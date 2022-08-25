Hope for the future – is there any?

The election of the current Australian government provides a small increase in hope for the future, but it is only small.

I am as guilty as anyone of ignoring the messages of global warming while I was still employed, and did not have time to understand how the whole world was entering the exponential increases in climate change.

And – as a mathematician – I understand the concepts underlying the word ‘exponential’!

In my late 80s, with a compressed spine and having suffered a mild stroke in early 2021, I am unlikely to experience, personally, the full extent of the changes which are rapidly occurring.

My four great grandchildren will!!

Rivers in Europe are drying up – how much longer before our floods turn to droughts?

Helped by Putin’s mad moves to create a Russian place in history, more nations than usual are facing famine.

Too many governments are led by mainly older males who have yet to understand the main lessons of history.

Change is inevitable.

Power is no substitute for using the knowledge of experts.

A candidate for leadership should not think popularity is highly important.- whereas respect for a leader IS important.

We have already laid the foundations for a world wherein the greed of the ‘haves’ is destroying our chances of surviving and thriving.

In my lifetime, the wealth of the world, instead of being used for research and useful action, has been diverted into massive individual shares of wealth for an incredibly small proportion of the population.

Taxation is a means of enabling governments to have the ability to help all who need help – which is an incredibly large portion of the world’s population.

Instead, the ‘haves’ have enabled a view that small government and low taxes are to be preferred.

BS!

Examine the satisfaction levels of those in Northern Europe, where high taxes are providing high levels of government support, and extreme poverty is hard to find.

Anyway – I am not the first to try to point out the errors we are making and the paths we ought to follow.

None of us have succeeded in helping people to ignore the lies from the greedy.

Perhaps the extinction of humans might enable Earth to recover from the harm we have done and are continuing to do.

Sad!!!

We could have achieved so much!

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

658 total views, 658 views today

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...