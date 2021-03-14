Hi Rupert, I believe there's a vacancy...

Now look, I need to make it clear from the first…

I am not a journey list

Whoops… phonics

But it seems that one of your journalists has outlived his usefulness now that his mate has not been charged… or made PM… and will probably never be.

Anyway, I am a poet and I have actually won a poetry competition but more about that another time…

I have always adored the following:

Portrait of a Lady

Thou hast committed —

Fornication: but that was in another country,

And besides, the wench is dead.

(The Jew of Malta)

I

Among the smoke and fog of a December afternoon

You have the scene arrange itself — as it will seem to do—

With “I have saved this afternoon for you”;

And four wax candles in the darkened room,

Four rings of light upon the ceiling overhead,

An atmosphere of Juliet’s tomb

Prepared for all the things to be said, or left unsaid.

“You do not know how much they mean to me, my friends,

And how, how rare and strange it is, to find

In a life composed so much, so much of odds and ends,

(For indeed I do not love it… you knew? you are not blind!

How keen you are!)

To find a friend who has these qualities,

Who has, and gives

Those qualities upon which friendship lives.

How much it means that I say this to you —

Without these friendships — life, what cauchemar!”

Ok, it’s longer than that and if you’re unfamiliar with the poem you should check it out.

Elliot inspired me because I thought that I wrote better poetry than he did just like I think that I have a better grip on reality than the Deputy PM… but it’s hard to judge one’s own work…

Unless one is Scott Morrison or some other Coalition MP…

Gee, Scott Morrison just said he’s responsible for Labor’s win in WA…

Or the Liberal loss if you want to put it that way.

See, poetry.

I told you.

HOW GOOD IS POETIC JUSTICE???

(I’d tweet this to PvO but he seems to have disappeared…)

Love to all those marching tomorrow. Personally, I’l be wearing black and saying that I didn’t want to do this but Scott Morrison is responsible and kids if you want to know why…

I don’t teach politics. But check out poetry.

