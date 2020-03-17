Here’s a thought

With school holidays coming up, parents must already have in place plans about what they are going to do with their children.

As it seems inevitable that things will get worse, why not go into lockdown for the two or three weeks of the holidays over Easter and Anzac Day which also equates to the required isolation period?

Surely that would slow the transmission rate?

Do it now when it can still make a difference.

