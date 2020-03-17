Here’s a thought
With school holidays coming up, parents must already have in place plans about what they are going to do with their children.
As it seems inevitable that things will get worse, why not go into lockdown for the two or three weeks of the holidays over Easter and Anzac Day which also equates to the required isolation period?
Surely that would slow the transmission rate?
Do it now when it can still make a difference.
-
Vikingduk
-
pierre wilkinson
-
New England Cocky
-
Kaye Lee
-
Win Jeavons
That sounds like a sensible idea, one our grandkids school is implementing. But, of course, you expect the political deadbeats to adopt such a scheme. Ho ho ho, though I suppose miracles happen, that endangered beast, the toilet roll, can still be found when a person knows where to look.
great idea which is of course why our esteemed marketing manager will not embrace it
I used to love school holidays when parents learned first hand just how obnoxious their off-spring could be, too often mimicing the attitudes and behaviours of their “loving parents”.
A school holiday isolation period is an excellent idea and may, just may, mitigate the non-policies of the Smirkie Sacked from Marketing COALition misgovernment.
As there are several public holidays, a lockdown then would mean most people would miss less days off work.
Also, I heard that farmers have issues with harvesting fruit and vegetable crops. We could organise for the unemployed and casual workers laid off from hospitality and tourism who wanted to to lend a hand to get some income.
So much could be done if we didn’t have to have endless meetings and press conferences and waiting to work out how much things will cost.
NEC,
We used to spend the holidays playing cards – all generations included. As my grandmother would say “there is no love in cards”. No-one ever LET a kid win – we had to learn how to beat them.
I used school , uni holidays to make my own clothes, read a lot and do craft, painting. In my 8os that still sounds good.