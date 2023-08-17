Health Professionals to Call on NSW Government to Phase Out Gas

Healthy Futures Media Release

A group of health professionals from Healthy Futures and NSW Doctors for Environment (DEA) today announced plans to issue an open letter to the NSW Minister for Health and the NSW Energy, Climate Change and Environment Minister calling for a phase-out of gas in homes and public buildings.

Healthy Futures is a health advocacy organisation that works to protect public health from the impacts of pollution and climate change. NSW Doctors for Environment is a group of doctors who are working to promote environmental sustainability and protect public health.

The open letter, which has already been signed by key health organisations, nationally and state-based, and by dozens of leading NSW health professionals, warns that gas poses a serious risk to human health.

Gas burning releases pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, benzene, and radon, which can cause respiratory problems, cancer, and other health problems. Gas also contributes to climate change, which is the greatest threat to public health.

“We are calling on the NSW Government to phase out gas as soon as possible,” said Bronwyn McDonald, NSW Campaigner at Healthy Futures. “Gas is a dirty and dangerous fuel that is harming our health and our climate. We must switch to clean, renewable energy sources like solar and wind power.”

The letter will call on the NSW Government to take the following actions:

Phase out gas in all new homes and buildings by 2025.

Provide financial assistance to households on low incomes to switch to clean energy.

Retrofit public buildings, including hospitals and schools, to be gas-free.

“We need to act now to protect our health and our environment,” said Ms McDonald. “The time to phase out gas is now.”

NSW based nurse, Sarah Ellyard explained, “I signed onto the letter because gas is a health hazard in our homes, increasing the risk of asthma and exposure to toxic benzene and carbon monoxide.”

“Furthermore, the extraction and burning of gas poses unacceptable risks to communities and is driving the climate crisis, which is a health emergency” Ms Ellyard said.

The open letter will soon be delivered to the NSW Minister for Health and Environment. In the meantime, Healthy Futures and NSW Doctors for Environment call on health professionals and the public to sign the letter supporting a gas-free future.

To sign the letter, please visit Healthy Futures.

