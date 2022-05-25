There are no magic bullets or instant cures.

Hard work, perseverance, judgment – these are some of the skills and tools to enable improvement.

The ‘Teals’ are a collection of small ‘l’ liberals who understand the need for urgency in acting on climate change.

They are not stuck in a time warp, like the nationals and the right-wing of the liberal party, because they are intelligent, educated much more highly and widely than many of the population and more than capable of getting honestly involved in discussion.

The new Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, would do well to use their skills to help him improve his plans for reducing emissions – fast!

Included in that we need urgent plans to re-educate the parts of the workforce which will become redundant as fossil fuels are phased out.

Australia is long overdue for a new plan for the future. So many issues are involved and intermeshed that it is a complex issue which requires really urgent attention.

We CAN do it but everyone MUST accept that the whole landscape of life is in processes of change to which we must adapt.

I grew up in war-torn England, and only realise, looking back, that we had massive shortages which we accepted because winning the war was essential.

Life is no longer ‘normal’.

Covid-19 has not gone away.

Emissions are being increased instead of reduced.

Savagely different weather events are destroying homes and livelihoods.

CHANGE is coming in many unpleasant ways.

We DO have the means to cope and improve our situation BUT we have to accept that we cannot have our cake and eat it.

We MUST be put on a wartime footing where our war is on climate change!

AND we ALL have a part to play.

