Heatwaves and hot summer, struggling coal highlights the urgent need for renewables

A VERY HOT SUMMER ahead will test the limits of our ageing and unreliable coal-fired power stations.

Climate Council CEO Amanda McKenzie said: “The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a very hot summer ahead, which will put enormous pressure on Australia’s ageing coal-fired power stations. You wouldn’t expect a 40-year-old car to keep running smoothly, and we can’t rely on these ageing stations to deliver during extreme heat. Coal outages this week forced our grid operator to take action to keep the lights on.

The Climate Change Authority’s (CCA) latest annual progress report, tabled in parliament today, confirms that progress is being made, but delivering existing policies is key to cutting climate pollution and ensuring a stable, clean energy supply.

Climate Councillor Greg Bourne said: “Big renewables backed by batteries are delivering about 40% of Australia’s power and are resilient in hot conditions. All Australia’s coal-fire power stations are slated to close in the next 15 years, so we must ramp up renewables to ensure reliable energy for all Australian households.”

Climate Council CEO Amanda McKenzie said: “The Authority’s Report highlights the significant progress on renewable projects and policies. But, Australia needs to double the pace of the renewable rollout to meet growing energy needs and prevent power blackouts as ageing and unreliable coal stations shut down. With climate impacts like harsher droughts to rising costs of living escalating, urgent action is needed to protect communities and limit damage.”

The annual progress report’s recommendations identify key opportunities to make further cuts to climate pollution this decade. The report recommends supporting more Australians to upgrade their home’s efficiency, speeding up the connection of essential renewables and storage to the grid, and ensuring that big polluters have a plan to cut their climate pollution.

Climate Council CEO Amanda McKenzie said: “Retrofitting homes and buildings for energy efficiency is a no-brainer—it cuts energy bills and keeps families comfortable year-round. At the same time, ensuring big polluters have clear, transparent plans to cut climate pollution is crucial. Every sector of the economy has an important role to play in limiting the worst impacts of climate change and building a safer future for our kids.”

Tracking progress is essential to staying on course. The Climate Council’s recently launched Momentum Monitor is mapping Australia’s transformation, tracking advances in energy, transport, and manufacturing solutions. Regular updates will ensure Australians can see how renewables and climate solutions are powering our future.

