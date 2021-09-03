Help wanted

Moving to a new webhost, migrating to a new server, and upgrading our security system has not gone by without incident. In other words, there have been teething problems.

Lots of them.

Some of these we are aware of and they have been fixed by the tech team at our new web host.

There are many, however, that we have been unaware of until our readers point them out to us.

It appears that different problems have been popping up: the admin team at The AIMN have encountered different issues than those experienced by people who are simply commenting, or at times, trying to leave a comment.

So, we humbly ask for your help.

If you are experiencing any issues you would be doing us a favour if you could tell us what problems you are having by emailing us at theaimn@internode.on.net, or by leaving it here in a comment, if you are able to. Any screenshots would also be of use.

Once the list of issues has been compiled we will then forward it on to the tech gurus.

We apologise for any problems the site migration may have caused you. It has been frustrating for all of us.

