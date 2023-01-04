Home Affairs Escalation Required

By Jane Salmon

As Sent to Andrew Giles, Clare O’Neil, Anthony Albanese, Tony Burke, Chris Bowen, Richard Marles, Penny Wong, Bill Shorten, Ged Kearney.

Happy New Year, Ministers!

Medical Transfer from Offshore is Not Enough

Medical Treatment is Urgently Needed

Nur Mohammed Dhali from Nauru was Medevacced to Brisbane on 23 December as you may recall.

He is being kept in solitary in Room 707 at a Meriton Hotel in Herschel Street Brisbane. He has not yet seen a doctor, despite promises.

He is told that he is isolated because he is in “quarantine”. However, other concurrent arrivals from Nauru are not in quarantine.

This is completely unacceptable, even at this time of year.

His medical care has not started. He has been under guard, denied company, a case manager, a SIM card, walks around the building, outings and the treatment he urgently needs.

Labor is supposed to improve the human rights record of the Immigration Department.

There are many pressing matters. It is a difficult time of year, but keeping 3 Medevacuees in solitary for ten days is abuse.

A quick escalation of this matter and a prompt review of Nur, including the long awaited MRI will prevent this from becoming “nuclear”.

We don’t seem to have come far enough since Djokovic was housed at Park Hotel. And didn’t that get messy for Dutton and Morrison!

Djokovic stay highlights refugee concerns at Melbourne detention hotel:

Park Hotel detainees housed alongside Novak Djokovic describe ‘disgusting’ and ‘cruel’ conditions

Park Hotel detainees housed alongside Djokovic speak out:

Djokovic stay highlights refugee concerns at Melbourne detention hotel

The, ahem, ball is in your court.

Thank you,

Jane Salmon

Refugee Advocate, Sydney.

