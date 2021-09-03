Help wanted
Moving to a new webhost, migrating to a new server, and upgrading our security system has not gone by without incident. In other words, there have been teething problems.
Lots of them.
Some of these we are aware of and they have been fixed by the tech team at our new web host.
There are many, however, that we have been unaware of until our readers point them out to us.
It appears that different problems have been popping up: the admin team at The AIMN have encountered different issues than those experienced by people who are simply commenting, or at times, trying to leave a comment.
So, we humbly ask for your help.
If you are experiencing any issues you would be doing us a favour if you could tell us what problems you are having by emailing us at theaimn@internode.on.net, or by leaving it here in a comment, if you are able to. Any screenshots would also be of use.
Once the list of issues has been compiled we will then forward it on to the tech gurus.
We apologise for any problems the site migration may have caused you. It has been frustrating for all of us.
Internet gremlins…😬
I continue to have problems with delays in a comment appearing, can take from a min to 20+ mins, but only seems to be in the working hours, daylight, because if I post during the twilight zone, 2 am >> 3 am etc, being at times a night owl, the comment appears at once, (well so far).
There is an ongoing problem with the edit function, it does not respect my original format in my post. If I use edit, it squashes all my comment up into one paragraph and then I have to try and untangle it back into sentences, etc, can be difficult and confusing, especially if it’s a long comment, and if during the daytime and the comment has been delayed in appearing, then I can easily run out of edit time, or have no edit time at all… So at present I’m avoiding edit and not fixing up any typos, etc.
I am being blocked by your firewall GoDaddy if I try to upload an image, I haven’t tried to upload any other file format.
I can’t just upload an image by itself, the comment field insists on text, and then blocks me if there is an image, lol.. catch22.
Yep, I will take screenshots of anything untoward and attach it to an email to send you.
Thanks for your concerns, not AIM’s fault, good luck with your new webhost.
My BIGGEST PROBLEM is that thads toss up far too many items for purchase that I would like to buy.
If this keeps up I may not be able to afford to keep reading AIMN …..
Try it now, BB.
I’ve uninstalled our new security system and reinstalled our old one.
Let us know if it works.
I tried to open an article by John Lord – unsuccessfully.
Unable to load John Lords post of 2 Sep 21, keeps saying it was unable to locate.
Rosemary, that was my fault. I was doing some editing and instead of clicking on Save I accidentally clicked on Publish.
I had to recall it, but it will be up in the morning.
Hi Peter. See my above comment. I stuffed that one up. ☹️
In eight and a half years I’ve only done that twice. 😀
Hi Michael.
Ok I just tried to upload an image, no go.
Blocked again by GoDaddy.
Boy this daddy go fellow is really strict eh…lol.
I have sent you the screen shots.
Maybe someone else could try to upload an image, whatever..
Michael
Only problem I am seeing at present is far too many photos of Scott Morrison !
Like BB, I get blocked by GoDaddy if I try to upload an image. Also delays at times with posts appearing.
I’m commenting to see what happens. One thing I’ve noticed is that from Google Chrome I can’t see the AIMN logo.
I can’t either, Kath. I can see it on my iPad and iPhone, but not on my computer. I also use Google Chrome.
I’m inclined to think that’s a problem caused by Google.
Agree with BB on post editing, and email notification of comments does not work for me; I use Google Chrome.