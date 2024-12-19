Historic agreement signed to fight identity crime in NSW

NSW Government Media Release

Cyber criminals and identity thieves have been put on notice thanks to a new partnership between NSW Police and ID Support NSW which will leverage the expertise of the agencies to fight cybercrime and create a faster and more effective response to identity theft.

The partnership heralds a new era in efforts to protect the public from the ever-growing threat of identity fraud, data breaches, scams, and other types of cybercrime.

It also strengthens the NSW Government’s ability to educate people about what to do if they fall victim to threats.

A Memorandum of Understanding between NSW Police and ID Support NSW will enable more streamlined sharing of information and build on the success of a recent operation in Bankstown.

The investigation by Bankstown Region Enforcement Squad saw officers seize approximately 14,000 identity documents allegedly being used in a fraudulent scheme most likely obtained during various data breaches.

Efforts between State Crime Command’s Cybercrime Squad and ID Support NSW saw 959 individuals identified as being potentially impacted; all of whom were contacted to alert them of the compromise and supported in taking steps to prevent it happening again.

ID Support NSW, within Cyber Security NSW, helps people restore their stolen or misused identity documents and shares free resources and tools with individuals, groups, and small businesses to protect against identity theft and data breaches.

With a no wrong doors policy, if someone fears their identity has been stolen, ID Support NSW should be the first call they make.

For more information on how to stay cyber safe, please visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/id-support-nsw

