media, particularly on stories relating to politics at both state and federal levels.
They are constantly dismayed at what they see by a member of #This Is Not Journalism, an online movement that holds media to journalistic standards.
Can we please talk about a significant issue currently affecting Australia? The Prime Minister is a member of a cult and its influence is pervading our society. No, this time I am not going to talk about Prosperity Theory and how evident it was during JobKeeper and the “snap-back” to the incredibly generous $44 per day, now that most businesses are on their feet and Gerry received a squillion dollar bonus. This is about women and why improving the lot of 51% of our population is diametrically opposed to the religious beliefs of Mr Morrison and a disproportionate number of his inner circle.
Firstly, let me be clear. I am an atheist but 100% respect the right of others under law to have faith. It is also imperative to note that Mr Morrison has stated he does not consider the Bible to be a “policy handbook”
Mr Morrison has often spoken about how important his faith is to him and his family. Who could forget his belief in miracles acceptance speech? Miracles are a central tenet of Pentecostal belief and his religion, in fact, is central to who he is. He has frequently spoken about how he prays for us, whether during the Covid pandemic (when he seemed to compare himself to Moses), the droughts or floods. There are also fairly regular calls for the blessings of God.
I suspect that most of us have a vague understanding of the core beliefs of Pentecostalism, as perhaps we do of fundamental Judaism or Islam (Pentecostals are not fundamentalist Christians BTW). Vague understandings can be dangerous as often they are tinged with bias both conscious and unconscious. Let’s look at a few of the actual beliefs and why I feel they matter in relation to the advancement of women in Australia.
Firstly, let’s consider the fact that, by nature, Pentecostal Christians are socially conservative. They tend to view issues like abortion, same sex attraction and single parenthood as something to be frowned upon at the very least as their belief is what was considered normal during the times of the New Testament should still apply today.
That anyone could believe we should have the same standards today as we had 2000 years ago is tough for me to accept but this obviously should be seen as a significant concern for the women of Australia if you’re viewing it through a prism that recognises that massive steps are not only required but are being demanded both here and around the world. It’s interesting to note that Mr Morrison himself abstained from the #SSM vote.
Next is Pietism, or the belief that someone’s personal relationship with God guides their life path. This is entirely at odds with strong legislation designed to promote women above where they find themselves today, often due to policies that amount to structural disadvantage. Matters such as abortion or addressing the significant problems around provision of greater childcare as well as methods of equalising superannuation opportunities (rather suggesting women withdraw theirs to escape domestic violence) could well be hamstrung by such strong, and many would consider archaic beliefs.
It’s little surprise that, at least financially, women are proportionately worse off post-lockdown than men. Despite the rhetoric around job figures, close examination of the facts show that average earnings per participant in the workforce per hour have decreased and that many of the industries most affected are more likely to be staffed by females. The recent debate around and gutting of the proposed changes to IR law was also seen by many a demonstrably damaging to female workers over men.
Finally, Evangelical Christians adhere strictly to certain passages of the Bible including Ephesians 5:21-25, which calls for a woman to submit herself to her husband’s will “as she would to God”. Unfortunately, there are many cases where this has resulted in both sexual and physical violence within the household.
Again, I reference the LNP policy of women accessing their superannuation to escape domestic violence situations and the apparent lack of support for both social services for the many women caught up in such situations but also the lack of action in provisions for domestic violence leave in the workplace.
Interestingly, the Church seems to have a similar underrepresentation of women in the ranks of the hierarchy as does the LNP
In the 2016 Census, 1.1% of Australians identified as Pentecostal. There are now several in Cabinet meaning there is a massive over-representation of people whose belief system includes the above examples. If, like the Prime Minister, their religion defines who they are, these views are simply not in line with broader Australia. Neither are they about to progress equality and equity for women in this country.
You can have as many women in the Cabinet as you like and even a Prime Minister for Women but unless they passionately believe that we need to see real change, it’s simply not going to eventuate under the Morrison government.
There was a time, not so long ago, where mainstream journalists not only turned a blind eye to sexual misconduct in Canberra, in some cases they actually enabled it or were directly involved. This has partly contributed to the “Toxic Culture” we are now hearing about within the walls of power. Will their reticence to discuss religion also have an equally negative effect on the women of Australia?
I fear it may.
This article was originally published on No Place For Sheep.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
6 commentsLogin hereRegister here
Return to home page
Keitha Granville Peter Satchell ajogrady DrakeN DrakeN Kathryn
The separation of church and state is now more imperative than ever. The most devout Catholics in the house in either chamber have never held such sway as the current cultists. I believe Pentacostalism is a cult, not a religion.
In any event, we cannot have such a skewed view of the world running the country. Remember the scare campaigning of PHON about Sharia Law, what has been allowed at present is just the same.
All MPs, any MP, can enjoy any religious belief they like, but keep it out of my politics.
If you’re wondering how our Prime Minister has got things so wrong when it comes to women’s issues and the recent sexual issues involving the Parliament, then perhaps it’s time to look a little bit closer at his self-declared religious beliefs & practices.
Two things that identify some White Evangelical Groups are their model of militant masculinity, and an us-versus-them mentality.
We’ve seen examples of how the influence of these groups plays out regularly now in Politics (both in Australia and the USA) as segments of our political parties are being filled with men and women who subscribe to this world view.
Let’s be clear about this, it’s a “cultural” issue not a “theological” issue. The standard narrative of a lot of evangelical political activity in the last decade or so indicates that white evangelicals are afraid.
They’re under siege, they’re threatened by demographic changes, the “Leftists” are out to get them. They believe they’ve been bullied by various people and are threatened by them. (minority groups, other religious groups, women’s groups, trade unions, atheists, communists, etc.)
They feel that they are losing their place (of privilege) in the Community and even forfeiting their right to exist, which is why they’ve pivoted toward a more aggressive politics.
Around 87% of white evangelical Christians surveyed in the USA, reported that they supported Donald Trump, yet it’s hard to imagine a more “ungodly” and misogynistic man as President.
White Evangelicals wield a dramatically disproportionate share of political power in the USA. White evangelical Protestants may make up only 17 percent of the US population, according to a 2017 study by the Public Religion Research Institute, but the GOP is 35 percent evangelical (and 73 percent white Christian).
It’s likely that the statistics are similar for Australia’s Liberal Party.
As we’ve seen with Trumpism, the truth is irrelevant as long as the ideology is consistent, doubt is heretical and the vision of the world, however absurd, is absolute and unassailable. These ideologies are not rational, they simply fill emotional voids.
Unfortunately, it’s often the case that where the USA leads, Australia follows. So perhaps what we’re seeing now is this playing out in Australia as political responses to the challenges of multiculturalism, immigration, refugees, and women’s rights.
Just consider the recent Ruddock review into Religious Freedom – essentially it was a conciliatory political response to the Referendum on Marriage Equality, after some Religious groups felt threatened by the outcome.
Sadly, we’ve recently seen one man after another who’s made a name for himself by promoting this “militant masculinity” become implicated, directly or indirectly, in sexual abuse scandals. (We’ve had a Prime Minister that had to introduce a ban on MPs having sex with their staff, because the problem was perceived as widespread.)
It’s hard not to see connections between an ideology that embraces power, aggression and “toughness,” and reserves all power for men, with abuses of that power. Under this system, women and children are assigned subservient roles and told that subservience is obedience or godliness. There are many heartbreaking stories where women felt they had no recourse, and where faith communities covered for abusers, because they thought they were protecting the church’s witness.
I think that the version of patriarchal power some conservative evangelicals have been promoting has left women and children especially vulnerable.
In the power charged dog eat dog environment of politics it’s easy to see how this “toxic masculinity” gets a grip, and and the hierarchical system of patriarchy provides structure for abuse.
I’m not against Christians being involved in politics (far from it in fact), however it’s a area of activity that comes with extreme risks, and requires a diligent determined faith, in order to avoid corruption of one’s values.
It’s time for the evangelical Christian Community to re-evaluate its views on “masculinity” and to align them with what the Bible actually teaches us about masculinity as embodied in Jesus. It’s also time to cast off the shackles of fear, that adversely effect sound judgment.
It’s also time for our Political system to embrace merit based selection and to drop the “Patriarchal” bias that too often rewards gender over ability.
Religion is the advertising agency for a unproven and non existent product.
For some, religion is the cloak they wear to disguise their evil and corrupt behaviour.
Religion is the curse that stalks the gullible, the weak and the vulnerable in other words the poor that in turn are manipulated by the wealthy for for their own ends. Blind faith is responsible for the elimination of reason and logic from those afflicted with the belief in false promises whilst living in a fools paradise. It is fallacious by definition and a curse not a cure for what are mankind’s failings.
Keitha, all religions are “cults” based on no facts for the existence of a deity.
As to the ‘separation of Church and State’, we cannot do that while our ‘Head of State’ is also the Head of the Anglican Church.
My consistent opinion is that no person of religious conviction should be eligible for public office of any kind, which I base on the fact that religions control the decisions of their ‘flocks’ by credo and that their acolytes and disciples are therefore unable to think independently and rationally.
@ ajogrady – that’s it in a nutshell – their histories are replete with evidence to that conclusion.
History has PROVEN that, generally, the more ultra-conservative and right-wing people are, the MORE rigidly regressive, intolerant, xenophobic, racist, homophobic, misogynistic and hypocritical they are! Generally, the sanctimonious male hypocrites that cheer on ruthlessly patriarchal, profit-obsessed cults like Hillsong – and other rabid Pentecostal bible-thumping religious CULTS – want women to CONFORM, to knuckle down under the dominance of hard-lined alpha males who become enamoured with an ideology that is often entrenched in testosterone-laden misogyny and the subjugation of women! With this in mind, is it any wonder that the Hillsong Cultist, Morrison, has a mere SIX women in his regime who, like the men, are so appallingly corrupt, self-serving and non-supportive of other women, it is a disgrace! When you have a female LNP member (the disgraced Linda Reynolds) calling a vulnerable victim of rape (Brittany Higgins) “a lyiing cow!” it gives a disturbing insight into the entrenched culture of misogynism that permeates every level of the LNP from top to bottom!
The ALP are far perfect but, at least, 50% of their cabinet comprise of strong, well-educated, articulate and intelligent women! In addition, the ALP practise something that I believe should be WRITTEN in the Constitution of our Nation:
RELIGION MUST BE BANNED FROM POLITICS! THERE IS NO ROOM FOR SANCTIMONIOUS RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY WITHIN POLITICS – POLITICS AND RELIGION IS A VERY, VERY BAD, UNHEALTH AND REGRESSIVE MIX !!!
Morrison is an appalling, smirking misogynist who’s adherence to a disreputable, profit-obsessed, paedophile-protecting CULT like Hillsong fails to hide the malevolent, callous inhumanity and self-serving corruption that is so endemic throughout his repugnant cabinet! Therefore, it is essential Australians WAKE UP and remove this unconscionable regime as soon as possible – the worst government in living memory!