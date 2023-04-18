Health Workers for Climate Action demand AGL close remaining coal-fired power stations sooner
Healthy Futures Media Release
This month, the smooth closure of the Liddell Power Station will be celebrated as a historic moment of the inevitable and overdue retirement of the polluting coal-burning facility.
Health professionals lobbying for urgent climate action at Healthy Futures are calling on AGL to align its business plans with the Paris Agreement and close its remaining coal-fired power stations to keep catastrophic global warming below 1.5 degrees.
AGL’s commitment to close its remaining coal-fired power stations before 2035 is still insufficient, and this month’s successful closure of Liddell will show Bayswater and Loy Yang A could be brought forward another 5 years each before 2030.
“We are in a climate emergency and must act now to avoid the worst of the impacts of global warming. AGL is in a position to become a green energy leader and likes to advertise itself as such to no end. But as long as AGL continues to operate Bayswater and Loy Yang A, they will remain one of Australia’s largest carbon polluters” said Healthy Futures Energy Transition Campaigner Bronwyn McDonald.
The closure of AGL’s Liddell power station in the Hunter Valley, NSW, marks a significant milestone in Australia’s transition away from coal and towards renewable energy sources.
This is an important moment in Australia’s energy transition and one with especially good outcomes for public health and the climate.
The closure of Liddell power station shows that it is possible to transition away from coal and that it can be done in a responsible and orderly way. Liddell’s closure will also immediately see cleaner air for local communities.
“We believe that AGL Energy should take this chance to set an even better example for other energy companies and close its remaining coal-fired power stations within the decade and go fully renewable by 2030,” said McDonald.
Healthy Futures believes that AGL Energy should accelerate its investment in renewable energy sources and announce an updated climate action plan that shows how it will align with the Paris Agreement and 1.5-degree target.
Healthy Futures is a network of health and community service workers working together to take action on climate change and protect health.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.
You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969
1,064 total views, 22 views today
3 commentsLogin here Register here
I am staggered that so many intelligent and compassionate people are still captured by the ‘man made climate change’ narrative. It takes very little research and effort to discover that the claims by the IPCC that global warming will occur due to human activities is based purely on inaccurate computer modelling sourced with highly biased and manipulated data. There are easily as many scientists that are being silenced because they wish to counter this narrative as there are scientists that have based their reputations on supporting it. Planet Earths historical and geological record shows wild variances in global average temperatures, sea levels, atmospheric gas concentrations and of course species of life. Why are we led to believe that a variance from current conditions to be such a human caused catastrophe? The Sun controls the climate on earth, CIP16 the dataset used for current IPCC modelling does not even acknowledge the Suns influence! C02 forms 0.03% of our atmosphere, it is plant food essentially, without it all plants and humans eventually would become extinct. High levels have always come AFTER a warm period, this is shown from geological record. Perhaps humans should be focusing on what life may be like on a colder planet, rather than the current hysteria that is fueling a very backward set of actions.
Sholto, what a great idea.
We’ll keep breaking down to Ozone Layer to stave off the next Ice Age.
Why didn’t I think of that. 🤷🏻♂️
@ Sholto: What an interesting hypothesis – ignoring all the independent evidence that increased use of fossil fuels producing CO2 has not impacted climate.
.
So, the increasing temperatures are only caused by the methane-belching cattle that PETA et al will remove from the equation by 2030?
.
Naw, that cannot be correct …. it must be a consequence of gravity that is pulling the Antarctic glaciers off the bottom of the world …..
.
Or, maybe the graziers are correct and the extra hour of sunshine created by daylight saving has faded the curtains and put the cows off their feed during milking, meaning the cows miss their seaweed supplement and burp twice as much on natural feed……